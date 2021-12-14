General Motors assembly workers connect a battery pack underneath a partially assembled 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicle on the assembly line at Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, Michigan.Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

China consequences?

Re Concerning China (Letters, Dec. 13): I cannot help but think that athletes from countries boycotting their diplomats from the Beijing Olympics will find practice venues mysteriously double-booked, team buses getting lost, cafeterias closed and fire alarms going off in the middle of the night before big competitions.

Standard Cold War tactics, I believe.

Nigel Smith Toronto

Tariff tiff

Re Ottawa Threatens U.S. With Tariffs Over EV Credits (Dec. 11): Let’s stop threatening our friend, ally and trading partner. It likely won’t get us anything.

Remember softwood lumber tariffs?

Ashok Sajnani Toronto

Final destination

Re Taking The Wrong Road To Net Zero (Editorial, Dec. 13): The Globe and Mail’s editorial states that a map is used to “figure out where you are going.” I use a map to find the best route to my destination.

The issue here may be accepting the certainty of the destination.

Michael McGrath Kingston

Get back

Re Enbridge CEO Says Federal Tax Credit Needed To Boost Carbon Capture (Report on Business, Dec. 8): Enbridge plans to buy back up to US$1.5-billion in shares. Companies buy back shares when surplus cash is generated. It may be a sign that they do not see investment opportunities. Does Enbridge see the writing on the wall from Joe Biden?

The list of trade disputes with the United States is long under his administration. We have Line 5, softwood lumber, PEI potatoes and subsidies for only U.S.-manufactured electric vehicles.

If Line 5 closes, thousands of Sarnia-area jobs will be “on the line.” Desperate workers have pleaded their case with Ottawa. Will Enbridge and the government be able to finance an alternate route along the Great Lakes? Not likely.

Losing that many jobs and importing more oil from Saudi Arabia would weaken our dollar. But for some there is a silver lining: The real estate bubble could burst.

Emile van Nispen Toronto

Low supply

Re Enduring Supply Chain Issues Cloud Inflation Path, BoC Warns (Report on Business, Dec. 10): The Bank of Canada defends keeping interest rates at ultra-low levels, partly because of the extreme weather in British Columbia which has shut down major highways and exacerbated a bottleneck of cargo ships at the Port of Vancouver.

The bank might consider that stoking consumer demand may aggravate the transportation gridlock. Industry experts say the distress at the Port of Vancouver could continue for months (Port Of Vancouver In State Of ‘Distress’ After B.C. Flooding Hits Supply Chain – Report on Business, Nov. 29). Expansionary demand policy is likely to compound supply chain disruptions, and spur price increases.

Constance Smith Victoria

House divided

Re CPPIB To Join Partner In U.S. House-rental Venture (Report on Business, Dec. 9): Anyone in Canada who is confused about the housing dilemma and lack of supply need only read this article. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is investing $1-billion in the United States in exactly what Canada needs desperately: single-family rental homes.

If both countries share the same housing problems, I wonder why the U.S. was chosen instead of hometown Canada. After all, the funds are from Canadian investors.

Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen thinks “the first and foremost thing is to build housing supply.” I think he should call CPPIB CEO Mark Machin. A conversation might open the door to some much-needed local changes to attract such investment.

Neil McLaughlin Burlington, Ont.

In conventional financial thinking, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is making a smart investment in joining the crowd of real estate developers building single-family homes in Arizona, one of the fastest-growing residential areas in the United States.

Scottsdale and Phoenix, in the heart of an incredibly beautiful desert ecosystem, are attractive locations for tech organizations and talented knowledge workers. I was a snowbird there for six years prior to the pandemic. But it only takes one hike up into the mountains to look down and see firsthand the wanton environmental destruction taking place through development centred on single-family homes.

CPPIB is going to be using our money, invested by us in a socially responsible manner, to make a socially irresponsible and unsustainable environmental investment. Large organizations often do a great job of “talking the talk” about green business at events like COP26, while continuing to do business as usual.

John Kelly St. Andrews, N.B.

Land back

Re AFN Rejects Pitch To Purchase Residence (Dec. 10): This is yet another reminder of the travesty of colonialism’s dispossession of First Nations from their land. It could also serve as an example of what tangible reconciliation looks like.

Wisely, the Assembly of First Nations Executive decided now was not the time to commit $2-million to a residence for the National Chief. With Indigenous homelessness and deprivation running high, they decided available resources should instead support at-risk Indigenous populations.

It should be seen as a blot on Canada that amidst all the residences in Ottawa belonging to government officials, foreign embassies and lobbying interests, the organization speaking for First Nations has none. As we reckon with what honest reconciliation looks like, there is a symbolic and substantive opportunity here.

Reparation could begin by ceding to the AFN an Ottawa residence and institutional campus in support of its mission. Consider it a small down payment toward land back and reconciliation.

Myer Siemiatycki Toronto

Signs of the times

Re Brunt Of Bill 21 (Letters, Dec. 13): For decades, though I live in Western Canada, I have supported Quebec’s wish to be a country. All my descendants are schooled in French immersion. But I have to say that Quebec’s Bill 21 is just wrong. It feels like malignant nationalism.

There are schoolgirls wearing hijabs. When their teachers are banned for wearing one, one message to those girls is that there is something wrong with their mothers, grannies, aunties and with themselves, that there is something wrong with their religion and culture. Another message is that they cannot dream of becoming teachers when they grow up, unless they agree to deny their cultural or religious expression.

All Quebec teachers should stand in solidarity: Go to class wearing hijabs – or turbans, kippahs, full Hutterite attire or Buddhist robes. Why hasn’t that happened yet?

Ruth Nicholl Victoria

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com