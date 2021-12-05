Barbados President Sandra Mason speaks during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados at Heroes Square in Bridgetown, Barbados, Nov. 30, 2021.POOL/Getty Images

Rihanna republic

Re As Barbados Heads Toward A Republic, Some Wonder Why It Matters (Online, Nov. 28): It matters because Barbadians want their head of state to be Barbadian. Similarly, a majority of Canadians want our head of state to be Canadian: A 2020 Ipsos poll showed 53 per cent of Canadians want to sever ties with the British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth dies.

One by one, former British colonies are shedding their colonial shackles. Canada should be next.

Manuel Matas Winnipeg

Re Why This Was The Moment For Barbados To Leave The Monarchy (The Decibel podcast, Dec. 2): Barbados has declared itself a republic. Is it not time for Canada to do the same?

The Canadian Monarchist News reported that it cost $62.4-million in 2017, or $1.68 per Canadian, to support the monarchy in Canada. This money could subsidize countless programs and ditch some of the antiquated traditions.

Canada has changed.

Mark Borkowski Toronto

A quick world survey would suggest that the best-governed countries are almost all constitutional monarchies and the worst-governed ones republics. Coincidence? Probably not.

Barbadians might want to wait a few decades before they decide to celebrate their new constitutional status.

John Cheyne Cambridge, Ont.

Bring it on

Re Winnipeg Police To Team Up With Mental-health Workers For Crisis Calls As Part Of Pilot Project (Nov. 30): Winnipeg will join many North American communities in trying to create an alternative police response for people in crisis. Mobile crisis intervention teams are an approach that works.

The Toronto Police Service now has an MCIT in every division. Toronto is also going to announce four community-based pilot projects to create alternatives to police response, which hopefully will build on the work the Gerstein Crisis Centre has been doing for more than 30 years.

Community-based responses to mental-health and addiction crisis calls can ensure that police are not the 24/7 default for mental-health service, a problem identified by both the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police and Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police more than 10 years ago.

Steve Lurie CM; former chair, Toronto Regional Human Services and Justice Coordinating Committee; Toronto

Old school

Re Dispute Over Flaws Between Airbus, Qatar Airways Reaches Beyond Gulf (Report on Business, Nov. 30): Reports of brand-new Airbus A350 jets missing fuselage metallic meshes meant to protect the plane from lightning strikes just doesn’t offer much confidence to the flying public. This comes after Boeing’s much-criticized 737 Max and other production issues with the 787 Dreamliners.

We should bring back production of the Boeing 707, 727, DC-8 and DC-9. Those 1960s workhorses were well built and lasted 30 years easily under proper maintenance.

Swire Chin Toronto

Best of Brampton

Re An Army Of Brampton Home Cooks Offer People Hungry For Indian Food A Taste Of Home (Nov. 23): The surge of Indian cooking businesses in Brampton is a good development and a recognition of the city’s high quality of Indian cuisine. I realize that there are licensing issues, etc., but the overall impression conveyed is of a community pulling together to deal with the pandemic.

Tom Healy Gatineau, Que.

Loss upon loss

Re Francophone Was A Renowned Novelist And Playwright (Obituary, Dec. 2): This week we received a double blow. There was the death of literary giant Marie-Claire Blais, a dear friend and collaborator, a post-Duplessis pioneer in Canadian and Quebec literature.

Then there was Vancouver publisher Ronald Hatch, also a friend and colleague, who published the first two of many translations I had done for Ms. Blais, as well as others. He did much to promote Canadian literature in unique fashion.

They represent a quality and stature in Canadian and Quebec writing that may never be equalled. Adieu and farewell to them both.

Nigel Spencer Montreal

Welcome back

Re Manulife Back-to-office Plan Cues Busier Bay Street (Report on Business, Nov. 20): I had my first business lunch of the pandemic. I was looking forward to it, but was unprepared for how unprepared I was.

I had not seen a suit, let alone worn one, in so long. Had I even brushed my hair? But once I sank into the comfort of the restaurant, with great friends at my side, I realized this was a moving experience.

We are back, in some way, in a more deliberate manner. I was struck by how people now ask, “How have you been?” with a focus on “you,” rather than “been.”

It’s been difficult and lonely, but we are still standing and able to pull the pieces back together. I hope that presence – the sense that it’s a privilege to come together – can stick around. Because it gives me hope that we can be the change we’d like to see in our world.

Marie Lussier Oakville, Ont.

Sweet surrender

Re Quebec To Release Half Of Its Maple Syrup Reserve Amid Shortage (Nov. 30): That’s global politics for you: not a word of appreciation from the International House of Pancakes.

Farley Helfant Toronto

