Omicron, onward

Re Quebec Toughens Measures, Ontario Urged To Impose ‘Circuit Breakers’ (Dec. 17): As everyone begins to panic about how to cope with the Omicron variant, one circuit-breaker measure is barely mentioned: proper masks.

People can get boosters, limit contact and ensure proper hygiene, but it may be for naught if they wear flimsy one- to two-layer fabric masks, seldom washed and hanging under their chins most of the day.

Lesley Cameron Brockville, Ont.

Re Travellers Face Tough Choices Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases (Report on Business, Dec. 17): It seems the government wants to appear to do something constructive without actually doing anything. Despite their dubious efficacy, I believe there are adequate border controls already in place for international travellers, who take a minimum of two PCR tests before returning to Canada.

After lifting the travel advisory for Canadians in October, giving the green light to book much-needed getaways, this reimposition will likely do nothing except negate all those travellers’ insurance at a stroke.

I find it unproductive, unnecessary and unfair.

Ron Chapman Toronto

Re Canada’s Response To Omicron: Chaos (Dec. 17): Where is the messaging? Where is the repeated messaging? Where is the true sense of social and economic urgency?

Perhaps political decision makers should learn from those who sell cars, beer and pizza: Make a selling point and keep repeating the message.

Allan Shiff Toronto

Well spent

Re Liberals’ Lack Of Economic Concern Will Catch Up With Them (Dec. 16): Many people have criticized the large spending of the Liberal government because of COVID-19. It would help if these critics could identify what major spending decisions they would not have made, along with the associated consequences.

How many more would have been made homeless or gone hungry? How many more businesses would have failed? How many more would have died?

Raymond Perrin Ottawa

Downstream effects

Re Deals In The Oil Sands Are Coming, As Canada’s Biggest Energy Companies Put Cash And Science To Work (Report on Business, Dec. 14): International companies and institutional investors are departing the oil sands, a trend attributed to “heightened ESG awareness.” I think most are leaving because the prospect of profit is disappearing.

Bitumen is expensive to mine, transport and process. It will be increasingly uncompetitive as the price of renewable energy continues to drop, leaving market share only for the sweetest, cheapest fossil fuels. Think Saudi oil, not bitumen.

This industry’s disruptive replacement by new competition seems inevitable. And disruption is often more rapid and widespread than incumbent industries are able to, or choose to, foresee.

One might have sympathy for investors and operators who choose to continue on. Greater concern should be for employees and downstream businesses who depend on the oil sands. Far from the “just transition” touted by governments, the experience is more likely to be a rapid, massive, unanticipated, unplanned for and unjust disruption.

John Kidder Sidney, B.C.

Add another

Re Ontario To Raise Foreign Speculators Tax To 20% As Housing Prices Continue To Soar (Dec. 16): While we should welcome this tax to discourage the housing price bubble, we should also pair it with a modest speculation tax for all purchasers who flip residences.

The Globe and Mail previously reported that more than 20 per cent of Ontario residences are non-owner occupied, and “condos appeared to be the most popular with investors, with 44 per cent not occupied by their owners” (Ontario Sees Rise In Non-owner Occupied Properties – Report on Business, Sept. 18). A speculation tax could be scaled down depending if a purchaser has held the residence for one to five years. It could also be increased if the reduction in speculation is still not enough to keep house prices steady.

Joseph Polito Toronto

Same name

Re Ryerson Renaming To Be Guided By Survey, Committee (Dec. 15): I feel, as an alumnus, a sense that it is all a done deal.

I indicated during this process, with letters to Ryerson University’s president, that I find no evidence of Egerton Ryerson being remotely guilty as charged. Just how the university’s current “core values and visions” are affected by the career of Ryerson remains unclear to me.

My position has been to keep the name and not run with a political correctness that can destroy reputations, tear down statues and make Ryerson a lightning rod for all the real pain of those who suffered at residential schools.

The future cost of a name change may well be the academic reputation of the university.

Tom Thorne Radio and television arts (1968); Belleville, Ont.

Same as it ever was

Re Parents In Canada’s Entertainment Industry Call For Government Action On Child Care (Dec. 14): Although it’s still not funny, I almost laughed when I read the plight of a woman who was let go from her television job when pregnant and told to go home.

Forty-six years ago, I was interviewed for a job at a large corporation. In spite of having come first, they cancelled the job competition when they found out I was pregnant. After I went on unemployment leave (there was no such thing as maternity leave back then), the competition was reopened and the candidate who placed second was given the job.

As a young, spirited “feminist,” I lodged a formal complaint with the Labour Ministry, the result of which was a meaningless slap-on-the-wrist letter to the president. What happened? Nothing.

As the Who sings, “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” Women continue to be penalized for having the biological function of bearing children.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

Hat tip

Re A Food Server’s Lament (First Person, Dec. 15): Roberto is a legendary waiter who has worked at Chianti Cafe and Restaurant in Calgary for at least 15 years. His propensity for bursting into song in his rich, deep baritone while serving plates of pasta has become his trademark.

His charm and skill as a waiter completely elevate the dining experience. My adult children remember celebrating their birthdays at Chianti, with Roberto as the entertainment, and they now take their own guests there.

The career of server is an honourable one that people should take seriously. It demands co-ordination, highly developed organizational skills and – in Roberto’s case – an incredible amount of talent.

Jennifer Isaac Victoria

