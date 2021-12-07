A woman walks by a COVID-19 vaccination sign in Montreal on Dec. 4.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Re The Days Of Dutiful Self-sacrifice Are Over (Dec. 6): The days of “dutiful” self-sacrifice may be over, but not mandated self-sacrifice. There is no government on Earth that could have predicted the consequences of the Delta variant’s arrival.

Yes, Canadians have done what is necessary to fight COVID-19, including months-long virtual schooling, restaurant closings and vaccine certificates. Will the Omicron variant now demand more from us? Nobody seems to know, including our governments.

Predicting the future is a fool’s game. Government and citizens will do whatever they feel necessary, even if forced to. Will it be successful? Maybe, maybe not.

And how will we fight back? It is a question that, at this stage, seems to have no answer, not from government or ourselves.

Murray Rubin Toronto

Re Canada Should Resist Calls To Make Vaccines Mandatory, Like In Some European Countries (Dec. 4): Columnist John Ibbitson cites factors such as violations of individual rights and polarization of the population. I fail to understand why, for example, other mandatory vaccinations for children (measles, polio etc) are okay, while the same for COVID-19 is not.

I wonder if the vaccine-hesitant might think twice were one to ask them if, because of their decision, they were at peace with the possibility of contributing to the death of another human being from COVID-19, or to unending pain due to curtailed elective surgeries. Hopefully they are not uncaring monsters.

The vaccine-hesitant should be pushed to take the leap, otherwise we could be doomed to live like Sisyphus with this virus and its mutations. A minority should not be allowed to dictate to the majority who want to live and return to normal.

If push comes to shove, I’d rather pay with polarization than pay with deaths.

Sheila Arkin Toronto

Moral means

Re Ukraine’s Defence Minister Urges Military Support From Canada, U.S. And Britain – Even If It’s Outside NATO (Dec. 6): During the Cold War, the Iron Curtain defined the boundary of freedom in Europe. The Soviet Union is gone, but Russia may be planning to occupy former Soviet territories such as Ukraine and the small Baltic states. NATO’s mission for freedom should not be modelled on the Cold War-era Iron Curtain, but on the new Russian Kremlin Curtain.

Ukraine is not in NATO nor the European Union. But what should be more important than these memberships is a moral obligation that if a country such as Ukraine is threatened by Russia, its freedom should be defended – including by Canada.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

In protest

Re Canada’s Failure To Properly Respond To Protests Threatens Democracy And The Rule Of Law (Opinion, Dec. 4): As a pipeline industry representative with several decades of experience interacting with stakeholders opposed to resource development projects, I strongly recommend a proven “alternative dispute resolution” process. Specifically, I propose a pro-active strategy of sustained and meaningful pre-application stakeholder “involvement” in the project-planning process that would be mandated and evaluated by the responsible government regulator.

Such a mechanism of “due process” has unique value. It combines the scientific rigour of environmental impact and risk assessments, the economic rationality of cost-benefit analysis, the procedural fairness of quasi-judicial hearings and the democratic principles of public participation.

Through an inclusive, focused and sustained process, stakeholder concerns are better understood and addressed, mutual trust earned and informed compromise solutions collaboratively forged.

Gerry Kruk Calgary

Couldn’t agree more that the rule of law should be paramount. Perhaps contributor Ken Coates would like to describe in detail how a police officer in the process of upholding the law is supposed to encourage an obstinate protester to cease and desist? How would he handle the Fairy Creek blockade?

Martin Wale Dorval, Que.

The rule of law also demands governments and police be constrained by protesters’ constitutional rights to assembly, association and expression.

Joel Bakan Vancouver

Protesters putting their bodies in harm’s way point out the injustice of current climate policies. They help to shift policy and transform markets so that fundamental rights may be considered over short-term profit. It’s clear to me that without these kinds of peaceful protests and marches, governments would not have even taken the paltry climate action they have so far.

I believe we owe protesters a debt of gratitude. As cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead famously said, “A small group of thoughtful committed individuals can change the world. In fact, it’s the only thing that ever has” – especially when government policy is often informed more by election cycles and lobbyists than by what is just.

Barnabe Geis Executive director, Climate Ventures; Toronto

The rule of law is all well and good if all stakeholders felt they had a voice at decision-making tables. Indigenous peoples, particularly Indigenous women, and even civil-society organizations too often receive scant attention in a political forum that prioritizes corporate interests over theirs. This priority is evident in corporate lobby activity that far outweighs that of civil society, and lax corporate accountability oversight.

Until governments fully consult with and accommodate Indigenous peoples, and ensure that civil-society organizations receive as much attention and respect as corporations, we will likely continue to see protests, including acts of civil disobedience. A healthy democracy thrives on deep engagement with all stakeholders.

Cheryl McNamara Toronto

Stuck at school

Re Canadian Universities Not Fully Back To In-person Classes, But Campus Activities Are Increasing (Dec. 6): My daughter is in her first year at Carleton University and, like others, was told that the majority of classes would be in person, with more returning to a normal format in January. The majority of classes seems to pertain mostly to upper-year classes, not first-year classes for those who make up the bulk of students living on campus. My daughter has yet to attend a single class in person.

Between limiting her residence lounge space to seven people (out of a floor of 45 students), and restricting access to other floors within the building, my daughter may as well be learning from a single-cell prison. Why ask everyone to be vaccinated, then do nearly everything possible to limit social growth?

This is not the experience anyone imagines for students embarking on their first forays into adulthood.

Helen Stephenson Oakville, Ont.

