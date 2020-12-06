Open this photo in gallery A woman wearing a mask walks past the Peter Lougheed Hospital in Calgary, Dec. 3, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta advantage?

Re Vaccine Vexation (Letters, Dec. 1): I would like to thank those who took the time to submit their perspectives on Canada’s access to vaccines. Collectively they offered well-informed, varied, non-partisan views of the situation.

Hopefully we are going to be seeing more of that kind of constructive discourse. It might just open my mind a bit. I did say “might.”

Ian Glassford Edmonton

Re Edmonton Hospital Double-bunking COVID Patients As Virus Strains ICU (Dec. 2): By some polls, Jason Kenney’s approval rating sits around 40 per cent. If he were a hockey player, that would place him in the bottom half of the depth chart.

Anyone who has been in such a situation understands that their future on the team depends heavily on their last shift. After coughing up the puck to COVID-19 so badly, how much more ice time should Mr. Kenney expect?

Tom Johnston Lethbridge, Alta.

Re Our Charter Rights Aren’t Absolute, But A Pandemic Is No Excuse To Trample On Them (Dec. 3): I think columnist Konrad Yakabuski misses the mark in supporting Jason Kenney’s decision not to impose restrictions on “how people live their lives.” The problem is that more Albertans are dying than should be because of Mr. Kenney’s decisions.

Surely mandating the use of face masks is more important than allowing an anti-masker to infect and possibly kill others. Can a nurse refuse to wear a mask at work? What happens if that same nurse refuses to be vaccinated? Surely Albertans have a right not to be placed at higher risk of infection – and perhaps die.

Ian Follett Calgary

Re Kenney Vs. Hinshaw: What The Leaked Recordings Reveal (Nov. 28): Richard Nixon recorded conversations that reflected badly on him and some of the people with whom he was speaking. Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a conversation that reflected badly on Michael Wernick and Justin Trudeau, while revealing herself as someone under attack and in need of good evidence of that fact. The tape of Deena Hinshaw and Jason Kenney’s conversation reveals to me two people treating each other respectfully, while both advancing positions they should be expected to have debated.

The world is probably a better place with all three recordings firmly in the public domain, despite Mr. Trudeau’s and Mr. Nixon’s protestations. Mr. Kenney is wise not to appear ruffled by the revelations.

Patrick Cowan Toronto

Down and out

Re Ford Rebuffs Call To Reopen Stores In Lockdown Regions (Dec. 3): I recently had a meeting in downtown Toronto. I arrived early, so I decided to get coffee in the city’s underground PATH network.

I was surprised to see that there was no place to sit. There was an area with raised platforms not meant for sitting; as it was the only place to rest, people sat there, everyone mindful of being more than six feet apart, everyone wearing a mask. But a few minutes after I sat down, security asked us all to move on.

What was the problem exactly? So I started to walk further. Wherever I went, nowhere to sit. At some point I got thirsty. I put my knapsack down on a food-court table, got out my water bottle and, within a minute, security told me that the table was off-limits.

It was a cold, snowy day, and it occurred to me that homeless people would especially suffer from this seemingly harsh and severe no-sitting policy. They no longer had this huge downtown space to come in out of the cold and rest.

It seems like an overreaction of a policy to me, and a heartless one.

Dan Sackin Toronto

Get it together

Re Election Results (Letters, Nov. 23): A letter-writer points to a single instance where Spanish party leaders couldn’t rein in their individual ambitions sufficiently to co-operate. Yet there are numerous examples around the world where successful government coalitions flourish.

They enable the major goals of each party to move forward while limiting authoritarian attitudes. But letter-writers frequently miss a key benefit that proportional representation would bring about: Voters would feel free to support the party they really believe has the ideal platform.

No one would need to vote strategically for “the lesser of two evils.” Everyone’s vote would promote their primary causes. I suspect it would even increase voter turnout. Go, PR!

Chris Humphrey Ottawa

Not now

Re Norway’s Electric Car Subsidies: A lot Of Money, Not A Lot Of Gain (Report on Business, Nov. 28): In the eagerness for governments to be seen taking action, billions of taxpayer dollars are thrown at technology solutions, often prematurely.

With electric vehicles, core battery storage technology is undergoing rapid evolution. The number of new EV models coming to market in the next three to five years will be staggering, with much greater range and lower costs that current models. Very little of this momentum is due to government stimulus.

Rather than excessive funding for short-term, marginal emissions reductions, waiting only a few years to stimulate change would have much more leverage. Funding may not even be necessary as market forces bring larger EV uptake.

Fighting climate change is a long game of strategic necessity. Valuable taxpayer funds and stimulus should be allocated through more thoughtful policy frameworks that better account for technology evolution and market forces. This strategy would pay off better, cost less and help reduce more emissions at the same time.

Noel Cheeseman Toronto

Under the dome

Re New Jays Stadium Likely To Win Political Support, Will Create More Public Space (Report on Business, Nov. 28): The Rogers Centre should be preserved as a monument to a kind of naive gullibility that we as a city need to recall, a concrete testament to a historic boondoggle built at taxpayer expense and flipped at enormous public loss a few short years later.

Anyone who believes tearing it down will meaningfully create “more public space” – inconceivable waste be damned – would be no better than the city councillors and government ministers who endorse such fantasy. Leave the white elephant (squint and it literally looks like one) as a reminder to all who think that the city building enterprise, as proposed by developers and media empires, is anything but an opportunity to buttress private fortunes on the most cynical pretense of public good.

Put a tower of affordable housing smack in the middle of the stadium’s yawning maw and repurpose the surrounding area – all while leaving it to stand as a memento mori.

Marsh Birchard Toronto

Take a flyer

Re Federal Government Faces Renewed Push To Bail Out Airlines (Report on Business, Dec. 2): Is it not somewhat ironic that while government urges us to stay home and not travel, I am receiving, on a daily basis, e-mails from airlines urging me to travel?

Hammond Bentall Stratford, Ont.

