Dec. 24: Letter writers tackle politics, climate and political correctness at the holiday season

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is framed by a Christmas tree in the foyer of the House of Commons. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

For the climate’s sake, peace

At this time of year, when peace is very much on our minds, I wonder what the calculation is for all the carbon produced by warring with each other. Our constant shooting, bombing and rocket fire must have built up a huge, unnecessary carbon load. For the sake of our climate, can’t we at least think about giving peace a chance?

Wendy Wardle, Victoria

All through (that) House

’Twas the year before elections,

When all through the House,

Liberals were thinking the fires had been doused.

Alberta was hung by the neck, but with care,

With nice words acknowledging the crisis there.

And Freeland in red dress, and Trudeau in dhoti,

Had each proved to be a foreign-milk devotee.

When out in B.C. there arose such a clatter,

Huawei was now more than a 5G matter.

Away to the cameras Justin flew like a flash,

Signalling virtue but no action brash.

For it became clear as he read talking points,

The all-purpose solution was the legal joint.

And he was heard to admit, smoking into the night,

“It’s best for peoplekind if I stay out of sight.”

Rudy Buller, Toronto

This year, I got a Christmas card from my federal member of Parliament, with lovely family photos and a holiday greeting; the envelope seal displayed the House of Commons logo and postal code. At the bottom of the card is scripture from Isaiah. The rather large type made it difficult to miss.

Two questions regarding the addition of scripture. (I will refrain from providing an opinion, I do not have one.) What if our next MP sends one with scripture from another religion, for example the Vedas, Koran or Tripitaka? The world has an abundance of holy books. Yuletide and Saturnalia are other religious “holy” days that predate Christmas and occur at the same time of year. Should official-appearing correspondence with the Commons logo, sent by an MP, be used as a means or platform for religious scripture?

Michelle Matich, Langley, B.C.

Dumping the elderly

André Picard notes that “patients sent home around Christmas time are more likely to have bad outcomes than those discharged at other times, including increased higher risks of readmission and death” (Christmas Season Is A Risky Time For Patients, Dec. 18). Perhaps this, in part, explains the other occasional emergency department phenomenon associated with the festive season: “granny dumping.” This occurs when family members suddenly discover that their aged loved one, often with chronic medical problems, doesn’t seem quite right and argue for prompt hospital admission. Sometimes, thankfully rarely, Aunt Bethany is simply left in the waiting room while the family heads off to Florida. Either way, the packed suitcase is a sign well known to ER staff.

Being charitable, perhaps those who participate in granny dumping are just trying to get in front of the need for a secure hospital stay during this most dangerous of health-care seasons, as highlighted by Mr. Picard.

But perhaps not.

Alan Drummond, MD, Perth, Ont.

Politically incorrect Yule

The recent calls to censure a holiday classic, Baby It’s Cold Outside, make me think the song’s critics need to do a more comprehensive job of vetting Christmas carols, if they are going to protect us from those holiday songs that suggest politically incorrect values, sentiments, and behaviours.

The lyrics of Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer seem to indicate that Grandpa doesn’t seem to be particularly upset by his spouse’s violent demise, and what does a child think when he hears I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus? Then there is Sleigh Ride, in which a couple “snuggle” under a blanket “like two birds of a feather.” Just snuggling, eh!

C’mon, PC Police. If you have a task to do, don’t just do a partial job. Beyond Christmas carols, there must be thousands of jazz, folk, blues, hip-hop, rap, and rock ’n roll songs that need to be weeded out. It will be a long and arduous job, but I know you are up to it.

Ray Arnold, Richmond, B.C.