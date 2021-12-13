Charles, Prince of Wales, visits Hafod Hardware store in Rhayader, Wales on Dec. 10.POOL/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Concerning China

Re Canada Joins Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympics (Dec. 9): Among China’s objections to the diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games, its allusion to Canada’s history of genocide is uniquely illogical and preposterous to me. For while we Canadian settlers are guilty, we have owned that guilt and are trying to redress the damage.

Meanwhile, China’s attempts to destroy the cultures of the Tibetans and Uyghurs proceed full speed ahead (Tibetan Kids In China Being Stripped Of Their Culture, Report Says – Dec. 8).

Simon Hearn Vancouver

Re U.S. Envoy Warns Canadians About China (Dec. 10): The United States offered little help with Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor until too many months had passed. Now they are creating trade policy that risks shutting Canadian businesses and farmers out and disrupting our economy, even potentially contravening the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

But that doesn’t seem to be a bother when asking for help with a problem that they, in large part, created. America first all the way.

Ken Duff Vankleek Hill, Ont.

Brunt of Bill 21

Re Teacher Ousted From Quebec Classroom For Wearing Hijab (Dec. 10): Why didn’t the Western Quebec School Board show it was completely supportive of Fatemeh Anvari? If the board has communicated its opposition to Bill 21, then it should be able to prove that via its actions.

Would a Christian teacher wearing a crucifix be forced to move to a different position? I’m left to hope and pray so, since I want to believe that Bill 21 would be applied equally. Of course, my ultimate prayer is that the law disappears.

No matter anyone’s faith, they should be able to have any job they are qualified to hold.

Amy Soule Hamilton

Two years ago, The Globe and Mail’s editorial said that “Bill 21 is a stain on Canada and Quebec” (On Bill 21, Ottawa Needs To Find A Spine – Oct. 29, 2019).

More than two years later, it is clear to me that Ottawa should find the political courage to stand up to a law that so many can see is discriminatory.

Judith Leznoff Toronto

Whose making?

Re Canada Is Suffering From A Health Care System Resourcing Crisis (Dec. 10): The authors allude to “potentially life-saving diagnostic testing” and “surgical procedures that were deemed non-urgent” during the pandemic. How did political leaders, infection experts and pandemic epidemiologists conclude that cancer patients needing urgent surgery were “non-urgent?”

Cancer surgeries, or imaging to evaluate cancer, were never medically “non-urgent.” That’s a political expression, not a medical one.

Seemingly a political bandwagon declared that not doing cancer surgeries was acceptable. It never was, and never will be. Our governments’ decisions sacrificed whole segments of the sick population.

There would have been organizational challenges with cancer surgeries going full tilt during the pandemic. But the provincial governments created this cancer crisis, not COVID-19.

Allan Fox OOnt, MDCM, FRCPC (Founder Neuroradiology), FACR, FCAR; Toronto

Short on long-term goals

Re Ontario’s Commitment To Improve Care In Nursing Homes Falls Short, Critics Say (Dec. 6): The Ontario government’s plan to set industry-wide standards for hours of daily care, as opposed to per-home standards, is yet another example of how residents in for-profit care can be treated unfairly.

If the results of a 2016 study continue to be valid – showing that municipal homes offer more daily care than for-profit ones – then for-profits offering less care will benefit from averaging.

All care homes, regardless of ownership, should meet basic standards of daily care that take into consideration the personal needs of residents. Per-home calculations would seem the best way to attain this.

An added benefit would be regular inspection of all homes, the lack of which contributed to Ontario’s COVID-19 disaster in long-term care. It is hard for me to understand why Ontario is insisting on an industry-wide approach.

Cynthia Rowden Toronto

Please stop referring to Ontario’s nursing homes as “tightly regulated.” Based on The Globe and Mail’s own reporting, nothing seems farther from the truth.

Only 11 of 626 homes were pro-actively inspected over a 7.5 month period (Ontario’s Long-term Care Commission Calls For Aggressive Inspections And Enforcement – Dec. 5, 2020). Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips has admitted that only one charge had been laid against a nursing home in the past 11 years, and that with no conviction. Now critics say that “regulations” regarding average hours of care are unenforceable, with no consequences to operators who don’t comply.

It’s possible that enough acts have been passed to make nursing homes “highly regulated.” And these acts might take up enough shelf space to justify the term “voluminously regulated.” But with rare penalties, few inspections and little real-world consequences for non-compliance, I would say there is no “tightness” in nursing home regulation. None at all.

Richard Martin Tillsonburg, Ont.

Next up

Re The Royal Family Is Facing A Succession Crisis (Dec. 8): The impending death of the British Queen and any controversy regarding her successor is solely a problem of their own making, and should hardly rise to the level of a crisis. Hopefully her eventual passing will permit Canada to assume the mantle of maturity and start the process to eliminate its reliance on the anachronism of hereditary monarchy.

There are many successful models of countries that have removed these figureheads without difficulty. Canada should follow their lead.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Columnist Gary Mason concludes that Prince Charles would be unable to reinvent the monarchy. But what about all of the remarkable talents he has already enriched us with?

Charles has championed the movement to organic food production with regenerative farming; spoken truth to power on architecture; tirelessly promoted conservation of nature around the world and influenced the health and education of innumerable young people through his charities. The list goes on.

We should feel darned lucky to have such a talented and dedicated monarch ready to take the helm.

John Towndrow Cornwall, Ont.

Citizens of Britain, Canada and other constitutional monarchies in the Commonwealth are fortunate in that their heads of state succeed each other seamlessly, by a process clearly laid out – no approval needed, no constitutional changes required. End of story.

Thomas Frisch Ottawa

Considering the possible consequences of an unpopular succession, the Queen could say, to paraphrase King Louis XV of France, “après moi, la république.”

Andrew Leith Macrae Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com