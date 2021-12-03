Downtown Hamilton, Ont.Glenn Lowson/The Globe and Mail

Survival mode

Re Unlike Typical Recessions, Number Of Self-employed Workers Plummets (Report on Business, Dec. 2): There’s no mystery here from where I stand. I’m self-employed and never qualified for a penny of government assistance at any point during the pandemic.

Programs such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and Canada Recovery Benefit repeatedly failed to take people like me into consideration, despite an 80-per-cent drop in my income at the start of the pandemic. Many self-employed people have multiple streams of income; mine didn’t drop to zero or low enough to qualify for assistance, but it definitely dropped below my cost of living.

I was forced to pull money out of savings and investments to stay afloat. I was essentially abandoned by all levels of government, and was at the mercy of my landlord to apply for rent relief on my behalf (which never happened).

I believe the problem was poor program design that didn’t look at how self-employed people actually work.

Ian Kamm Toronto

Whose problem?

Re Inflation Is Not (Yet) A Crisis, But It Is A Problem – And Cheaper Daycare Won’t Fix It (Dec. 1): Since the late 1970s, many governments have essentially handed the problem of inflation fighting over to independent central banks – to use monetary policy as the main tool even if it means hiking interest rates so high as to provoke a recession.

Other than a few tweaks such as regulation or deregulation, governments have given up on ideas such as wage and price controls. Instead, governments are seen as being responsible mainly for economic growth and fighting unemployment. But even then, we have seen in 2008 and during the pandemic that massive fiscal stimulus should be accompanied by expanded money supply, instead of debt sold on the open market.

Oil prices have recently dropped back to US$65 from US$83, which I believe will do more to limit inflation than government policy could hope to achieve, given the few likely policy options that would be considered.

Brian Graff Toronto

Solid foundation

Re Density, Not Sprawl, Is The Future Of Cities (Dec. 1): The Globe and Mail’s editorial goes a long way in supporting more meaningful uses of land as our population increases. Hamilton can be considered a front-runner in the decision-making to infill as much as possible.

The alternative suggested – building up rather than expanding outward – should not be the only possibility; there are many areas in Hamilton that have little or no development, but which could be used to provide more housing.

This should not be an either-or scenario, but an opportunity to be creative in our urban planning.

Robert Morrow Hamilton

Re Hamilton Councillors Take A Stand On Urban Sprawl (Nov. 27): The actions of Hamilton City Council and the comments of a retired senior planner with the Ontario government suggest that people do not want to live in single-family homes in “far-off communities,” but rather in denser “missing middle” housing close to transit lines. That would ignore the many thousands of hardworking Canadians who are striving – and struggling – to achieve the dream of single-family home ownership.

Not everyone wants to live in a condo or other form of higher-density accommodation. A large part of the problem with excessive house prices is a lack of available supply for single-family homes, among other types of housing (at least partly as a result of cumbersome and restrictive residential planning and development approvals). I believe the restrictions and thinking outlined in this article will only serve to exacerbate the problem.

George Forhan Guelph, Ont.

Bravo to Hamilton City Council for rebuking provincial plans to continue with urban sprawl as an answer to the housing crisis. May their example take root across Ontario.

What I find is needed, quite besides increased urban density, is far better design. Critically, thought should be given to the size and arrangement of floor plans that allow people to breathe, rather than be squeezed into hellish 500-square-foot living arrangements.

People need space, which should include at least 1,700 square feet per household; nine-foot-high ceilings; light from expansive fenestration and, above all, long-lasting construction built for 50-plus-year terms.

If tearing down suburban houses of 70 years or less and building monstrous houses in the footprint – with but a foot-wide perimeter between dwellings – is acceptable and financially viable, then a radical rethink of inner-urban housing can’t be that impossible.

Robert Swain Kingston

While density and intensification may present better paths for the future of cities, the acceptance of such strategies depends on good planning and attention to the details of scale, design, infrastructures, public spaces and appropriate mixes of land uses.

If it takes the form of the kind of brutal, single-use high-rise density that has defined recent development patterns in locations such as midtown Toronto, it will likely meet with public resistance and rejection.

Mark Winfield Co-chair, Sustainable Energy Initiative, faculty of environmental and urban change, York University; Toronto

First serve

Re WTA Draws Line In The Sand Over Disappearance Of Peng. Who Will Join It? (Sports, Dec. 2): Good on the Women’s Tennis Association for taking a stand on China. While its suspension of events in that country focuses on Peng Shuai and her accusation of sex abuse, it should only be the beginning of withdrawals from the upcoming Beijing Olympics.

While the International Olympic Committee and most governments have yet to really deal with China’s human-rights abuses, it would only be right that athletes themselves take action. Why are we so afraid to call a spade a spade when the very essence of the Olympics feels like it is being swept under the rug?

Carol Victor Burlington, Ont.

Massey memory

Re A 21st-century Renovation Turns On The Lights At Massey Hall (Nov. 26): Massey Hall is part of the folklore in our family.

My father John Allan Wood was an usher there as a teenager. He probably got the job because his dad John James Wood was a Toronto policeman, Badge 205 on the vice squad.

Dad started his part-time job in the “gods” at the concert hall, and over the years worked his way down (up?) to centre aisle. When the tenor Enrico Caruso played there on Sept. 30, 1920, it was Dad who had the honour of rushing down the aisle with flowers to thank the famous opera singer for his memorable performance.

Dad was 17, honoured – and never forgot.

Elizabeth Wood McDonald Sarnia, Ont.

