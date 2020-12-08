Open this photo in gallery Conservative MP Derek Sloan arrives at West Block on Dec. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Not all seniors

Re Hold Up (Letters, Dec. 4): Please do not assume that a letter-writer and her elderly friends speak for a majority of seniors.

In view of the fact that we are the most vulnerable, I think a majority of the elderly believe that vaccines available to Canadians will be tried and true. Trials and testing have been done, albeit at a much faster pace than normal. Many elderly folks will be desperate to get a vaccine as soon as possible.

Stan Johnston Okotoks, Alta.

Way forward

Re U.S. In Talks With Meng To Resolve Charges (Dec. 4): The damage done to the Canada-China relationship may be long-lasting, but I hope the healing can begin at some point.

I find that reporting on China has been overwhelmingly negative in the past two years. It is understandable. But when herd mentality sets in, it can become frightening, especially for those who came from China.

Are we all spies for China? Are we brainwashed by the government? I can’t help but feel the air of McCarthyism swirling around the Canadian landscape today. I hope I am wrong.

Wei Ding Calgary

There may be an opportunity here to reset our relationship with China. It should be in their best interests to do so, considering issues such as the future of Huawei in Canada, investment in the Arctic, co-operation on health technologies, etc.

China should realize again that Canada is not a Third World country, but one of the most successful in the world. The alternative is a cold war with China, and that would hurt them in the long run.

Ian Waddell QC, Vancouver

I am looking forward to Jody Wilson-Raybould explaining why the U.S. Justice Department should not give Meng Wanzhou a deferred prosecution agreement.

Trevor Amon Victoria

Timeout

Re Six Provinces Urged Ottawa To Delay UNDRIP Bill (Dec. 5): Those who wish to delay affirming the rights of Indigenous people have had centuries to have “a meaningful opportunity for real dialogue.” It seems unlikely that dissenting provinces would start now.

Hurray for David Lametti, for standing firm and proceeding with legislation to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The concern of Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford, that the bill has “sweeping implications” the province does not fully understand, makes me wonder what planet his party has been inhabiting since 2010, when Canada first endorsed this international declaration.

Donna Sinclair North Bay

Pandemic politics

Re ‘Martha And Henry’ A Bigger Issue Than Sloan (Dec. 4): Pandering to the bitter and resentful through memes and tweets that flirt with conspiratorial tropes is irresponsible yet simple. More difficult, however, would be the development of an ambitious agenda that addresses underlying causes of political polarization: the bifurcation of labour markets between so-called high-skilled and low-skilled workers, with its attendant effects upon income inequality; online algorithms that steer people into ideologically charged echo chambers; creative solutions, especially for the economic challenges of an aging population, that satisfies both conservative deficit hawks and nativists.

Good luck.

Alec Lalonde Ottawa

Re Anti-vaxxers Have Found Their Useful Idiot In Conservative MP Derek Sloan (Online, Dec. 3): Totally unfair: I find Derek Sloan in no way useful.

Louis Desjardins Belleville, Ont.

Re Pallister Has His Finest Moment As Manitoba’s Premier (Dec. 5): Brian Pallister’s press moment shouldn’t have been such news. But he did three things that feel almost extinct in politics today.

He revealed who he was in the moment – not performing – just being present, and accepting the risks of being human. He told the truth. No slippery words, no spin. In a rare moment for politics, he took responsibility for a decision that many people dislike.

What a stark contrast with those who perform for personal image, avoid honest talk and pretend someone else is responsible. Were any other politicians listening?

J. M. Smith Kingston

I’m a cynical old woman, and people may call me cold and heartless (I self-identify as such concerning politicians), but I feel no empathy for Brian Pallister.

For months, he sat on Manitoba’s few cases of COVID-19, despite what might come with a second wave. Then more Manitobans got sick or died. Finally he called for a lockdown with a tremble in his voice – and we’re supposed to feel warm and fuzzy?

Well, not this old girl. I am sick and tired of politicians making wrong decisions, then thinking a tearful apology will make us forget. If I lived in Manitoba, I know who I wouldn’t vote for in an election.

Joy Ruttan Gatineau

Re Ford Rebuffs Call To Reopen Stores In Lockdown Regions (Dec. 3): I have a proposal for Doug Ford that should allow small retail to open up in Ontario, while being consistent with public-health guidelines.

Many stores are about the size of a classroom. So, let children do the shopping: Allow up to 30 of them at a time with one employee. Parents can wait outside.

That would be okay, right? If not, could Mr. Ford please explain why?

Mike Mills Toronto

Crowded house

Re Tory Says He Supports Vacant-house Tax (Dec. 4): If the goal is to move vacant housing into the rental or sale market, then I believe the current proposal in Toronto is too weak. As Vancouver has found, a 1-per-cent tax would be ineffective.

To improve its efficiency, the tax should be progressive in relation to the time a property remains empty: Start at 3 per cent and double it every year until a property is occupied. That should flush out passive money.

Manuel Buchwald Toronto

White stuff

Re Beijing Should Worry About The Biden Era (Dec. 7): Contributor Charles Burton proposes we buy a bottle of Australian wine “to show support for Australia against Chinese economic coercion,” adding that “evidently, the Australian reds are particularly good.” I would think that an anti-China wine crusade embraces whites, not reds, and I suggest some lovely Hunter Valley sémillons, Clare and Eden valley rieslings and Tasmanian sparkling wines.

Rod Phillips Wine historian, author, judge; Ottawa

