Dec. 14: Readers slam the hypocrisy on the China file

Open this photo in gallery Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is escorted by her private security detail while arriving at a parole office, in Vancouver, on Wednesday Dec. 12, 2018. TH DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..................................................................................................................................

Readers slam the hypocrisy, ‘oh, the hypocrisy,’ on the China file

The “groundless detention” of Meng Wanzhou? The Chinese Ambassador’s hypocrisy begins with these words (After Huawei Arrest, Has Canada Lost Its Sense Of Justice, Dec. 13). Her arrest was controversial, fraught, even ill-advised, but it was not “groundless.”

Story continues below advertisement

Huawei has a “great reputation internationally”? What would China say constitutes a bad reputation? Clearly, being considered a security threat by leading Western powers does not qualify.

“Those who criticize China’s Huawei should examine themselves in the mirror.” Always good advice for those who criticize in any capacity, on any subject. Before China can look in the mirror, it needs to hang one – something it hasn’t gotten around to doing if its ambassador can write with a straight face that Huawei has a “great reputation.”

“The so-called long-arm jurisdiction of the United States, however, has no legal basis in international law.” Yes, in rule-of-law countries with a treaty with the United States, it does.

And oh, the hypocrisy: “The reason behind all the bullying behaviours of the United States is that it pursues power politics against other countries relying on its huge advantage in natural strength.” Is the ambassador sure he didn’t type United States where he meant to say China? How else would he describe China’s snatching of two Canadians?

Would a Chinese reader, mindful of their own and and their family’s welfare, have the courage to write to a Chinese national daily: “I am ashamed our government would participate in the kidnap and ransom” of two Canadians?

Sarah Nguyen, North Vancouver

...........................

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Well, aren’t we Canadians a bunch of suckers? Polite, play-by-the-rules suckers caught in the middle of what amounts to a mob war. With gangsters running the three most powerful nations in the world, we need to become a lot less trusting and a hell of a lot more cynical.

Alastair Moran, Brampton, Ont.

...........................

With every passing day, the actual circumstances leading to the arrest and detention of Meng Wanzhou become all too evident, as well as the magnitude of the damage to Canada-China relations by the harsh and humiliating treatment of Ms. Meng. Donald Trump’s comments only confirm the impression that this is mostly about his administration’s determination to stop China’s technological prowess, and only incidentally about alleged criminal violations by Huawei of U.S. sanctions against Iran. It would seem that our government’s haste to apply the rules trumped the need for a thorough reality check.

Scott Burbidge, Port Williams, N.S.

...........................

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone other than China’s ambassador had written an opinion piece making the same wild accusations against the Canadian justice system and Canadians, I am certain you would never have published it. Giving Lu Shaye a bully pulpit in The Globe and Mail is wrong, as it gives legitimacy to his grossly distorted accusations.

Putting aside Donald Trump’s recent statement politicizing the charges in the U.S. – even Mr. Trump does not have the power of some mid-level Chinese official to have the charges simply go away – Canada and the U.S. have an extradition agreement, and regardless of what a foreign entity or official may think, the rule of law prevails in Canada.

The justice system was obliged to pick up Meng Wanzhou. What Mr. Lu conveniently forgets is that in Canada, Ms. Meng can fight extradition in an impartial court – something that would not be available to anyone in China. China plays a game, conveniently pleading ignorance about how our justice system works, and blatantly doing exactly what it accuses us of, as borne out by the arrests in China of two Canadians.

Bluster and lies are exactly the reason Huawei is suspected of using its technology for nefarious reasons. The bullying and secrecy of the Chinese state on the international front makes all of us suspicious. Chinese officials and companies, all controlled by the state, are simply not believable.

David Bell, Toronto

...........................

Story continues below advertisement

I am confused by Lu Shaye’s attack on Canadian justice. Where do the double standards end? Was the ink on his article dry before the Chinese government seized a second Canadian, simply as a retaliatory political action? Tell Mr. Lu not to insult our intelligence.

Martin C. Pick, Cavan, Ont.

...........................

Meng Wanzhou was arrested in public, and dealt with publicly in Canada’s justice system. China never had to wonder where she was being kept, or how she was being treated. Contrast that with China’s snatching of two Canadians. Where are they? How are they being treated? The ambassador is a fool if he thinks we can’t see though his hypocrisy.

Anna Simpson, Winnipeg

...........................

Now that Donald Trump has trampled on the legal reason for her detention, we should release Meng Wanzhou immediately, before the President uses her as a bargaining chip. In future, when the U.S. asks us to hold a person of interest, we should take time, a long time, to reflect and ask ourselves, “Are we acting legally, or politically, in the interest of Canadians or some foreign power?” And get it in writing. That should take until nearly forever.

Rick Walker, Toronto

...........................

The enormity of Donald Trump’s comments cannot be overstated. He has turned his government’s case against the CFO of Huawei into an extortion racket, essentially saying “give me a trade deal and I’ll cut her loose.” He’s saying that if in fact Huawei is guilty of breaking the sanctions against Iran, he’ll turn a blind eye – provided he gets his deal. Who then should take these sanctions seriously?

He’s involved a foreign state (Canada), making us unwittingly complicit in the scam. Canada should release Meng Wanzhou immediately. Mr. Trump’s departure cannot come soon enough.

Marc Lafleur, Caledon, Ont.

...........................

Add the case of Meng Wanzhou to that of Hassan Diab. Canada’s extradition system needs fixing. Shame on the U.S. Department of Justice for tricking up an alleged breach of the U.S. Iran sanction laws into a dubious, potentially extraditable fraud charge. But more shame on our Canadian Department of Justice for either not seeing through this ruse, or not having the courage to say no. The DoJ’s vigorous opposition to bail only compounded the injury. Thank heavens for our independent judiciary for at least mitigating the damage caused. Now we are stuck between the thuggish Communist Chinese regime, and Donald Trump (Bully No. 1) and his dysfunctional administration. Here is another fine mess our government has gotten us into.

Jack Gemmell, Toronto

...........................

Congratulations on your Opinion page Thursday, which brings the truth to light for anyone seeking clarity on the Meng miscarriage of justice. Canada benefits from its connection with a world leader in technology. Must we sever this link to please competitors?

Keith Hester. North Vancouver

...........................

Oops, The Globe inadvertently put the Chinese Ambassador’s article under an Opinion label … instead of Creative Writing.

Marty Cutler, Toronto