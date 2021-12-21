People rally against Quebec’s Bill 21 in Chelsea, Que., on Dec. 14.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Who’s in charge?

Re Pandemic Performance (Online, Dec. 19): A letter-writer considers suing his provincial government for not organizing enough staff to administer booster shots. While Ontario’s Ministry of Health may set policy and funding, public health is delivered by agencies reporting to local boards and not the ministry.

The Ottawa Board of Health, for example, is appointed by the mayor and city council and chaired by a city councillor. If anyone is to be sued, it should be members of the board, the mayor and possibly city council.

One might want to examine whether Ontario’s public-health agencies should continue to be managed – or mismanaged – by local boards, or be directly managed by the province.

William Lundy Ottawa

Payment history

Re Ottawa Spent $560-million On Damages Over Payroll System (Dec. 20): In his 2021 book Governing Canada: A Guide to the Tradecraft of Politics, retired public servant Michael Wernick warns new prime ministers that their governments will wear the mistakes of their predecessors within a year of taking office. A case in point: The Phoenix pay system, while implemented in 2016, was purchased by the Harper Conservatives.

Could the Liberals have done better in fixing Phoenix? No doubt, but not easily. It is ironic that Conservative Treasury Board critic Kelly McCauley claims the Liberal government could have fixed the system immediately. Have we all forgotten who bought it and promised great savings that never materialized?

Iain McKellar Ottawa

Debate goes on

Re Bill 21 Proves Legault Wrong On Racism (Dec. 20): Quebec is secular? Then why are so many of its statutory holidays Christian ones? Others have to use vacation days to practice their faiths. If François Legault really believes Quebec is a secular state, he should use the notwithstanding clause to remove these holidays.

I believe Quebec is as Christian as the rest of Canada. When non-Christian immigrants come to this country, they know that. All we are asking for is respect, equal treatment and the right to practise our faiths in peace.

N. Donald E. Altman Toronto

Bill 21 should have prohibited public employees in Quebec from any mention of religion while on the job. I think this would have had less impact on people seeking to secure jobs, while the restriction on freedom of religious expression on the job would have been offset by the freedom from religious expression for the public – a fairer, less toxic and effective secular solution.

Harry Sutherland Comox, B.C.

Re Stand Up? (Letters, Dec. 17) A letter-writer suggests that “laws such as Bill 21 protect young minds from religious dogma and allow individuals to reach their own conclusions.” As a 65-year-old agnostic atheist who was a devout Catholic well into his 20s, I was able to reach my own conclusions despite attending a Catholic school while all the time wearing a crucifix.

I am grateful for living in a culture and provincial jurisdiction that distinguishes between and grants both religious freedom and freedom from religion.

Carlo De Lorenzi Toronto

I tried to count all the times that a person wearing a turban, kippa or hijab tried to proselytize me. Hmm. Never. Not even once.

A rose by any other name is still a rose. Bigotry dressed up as secularism is still just as ugly.

Linda Leon Whitehorse

Re Hold On, English Canada: Quebeckers Haven’t Finished Debating Bill 21 (Opinion, Dec. 18): In a welcome perspective, columnist Konrad Yakabuski underlines the decades of debate in Quebec under various banners, including feminism, of limits on religious symbols for civil servants in positions of authority.

As with Bill 101 over the decades, there are sharp views and some surprising ideological bedfellows, left and right. There are also court challenges, citizens’ groups and indignant op-ed columns. Politicians pay close attention.

One unhelpful element in this debate, I find, is the intervention of petitioners from outside Quebec, including a recent letter campaign by Ontario mayors. This is perceived by some as condescending.

If these parties want to ensure widespread support for the policy, that kind of protest seems the way to go. Otherwise, they would be well advised to show more humility.

David Winch North Hatley, Que.

As a former Quebecker, I have been uncomfortable with the perspective in English Canada that vilifies Bill 21.

I believe Quebeckers have long been more progressive than the rest of Canada on many important social and cultural issues. Give them some time.

Harvey Kolodny Orangeville, Ont.

Rural realities

Re Live Where? (Letters, Dec. 16): A letter-writer suggests that we would have no more rural-urban divide if farmers would move to towns and commute to their farms daily. However, farmers deal with far more than just 9-to-5 day jobs.

Weather events, crop disasters, livestock illnesses and predators can occur at all hours of the day or night. A 100-kilometre commute from a more urban home is simply not an option for most farmers. Similar challenges face other rural workers: Those in forestry, mining or fisheries must often work in remote areas far from any centre at all.

I feel that the suggestion betrays the kind of urban bias that does not understand rural Canada.

Kathryn Hamer Edwards Sackville, N.B.

Sweet surrender

Re Tapped Out (Opinion, Dec. 18): My late Yorkshire-born mother was an enthusiastic new Canadian. So when our family was able to buy an Ontario farm as a weekend retreat, it seemed only fitting to tap its maple trees and make syrup.

But she must have missed an important line in the directions: Do this outside. For weeks, we were scrubbing a layer of syrup off the kitchen walls, ceiling and doors.

Thanks for stirring up a sweet memory.

Anne Moon Victoria

Maybe next year

Re Here Comes Santa Claus (Opinion, Dec. 18): At my local mall, one can, by all accounts, take a virtual train ride to visit a 3-D Santa and have a photo e-mailed. The proceeds go to a local charity and no doubt the show has its own magic. But here’s hoping that the old man in the red suit will soon be back in person.

With any luck, he’ll come complete with a damp, threadbare suit, phony theatrical beard and rickety throne. Ho, ho, ho!

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

