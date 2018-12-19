Dec. 19: Respect for the Ontario Provincial Police selection process. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Police Superintendent Ron Taverner in 2012: Mr. Taverner has asked that his appointment as head of the OPP be put on hold until the integrity comissioner has investigated it. Peter Power/The Globe and Mail

Dis/respect for process

Re Wanted: A Full Inquiry Into OPP Scandal (editorial, Dec. 18): A full inquiry into the appointment of Premier Doug Ford’s close friend to lead the Ontario Provincial Police would also determine why the Toronto Police Service rehired Ron Taverner when it had no obligation to do so, and when doing so likely prejudiced junior officers seeking a promotion to the rank of superintendent.

Patrick Cowan, Toronto

........................................

At 72, Ron Taverner is still employed with the Toronto Police Service. Surely this is long after most officers retire? In some provinces and territories, even judges have to retire at 70. Why does Mr. Taverner see the necessity for continued work, especially in such a high pressure job as head of the OPP, a force with a culture of which he has little knowledge?

Does he like the thought of being handed a pinnacle that he was unable to reach in the Toronto Police Service after 50 years with that force? Something doesn’t seem right with this.

Tom Singer, Burlington, Ont.

........................................

Ron Taverner has shown the dignity which Ontario’s Premier lacks. Mr. Taverner, by rescinding his resignation as a Toronto police superintendent, steps away from a controversial – and many believe political – appointment as OPP commissioner. His move tacitly and tactfully shows respect for appropriate procedure in such hiring. He has earned my respect, which is more than I can say for the Premier.

Ken DeLuca, Arnprior, Ont.

........................................

Democracy is a fragile construct. To remain strong and viable, it must be supported by key institutions, including law enforcement.

To gain and retain public support, law enforcement must be, and be seen to be, independent, highly trained, professional, publicly accountable and guided by the rule of law. Therefore, law enforcement leadership must be selected by persons of public trust who, fairly and equitably, test all candidates against pre-established criteria appropriate to the responsibilities of the position.

The selection process must be unassailable. To do otherwise undermines the morale of the organization and public confidence in the institution. In the best interests of all concerned, it is important to get it right.

Norman D. Inkster, commissioner, RCMP (retired )

........................................

The only people who consider the Taverner appointment to be a “scandal” and “crisis” are on the editorial boards of The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star. No one else gives a damn. Is the reason for Brad Blair’s outrage that he wasn’t appointed head of the OPP? The Globe’s crusade against Doug Ford reminds me of CNN’s coverage of Donald Trump. Sooner or later, people stop listening.

Clive Whitlock, Milton, Ont.

‘Toxic masculinity’

Re Does Our Feminist Prime Minister Truly Understand Masculinity? (Dec. 18): The Prime Minister calls out “toxic masculinity,” and for this he is accused by Jamil Jivani of failing men. As for Mr. Trudeau’s supposed failure to provide “good role models” for men, let’s see. He is a highly successful man, occupying an office of immense power and prestige, to all appearances quite devoted to his wife and children, supportive of a liberal brand of feminism, and – despite his many faults – he has generally accomplished these things without systematically belittling, bullying, assaulting or degrading others, unlike some other powerful men we could mention.

Sounds like a decent role model for young men to me.

Greg Millard, Port Moody, B.C.

........................................

I was surprised by Jamil Jivani’s approach, since it seems to me that he and the Prime Minister are arguing for the same thing.

Mr. Jivani is right to say there is more to the story than Justin Trudeau’s comments at the G20 summit in Argentina, but there’s always more to every story than can be summed up in a few sentences or a soundbite. Toxic masculinity (which really refers to the construction of masculinity in society, not men themselves) is the reason men need the positive role models Mr. Jivani advocates for. Role models who will listen to the questions that young men have asked Mr. Jivani at his talks about their struggles with depression and suicide. Part of this year’s Movember fundraiser was to raise money for men’s mental health, because men are taught to remain silent about those feelings.

Mr. Trudeau’s and Mr. Jivani’s statements aren’t contradictory. They go hand-in-hand.

Katie Mussellam, Thornhill, Ont.

Bob Bryan’s achievements

Re Comedian Helped Popularize The Punchline: ‘You Can’t Get There From Here’ (Dec. 14): Your wire service obituary of Bob Bryan focused on his participation more than 60 years ago in a Maine comedy duo, mentioning only in passing that he founded the Quebec-Labrador Foundation. This should have been the main focus for a Canadian newspaper. The QLF is itself nearly 60 years old and continues to do valuable and innovative environmental and community work in Eastern Canada and New England. Its cross-border model has – with its active engagement – been copied in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

QLF started with Bob Bryan flying his small plane among the fishing villages of Quebec’s North Shore as an Anglican minister who saw community needs and figured out how to serve them. He walked, or flew, in the footsteps of medical missionary Wilfred Grenfell and should be recognized in the same league. The funny stories he told in a Maine accent as a student are a footnote to his achievements, and not the other way around.

John Gregory, Toronto

When it’s time ...

Re A Dog’s Life (Opinion, Dec. 15): Shawna Richer’s story about her dog and the lengths she went to in order to help Scout recover, will strike a chord with many. Years ago, when Hubble was treated at a veterinary emergency hospital, the vet called to say, “You can expect a bill of about $6,000.” We were shocked, but we paid and were glad we did. Over 21/2 years, the vet bills added up to $14,000.

It rarely happens all at once, it creeps up, a few hundred here or a thousand there.

Now when I hear a young couple say, “We’re thinking of getting a dog,” perhaps the response should be: “Can you afford it?”

When the end of life came for our beloved pet, I felt I could not, weeping, take Hubble into a clinic, and walk out without him, weeping even more. We used a mobile pet “end of life” company, which came to the house. Hubble, by then an old and very sick dog, died on his own bed, surrounded by his family, and was cremated with his toys. We could take all the time we wanted, and we did.

Ann Crichton-Harris, Toronto

Hmm …

Re Retailers Launch Fee-Based Loyalty Programs In Bid To Lock In Customers (Report on Business, Dec. 17): Too late, retailers. I outsourced my corporate loyalty years ago.

Doug Paul, Toronto