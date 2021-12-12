People wear face masks as they walk along Ste-Catherine Street in Montreal, Dec. 4, 2021.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

End it

Re Ottawa Faces Growing Pressure To End Travel Restrictions On African Countries (Dec. 9): I have always been exceedingly proud to be Canadian, but that sense of national respect has taken a hit. Short-sighted policymaking causes irreparable harm to future international public health co-operation. Since when does Canada follow a shoot-the-messenger playbook? Shame on this government for following a path of “travel apartheid.”

Great harm is being done to thousands of innocent people caught up in convoluted travel rules that feel unnecessary and, at this time of year, nothing short of cruel. As Jagmeet Singh suggests, “test on arrival in Canada” and isolate here.

The Omicron variant is already here. We are closing the gate after the horse is already out of the barn, and leaving the economic devastation of many African countries in its wake.

Catherine Hunt Oakville, Ont.

Too late?

Re Doctors Call For Prompt Measures Amid Case Surge (Dec. 10): Why would Ontario not expand 50-plus access to third shots until Dec. 13? The sign-up access will be clogged. Christmas dinner will be 12 days away – not enough time for the vaccine to take full effect even if one gets an appointment on the first day, which will be unlikely for the vast majority.

Why would they not open up the lines as soon as they decided to expand access, rather than make it almost certain that most people at highest risk won’t be vaccinated in time for Christmas dinner?

Of course, I should know better than to ask questions like this, having worked for the Ministry of Health for 12 years. Just venting, I guess.

Alina Gildiner Toronto

Re Ontario Faces Calls To Supply More Rapid Tests (Dec. 9): It seems unconscionable for Ontario not to make rapid antigen testing free for all citizens.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Ontario as the holiday season approaches. We know families and friends will be celebrating together across this province. The rapid test, while not guaranteeing 100-per-cent certainty, provides better information on whether we carry the virus than no test at all.

The $40 charge for testing in some cases discourages access among the less affluent who, we are told, are those with the greatest potential for contracting the disease. It is free in other provinces.

Along with the other well-publicized measures like vaccinations, free tests would help reduce the spread of COVID-19 over the holidays. What is Doug Ford waiting for?

Frederic Carpenter Ottawa

Trudeau’s track record

Re Trudeau Shouldn’t Lecture At The Summit For Democracy. He Should Take Notes (Dec. 9): How anyone could read this detailed summation of Justin Trudeau’s actions and character and still cast a vote for him is beyond my comprehension. If further evidence is required, read Jody Wilson-Raybould’s “Indian” in the Cabinet.

Enough: Vote him out the next chance we get.

Richard Getz Ottawa

In Michigan

Re Charges Filed Against School Shooting Suspect’s Parents (Dec. 4): Ethan Crumbley’s life can be traced to a gun shop where he watched his father buy a gun, a Christmas present later referred to as a “beauty.” How many American Christmas trees will have under them new guns sporting red bows and good wishes?

The terrible Michigan shooting reveals a gun culture deep in the heart of family relationships, an almost cozy sharing of “the glory of a gun.”

William Emigh Victoria

In Michigan, the government prosecutor believes that the parents of the shooter have moral and legal culpability for enabling the acts of their son. I don’t disagree.

But by the same token, does the state and its laws not have moral and possibly legal culpability for enabling the acts of the parents?

David Howell Hamilton

Canadian way

Re At The ‘Center’ Of A Controversy: A Defence Of Canadian Spelling (Opinion, Nov. 27): Our way of spelling has been shifting since the days before tyres. It’s the transition from one force dominating our culture to another. This has been accelerated with the digital age. “Spellchecking” tools offer British and U.S. options, neither of which matches Canadian spelling.

Everyone used to spell the contraction of mother as “mum,” but it’s rare nowadays. “Mom” is the norm. What particularly irks me is that many Canadians still pronounce it as “mum.” It seems parochial, but it still upsets me. Perhaps because it is symbolic of increasing U.S. hegemony in our society.

I refuse to refer to the box that delivers WiFi around my house as a router (rhymes with “lout”), in favour of pronouncing it as “rooter.” But it’s clearly just a gesture. Unless we are all going to turn that connection off, I think y’all are going to have to get used to the change.

Michael Hill Victoria

There is also the laissez-faire approach to pronunciation that the CBC has adopted of late. The much-missed Ken Haslam would cringe indeed at the abnegation of “received pronunciation” for newsreaders.

Although I object to and loathe the American-influenced “Ha-RASS,” as opposed to the softer and more mellifluous “HA-rass” (both of which are heard haphazardly in CBC newscasts), could someone please decide which one to use consistently?

Alison Kyba Guelph, Ont.

There are many words and sentence structures that have become common in the media and general conversation that drive me around the bend.

While reading out loud with my young granddaughter in Ontario, I corrected her pronunciation of the article “a.” I was taught to pronounce a car, a house, etc., as “ah” with a short A. She told me that her teachers taught them to use “ay” (a long A) in front of all nouns.

Many announcers on radio and television now use the pronunciation “ay” as well. Horrors, even CBC, our Canadian role model, has been taken over. This latter use is an Americanism. Thus, another Canadian pronunciation is being swept out the window.

New words are accepted as the norm the more they are used. I fear that Canadians will soon have no need of our own language.

Janice Kinch Calgary

Re I’m Starting To Understand The Infamous Jersey Tosser (Sports, Dec. 6): The main character in Roch Carrier’s The Hockey Sweater also knew how to protest a bad game on the ice. He also knew the tool used in protest was a “sweater,” rather than the term more commonly used by U.S. sports fans.

Peter Fargey Victoria

