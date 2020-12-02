Open this photo in gallery Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives a fist-bump from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after unveiling her first fiscal update, the Fall Economic Statement 2020, in Ottawa on Nov. 30, 2020. BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Count ‘em

Re Ottawa To Spend Up To $100-billion To Boost Postpandemic Economy (Dec. 1): Governments should balance the books in good economic times, because deficits are more necessary in bad times to ease the pain.

Stephen Harper used deficit spending after the global financial crisis of 2008, then left a balanced budget in better times when he left office in 2015 – as he should. After 2008, we were the financial envy of the Group of Eight.

Starting in 2015, Justin Trudeau ran four successive deficits during good economic times. Now we have another economic crisis, caused by the pandemic, and the deficit could total almost $400-billion.

While it is hard to judge if this is excessive, I don’t believe the Liberals are financially trustworthy. The billions spent in good times would go a long way today.

Dan Petryk Calgary

The biggest criticism of the fiscal update seems to relate to a lack of detail and precision. Why?

I am pleased to finally see serious money put toward some key concerns faced by Indigenous communities: early childhood education, safe drinking water and gender-based violence. I am disheartened by the continued paucity of substantial measures related to climate change (although delighted we will finally plant those trees). I am too old to be surprised by unverifiable promises such as “one million jobs.” I am troubled by the massively ballooning debt. And I frankly cannot believe it will take five years and $20-million to develop a national child-care strategy.

But uncertainty? That seems an honest reflection of the times in which we live.

Donald Hall Ottawa

Re Fiscal Update Includes Various Tax Changes (Report on Business, Dec. 1): Kudos to Chrystia Freeland for requiring Netflix and other foreign companies to remit GST or HST on digital services sold to Canadians. But why wait until next July to implement the policy?

Canadian firms, for whom the change is meant to level the playing field, are currently remitting the tax. Quebec has been charging a provincial sales tax on these services since January, 2019. Why not make the change effective Jan. 1, 2021?

Constance Smith Victoria

North over everything

Re Retired General Urges Ottawa To Reject Chinese Takeover Of Arctic Mine (Nov. 30): Allowing this deal would not just bleed our natural resources and economy, but also put our security at risk. We should keep China out of our Far North at all costs. I cannot support retired Major-General David Fraser’s rejection plea enough.

Jennifer Bracken Oakville, Ont.

Afterword

Re Partisan Sniping Won’t Get Vaccines To Canadians. Only Planning Will (Dec. 1): What happens after the COVID-19 vaccine gets into Canadians’ arms?

Will we receive a vaccination certificate or a QR code on the COVID-19 app with our status? And what might that status earn us? The right to fly without tests or quarantines, or drive anywhere in Canada or the United States? The right to attend a concert, play or sports event, or to gather as we wish with similarly certified people?

I hope these policies are being worked on so we can be informed as soon as shots are ready. The practical benefits we earn will surely be a vital factor in overcoming vaccine hesitancy.

Don Sancton Beaconsfield, Que.

Think about it

Re Our Leaders Must End Their Wishful Thinking (Nov. 30): Contributor Jacqueline Best argues against a “false opposition” between “health and safety” and “the economy”’ in the second wave, describing the economy as “so many dollars.”

The case for “health and safety” seems straightforward to quantify: It can be reduced to a few numbers such as COVID-19 deaths or patients in ICUs.

In contrast, I believe the case for “the economy” cannot be reduced to a few numbers. The effects of a lockdown may not be deadly, but they are many and varied and affect millions of people.

A few of these effects can be quantified: the number of bankruptcies, a drop in consumer spending. But how do we measure the effects of anxiety over financial hardship or layoffs, of disrupted education on students, of social isolation, of family fragmentation and so on?

If there is no simple metric to describe the damage to the economy, then consequently the case for it is hard to make – but that is no reason not to try.

Malcolm Stott Kingston

Contributor Jacqueline Best exposes the notion that the economy is an independent concept that can be separated from “the lives of the people who make up that economy.” Sick people cannot do anything to restore economic health and dead people speak for themselves, so to speak.

Willem Hart Toronto

Long-term empathy

Re We’ve Left Our Seniors Vulnerable – Again (Opinion, Nov. 28): Columnist André Picard bemoans reduced training requirements for personal support workers in the wake of the pandemic. Certainly a PSW needs to be a caring person with reasonable physical fitness and aptitude, but are 400 to 800 hours of in-class training required, costing thousands of dollars?

The demand for PSWs is certain to grow. While it would be nice to think of the job as a career for good workers at higher pay than currently on offer, it is possible that turnover would remain high.

Perhaps regulations should be amended for college and university graduates, temporarily unable to find jobs in their chosen fields, to work as PSWs after some basic classroom and on-the-job training.

Similarly, younger, recently retired seniors might work part-time as PSWs to help support their communities, if training requirements were not so onerous.

Peter Christopherson Fort McMurray, Alta.

I work as a nurse’s aide at a long-term care home experiencing a deadly COVID-19 outbreak. I’m frustrated by the criticism that homes are receiving, because people don’t understand the basic reason we’ve been so hard hit.

Generally, a person lives in long-term care because they are unable to attend to basic needs such as eating, dressing or toileting.

This means residents cannot physically distance from others. In my experience, someone in long-term care will likely have close contact with 13 people in a week (eight personal support workers, four nurses, one doctor) – perfect conditions for a virus to spread.

It’s hard in long-term care right now. Myself and the brave people I work with are doing our best in a terrible situation. Please don’t add the weight of blame to our burden. We need support, now more than ever.

Mark Nicol Ottawa

