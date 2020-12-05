Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Open this photo in gallery Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, Vice-President of Logistics and Operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks during a technical briefing on the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, in Ottawa, on Dec. 3, 2020. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Pass it on

Re First To Get Vaccine Should Be Care Home Residents, Staff, Panel Says (Dec. 2): As a 77-year-old living independently, I strongly support the priority of long-term care residents on a vaccine preference list. Speaking only for myself, I would cede my place to my son.

Eva Saphir Toronto

I want to protest the inclusion of people like myself who would be slated to get a vaccine first, merely because I am over 80. If I do not have pre-existing conditions that put me at high risk, then I should not be preferred over people in high-risk occupations.

Risk increases with age, but I can stay home and practise physical distancing. Doctors, nurses and hospital staff put their lives on the line to help patients. Other workers, such as those in meat plants, also cannot avoid COVID-19 risk.

I am 85 and I can wait my turn.

John Bossons Toronto

High ground

Re Canada Must Keep The 737 Max Grounded (Dec. 3): I doubt the Canadian government, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or any agency with the authority to ground aircraft will listen. But I will. And so will other customers.

Many of us will refuse to fly on 737 Max jets, or perhaps any Boeing aircraft. It’s unfortunate that the company seems to put profit before lives.

Rick Walker Toronto

Indigenous interests

Re How We Can Bridge The Infrastructure Gap With First Nations (Report on Business, Nov. 28): I applaud contributor Ernie Daniels and his perspective on First Nations infrastructure. His proposal is within colonizers’ dominant value system: monetary exchange.

As colonizers, furthering our understanding of the complex government systems that First Nations must operate within is also key. Few of us have read even a single treaty nor the Indian Act. The challenges in navigating these “laws” are significant, and all for basic needs such as clean water, education, health care and resource development.

I would encourage all of us to take steps toward reconciliation by taking an Indigenous studies course or reading key works such as Thomas King’s The Inconvenient Indian and Bob Joseph’s 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act.

Joan Faulk Calgary

Re Resilience on Reserve (Opinion, Nov. 28): I was moved by contributor Zachary Skead’s relation of the impact of the pandemic on his family in Wauzhushk Onigum Nation.

His children’s struggles with online learning mirror that of my own daughters, and we share his family’s challenges in that respect. We live in prosperous Oakville, Ont., however, a long way from where Mr. Skead lives.

I was also struck by contributor Ernie Daniels, who wrote of the desperate need to monetize the First Nations Finance Authority’s funding. Building self-sustaining infrastructure would, I think, provide all Indigenous residents with clean water.

Water and learning are essences of life. Why do many Indigenous people continue to live on less?

Sean Michael Kennedy Oakville, Ont.

Education equality

Re Academic Anxiety (Letters, Dec. 1): A letter-writer believes that cutting funding for the arts is suboptimal. It might be worth considering what an ideal education system would look like.

It might be where demand equals supply, so that it is just as hard to get into history or political science as it is to get into engineering or computer science. And, if it were ideal, tuition would also be the same.

Society would be getting what society wants.

Bill McEachern P.Eng; Thornbury, Ont.

That guy

Re What The World Can Learn From How Barbados Contained The Pandemic (Opinion, Nov. 28): Sure, Barbados is a small island, and arguably in the best position to control a pandemic for that reason. But I am willing to bet that Bajans differ from North Americans in one other significant way: They are inclined to do what they are told.

Blind deference to authority is not a good thing. However, neither is the absolute mistrust that seems to have settled in many parts of this continent, particularly in Donald Trump’s America. Sometimes it’s best to do what one is told.

Eamonn Morris White Rock, B.C.

Re Trump Remains As Dangerous As Ever (Dec. 2): After reading Gary Mason’s column on Donald Trump’s efforts to discredit the U.S. election result, I turned to the daily crossword and found a fitting phrase. The clue: unscrupulously concocted. The answer: trumped up.

Dennis Locke Toronto

Les enfants

Re Ottawa Knows Canada Needs A Child-Care Program. Why Are We Waiting? (Dec. 2): I can save Justin Trudeau $20-million and five years on the child-care file: Ask Quebec what it costs for each child to run its program, then send the same amount per (child) capita to the other provinces and territories. Next!

Marty Cutler Toronto

Encore

Re French First (Letters, Nov. 28): So a letter-writer believes that ordering people not to speak a language has never been successful. But he mentions his ancestral language of Gaelic.

Gaelic was forbidden in schools and in the official realm for generations. Scots, and Nova Scotians, were ordered to speak English. The same can be said for Louisiana and French. Quebec’s actions are mild and discreet by comparison.

The letter-writer also thinks that speaking English does not “define” him. Maybe not, but I would say that speaking English definitely shapes his world view.

Sinclair Robinson Ottawa

A letter-writer presents the remarkable proposition that “the marketplace usually dictates the outcome, not artificial or legislative means to keep a language alive.” I grew up in the former city of Hull, Que. The linguistic and cultural influences of my extended francophone family shaped my perspectives, and defined me every bit as much as did those of my later years at English schools.

Legislative measures are surely examples of perfectly legitimate efforts to enhance the capacity of Canadians to appreciate, and benefit from, the treasures that are our shared national languages and cultures.

Philippe Doré Victoria

Like a letter-writer, my husband and I immigrated to Montreal years ago. Unlike her, I couldn’t take French immersion immediately, but I did try to use my rusty high-school French.

One of my first shopping excursions was at the Bay. I wanted to buy a few yards of fabric (before the metric system was widely used) and asked the saleswoman for cinq vierges of my chosen material. She very politely smiled and said, “Verges, madame, not virgins.”

Carol Greene Westmount, Que.

