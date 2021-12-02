Air China flight crew members in hazmat suits walk through the arrivals area at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

Cross borders

Re Omicron: Don’t Panic, Be Prepared (Editorial, Nov. 30): This has been a long time coming, but why is Canada still exempting travellers to and from the United States? Oh, right, they wouldn’t bring COVID-19 with them.

Does the virus know this? What a convenient way to get into Canada.

This is a pandemic. It should not be a political issue.

Julie Levin Toronto

Up at night

Re Immigration Minister Offers No Timeline On Resettling 40,000 Afghan Refugees (Nov. 29): Immigration Minister Sean Fraser can’t sleep because he knows the lives of thousands of Afghans are in his hands. It is a terrible burden, but he can do something about it.

Add more resources. The number of people who review applications for resettlement should be increased and they should have greater discretion in decision-making. Expedite paperwork and streamline processes.

Add more referral agencies. I believe the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is overwhelmed and not effective. We could also establish special operations centres in the region to provide on-the-ground processing of refugees.

Declare Afghans as prima facie refugees and waive requirements that they receive the designation from the UNHCR or other official body. Tell Afghans who applied for the UNHCR humanitarian program in the summer that they are included, despite rules being changed later.

Ramp up evacuations. Now, sleep better.

Fran Harding Ottawa

Stopping sexual violence

Re Sexual Violence As Weapon Of War Spreads To New Regions In Ethiopia (Nov. 29): Kudos to reporters Lucy Kassa and Geoffrey York for shining a light on the rape of girls and women during war and its long-lasting consequences. To echo a letter-writer’s comment on femicide: Until rape becomes an issue for all men – and is prohibited as a war crime – it will likely continue to be used as a weapon of war, leading to a lifetime of pain for its many victims (Men And Women – Letters, Nov. 29).

Nancy Flight Vancouver

Objects of reconciliation

Re From The Arctic To The Vatican: Following The Trail Of An Inuit Kayak (Dec. 1): I imagine if journalists were permitted free and unfettered access to all the Vatican’s vaults, files and archives, they would discover a shocking and unexpected treasure trove of artifacts and documents.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Here’s a reconciliation tip from one colonist to another: If one received a gift from the people who one was trying to colonize, wouldn’t it make sense to give it back at some point? Just as a gesture.

Consider doing the right thing.

Lesley Byrne Toronto

Re Dismantling The Royal B.C. Museum’s Old Town Is The Wrong Choice (Nov. 30): With a name that includes the words royal, British and Columbia, this museum certainly sets a tone from the start about having a settler perspective. I’m not suggesting that eliminating all exhibits about human life in B.C. at different times is appropriate, but I can understand why people looking to repair Indigenous relations would look askance at an obviously “colonial” presentation.

Perhaps we can start with the New Zealand example, which sets a more inclusive tone for an institutional name: Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

Stephen Schijns Kelowna, B.C.

Supplements and regulation

Re: Supplements Are Being Touted As The Best Way To Fight COVID-19. Don’t Believe It (Opinion, Nov. 27): Contributor Tim Caulfield calls our industry “lightly regulated,” whereas we recognize substantial differences between U.S. and Canadian regulations for natural health products.

In Canada, we find that there is a strong framework regulating NHPs, requiring evidence to substantiate claims (i.e. clinical trial, published journals, pharmacopoeias) and evaluate product applications for intended uses, inherent risks and possible adverse effects. Once licensed for sale by Health Canada, NHPs can only make government-approved claims, which apply to product labels and marketing materials.

The Canadian Health Food Association takes the well-being of Canadians seriously. Throughout the pandemic, we have actively communicated to our member companies information about what they can and cannot claim.

We have made it clear that they should not make any COVID-19-related claims except those made by Canadian health authorities.

Aaron Skelton President and CEO, Canadian Health Food Association; Toronto

Lost in translation

Re CEOs Should Stop Whining About Learning French (Report on Business, Nov. 29): When my husband held meetings for his company in Ontario, all of the Quebec employees who did not speak English were given headsets for French translation. When the meetings were held in Quebec, my husband and other employees who did not speak French were not provided with headsets – and were told they should speak French.

The best thing he ever did was leave that company. I found the hypocrisy and double standard disgusting.

Anna Matheson Halton Hills, Ont.

Moving tips

Re No One Helps You Mourn a Friendship (First Person Nov. 30): Pandemic constraints have afforded us time for reflection. Weighing our priorities and preferences can lead us to reassess how we allot our time, and with whom we spend it.

Here’s why I recently distanced myself from some long-standing friendships: Our values had diverged; there was a lack of reciprocity; boundaries were repeatedly violated.

Unlike essay-writer Megan Durnford’s friend Diana, I was prepared to spell out precisely why I wanted to move on.

Pamela Cornell Kingston

Each time I have lost a BFF, I have wondered whatever it was I could have done wrong to make such a person desert me, mostly without any explanation.

One friend told me she and I were stuck with each other through our 50 years of friendship, only to be told she could not make room for me to visit for many weeks.

My theory is that friendships serve many purposes in one’s life. It can be for a finite period of time, serving as a bridge onward to the next step in the road. Others are there for many years but they too wane, probably because of differing paths, interests and other friendships.

In any case, I figure it is best to hold dear the time made for a friend, then proceed optimistically to deal with whatever next happens. One will survive, and in most cases thrive very nicely.

Jennifer Zelmer Ottawa

