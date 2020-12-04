Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Hold up

Re First To Get Vaccine Should Be Care Home Residents, Staff, Panel Says (Dec. 2): People are desperate to get the COVID-19 vaccine. My elderly friends, not so much.

We’re concerned about the lack of time to test for side effects; a tried-and-true vaccine would be preferable. Perhaps only old folks like us remember thalidomide and the damage it caused.

Liz Muir Toronto

Chinese choices

Re The Hollow Victory Of Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s Betrayer-in-chief (Opinion, Oct. 28): Those in the West, who would be critical of the Beijing embrace that Hong Kong finds itself in, might do well to remember that Britain did not allow a democracy and free elections either. Nor did Britain allow the colony’s citizens status as part of the country. As if it ever had been an independent political entity.

Without in the least endorsing the Chinese government, it is nevertheless a fact of life that Hong Kong is part of China. Who are we to criticize if it wants Hong Kong to conform to its political system? One may conclude that Carrie Lam, apart from being a seemingly effective administrator, is also a good politician in that she is practising the art of the possible.

Betrayal in this case seems very much in the eye of the beholder.

Hal Hartmann West Vancouver

Re China’s Efforts To Buy A Nunavut Mine Don’t Threaten Our Arctic Sovereignty (Dec. 2): As a huge owner of lands bordering Arctic waters, we Canadians should exert much care before allowing any access to another country whose intentions are not clear and whose friendship with Canada is less than clear.

The mine in question is also an excellent opportunity to become an important port on the Arctic Ocean. We should bear in mind what China has done with the islands in the South China Sea, which were previously owned by various countries. They are now a Chinese military base.

In addition to being wary of any offers to buy Canadian resources, we should spend more money in the region to protect Canada’s rights.

Peter Riediger Oakville, Ont.

Re Genghis Khan Erased In China’s Purge Of Mongolian Culture (Dec. 2): This story brought to mind my trip to Uzbekistan about five years ago.

My guide told me that when he was in school during Soviet times, his teacher taught that Tamerlane (the historical military leader also known as Timur) was a horrible mass murderer. Today, the same teacher teaches his son that Tamerlane is a national hero – a good guy whose statues can be found in many towns and cities there.

Alan Redway Toronto

Yes, it is outrageous that China is editing out Genghis Khan’s contributions to Mongolian history. Think it isn’t happening in Canada as well? Sir John A. Macdonald, anyone?

Claire Hoy Toronto

Rewind

Re Mountie Cleared In Nunavut Van Incident (Dec. 2): Who shall watch the watchers? A few months ago we all did; Canadians should watch the video clip of this incident again. It is clear that things did not go well. In any other circumstance, charges of some sort would likely be brought against the driver – in this case, a fellow officer.

Boyd McBride Ottawa

Fight for your right?

Re Kenney Doesn’t Seem To Understand What The Charter Actually Says (Nov. 28): The Charter of Rights and Freedoms largely protects human rights, not economic rights.

There is no Charter right to open a business, just like there’s no Charter right to private property. Property rights largely come from the common law, which predate the Charter by hundreds of years, but those rights can be overridden by legislation or, in the case of emergency, government edict.

While we can debate Jason Kenney’s argument about protecting Alberta’s economy, there seems no merit to the claim that he’s protecting Charter rights.

Andrew Bernstein Toronto

Re Overriding The Provinces On COVID Would Cause Long-term Harm To Canada (Nov. 27): The federal government was given the power to declare and manage quarantines under the Constitution dating back to 1872. This power was clarified after the 2003 SARS outbreak in the form of the Quarantine Act.

This legislation gives the federal health minister sweeping powers to stop the spread of communicable diseases in or out of Canada. Such measures can include everything from routine screenings at airports to mandatory isolation orders.

The federal government is the only government that was elected by all of us. We should have a common voice to deal with a pandemic that is a threat to us all.

Chris Marriott Chelsea, Que.

Getting there

Re Blue Hydrogen Use Will Boost Fossil Fuels Industry, Ottawa Warned (Report on Business, Nov. 30): I disagree with the writers of a letter warning that so-called blue hydrogen, derived from natural gas, should be avoided as it is not as clean as hydrogen derived from electricity.

Our transition to a clean and green economy will not be easy or cheap. Along the way, we should have transitional ways of deriving energy that are cleaner than current practice, but also economically viable to help us pay for that transition. Canada derives significant income from exporting energy, has significant reserves of natural gas and has internationally recognized expertise in carbon sequestration.

Let’s not shoot ourselves in the foot by ignoring this important transitional strategy.

T. H. Dixon Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

Revenue stream

Re Count ‘Em (Letters, Dec. 2): I believe there is absolutely no levelling of the playing field by “requiring Netflix and other foreign companies to remit GST or HST.” All that is happening is we get to pay more tax.

Netflix and others have made it clear for quite a while that they are perfectly willing to collect and remit this tax. Why? Because it makes zero difference to their business. The cost of administering this tax is easily covered by the ability to hold onto the revenue for a few days before passing it on to Ottawa. Likely not one person in this country will cancel a streaming service because of additional tax.

In my whole life, I have never, not once, celebrated the fact that I can pay more tax. And I would never suggest that I pay more tax earlier.

Patrick Tighe Petawawa, Ont.

