People rally against Quebec’s Bill 21, which prohibits some public sector workers from wearing religious symbols at work, after a teacher was removed from her position because she wears a hijab, in Chelsea, Que., on Dec. 14, 2021.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Short story

Re Ontario Speeds Boosters And Ottawa Adds Travel Advisory As Canada Races To Stem Rising COVID-19 Infections (Dec. 16): The shortest book ever written: “22 Months Into The Pandemic, What We Have Learned About How To Manage It, by Justin Trudeau, his MPs and provincial premiers.”

Joseph Shlesinger Toronto

Other pillars

Re B.C. Has A Drug Overdose Crisis. At Least Pretend To Care (Dec. 11): As the mother of two sons who have struggled with addictions to illegal drugs, and someone who has advocated for drug users and their families for over 20 years, I was extremely grateful for columnist Gary Mason and his support for “safe supply.”

However, there are other measures which direly need to be supported as well.

In the early 2000s, Vancouver practised the “four pillars” approach: prevention, treatment, harm reduction and enforcement. Today, prevention and treatment seem to have fallen off the radar. The few treatment centres and recovery houses that exist are severely underfunded and undersupported. And when did we last hear of organized drug dealers being convicted?

As a society, we should support all the pillars to tackle this tragic crisis.

Nichola Hall Vancouver

Best prescription

Re Health Management (Letters, Dec. 15): A letter-writer praises the days when “health care systems were run by nurses and physicians” and “administration served the goals of the clinical professionals.”

Using that logic, maybe it’s time to consider having health care systems administered by patients.

Don Ferguson Fredericton

As a former vice-president in dual roles for the cancer-care system and general-hospital system in two provinces, I had the privilege of observing contrasts in priorities between the two systems.

Professional administrators generally lead in hospital-based systems, while current or former oncologists lead cancer systems. Boards of cancer-care systems tended to prioritize quality of care and its measurement; general hospital boards prioritized budget-related discussions. Both issues were important to both boards, but the priorities for discussion were clear. (Cancer-care systems are supported by well-trained administrators.)

I found that management cultures trickle down from board priorities, as implied by previous letter-writers.

George Browman MD, FRCPC; Oak Bay, B.C.

Letter-writing physicians contend that “bureaucratic appendages that weigh on our health systems drain resources, which could be used for patient care.”

I assume that they are prepared to take on the hiring of staff, ordering of equipment and supplies, budgeting, quality assurance monitoring, planning of renovations and additions, scheduling of staff and allocation of funds normally done by “bureaucratic appendages.” Or do they envisage assigning “front-line workers” to do so in addition to their regular duties?

It is easy to cast aspersions on so-called bureaucrats who facilitate and enable front-line workers to do their jobs, unfettered by having to assess and provide the necessary infrastructure to do so.

Christine Whitelaw BSN; retired director of nursing; Nanaimo, B.C.

Stand up?

Re We Must Stand Up To Quebec’s Bill 21 and Putting A Face To Quebec’s Headscarf Law (Dec. 15): The notwithstanding clause shields the law from judicial scrutiny and, as such, “the Charter is fast becoming a dead letter” in Quebec, states columnist Andrew Coyne. “The only way to change Bill 21 now is via politics,” asserts The Globe and Mail’s editorial.

In a true constitutional democracy, this cannot be right.

Democracy is more than just base majoritarianism. It demands adherence to the rule of law, a set of foundational principles that cannot be defeated by the whim of a majority. The answer, therefore, should lie not in politics, but in law. Our courts should carefully consider circumstances in which use of the notwithstanding clause may be justly restricted.

Failing that, we should amend our Constitution to remove the notwithstanding clause. There would be no other way.

Nicole Chrolavicius Lawyer and lecturer, constitutional law, Osgoode Hall Law School; Toronto

Some of us were inundated with religious proselytization from an early age, shaping the way we thought about right and wrong, heaven and earth, plus many other aspects of life. This early onslaught can circumvent autodidactic development and hinder original thought, to the extent that religious tenets are adopted with little reference to reality.

Should we therefore allow such influences and visible signs of certain beliefs to be propagated in our social system unchecked? Or will laws such as Bill 21 protect young minds from religious dogma and allow individuals to reach their own conclusions?

Jeffrey Palser Stratford, Ont.

While I don’t support Bill 21, I can’t agree with columnist Andrew Coyne that it targets religious minorities. Presumably, the law applies equally to crucifixes or Roman collars. The law seems ludicrous, however, in its attempts to describe religious symbols.

I find nothing specifically Islamic about a head covering. The practice is neither unique to Muslims nor universal among them. One could argue that it is nothing more than a fashion choice. Since a number of faiths discourage shaving, should beards be banned? Since Buddhist monks shave their heads, bald heads could also be religious symbols, whereas hiding the baldness with a hat could be interpreted as a symbol of Judaism.

Inferring (whether accurately or not) that a sartorial presentation sends a religious message can lead one into a sea of absurdities.

Mikelis Bickis Saskatoon

Quebec has a unique position in North America as a French-speaking entity in a pounding sea of English. Its leaders need to take measures to buttress its language and culture.

Do they always do so in a way English speakers like? Hardly. Yet I believe they must try these measures, as distasteful as they may be.

Leave the debate in Quebec. I sincerely anticipate they, in the end, will find reasonable accommodations that fit their context.

Ron Whyte Hamilton

If the price of Quebec’s participation in the Canadian federation is that the province can discriminate against Muslim women while the rest of Canada looks on, then perhaps the cost of unity is not worth it.

Alex Treiber Toronto

Fine fees

Re The Librarian Bounty Hunter (First Person, Dec. 16): My first experience of Canadian politics was a newspaper headline from the late 1950s. It went something like: “Librarian Turns Down City Offer To Help Build Extension To West Vancouver Memorial Library.”

Librarian Elizabeth Musto indicated that having saved all the overdue fines in a building fund, there was no need for financial assistance.

How times have changed.

Peter de Auer Port Hope, Ont.

