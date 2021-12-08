A man walks past the Olympic rings on the exterior of the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, Feb. 2.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Switch it up

Re Let’s Stop Repeating Our Pandemic Mistakes (Dec. 7): Columnist André Picard states what should be obvious in noting the inequitable distribution of vaccines to be the most significant obstacle in ending the pandemic.

Instead of chanting the mantra of masks, distancing and handwashing, health officials should be urging our government to send more vaccines to less wealthy countries.

Peter Tobin Ottawa

Boldly go?

Re U.S. Imposes Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympics (Dec. 7): I believe that a diplomatic boycott, and not an athlete boycott, is the best choice of action for the government.

Broadcasters should not stray from the artificial snow of China’s ski venues. Make these Olympic Games as bland as possible. Let the focus be on politics, not sports. For my part, as a lifelong fan of the Winter Olympics, I will do my best to ignore them.

If I were an Olympic athlete, I would want to go. At the same time, I would feel guilty and scared.

Ed Janicki Victoria

The best approach for democratic countries such as Canada and the United States would be to boycott the opening ceremony.

Most Olympic television viewers will likely not notice the absence of a few foreign government officials in the stands. The absence of a national team in the opening ceremony march-in, or just one or two athletes behind a flag, would send a clear message to international audiences.

Bruce Couchman Ottawa

Did we not learn from China’s retaliation against Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor?

Now we may provoke China with a diplomatic boycott, then send in our best Olympians. Does recent history not teach our politicians anything?

Patrick Reid Fonthill, Ont.

In practical terms, what this sort-of boycott means is that U.S. VIPs will remain safely at home while U.S. athletes are sent into the maw of an annoyed China. While it remains unclear what the Chinese government’s response will be, I believe there is at least a chance U.S. athletes will be at risk.

If the Trudeau government joins this diplomatic boycott, the question will likely be how many of our athletes will be arrested and imprisoned. Nevertheless our government is almost certain to follow the U.S. lead.

Former Canadian ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques says a diplomatic boycott is the least Canada can do. Never let it be said the Trudeau government didn’t do the least it could do.

Steve Soloman Toronto

Legal language

Re In Protest (Letters, Dec. 7): A letter-writer “couldn’t agree more that the rule of law should be paramount.” I ask, which law?

Indigenous law, which prevailed before the arrival of European settlers? The law of treaties long violated? Canadian statute law? Canadian constitutional law?

We live in a world with more colours than black and white.

Michael Arkin Toronto

Climate costs

Re Can Canada Actually Produce Enough Clean Electricity To Power A Net-zero Grid By 2050? (Dec. 7): This article seems to raise more questions than it answers, as I am sure its authors would agree.

We need to know what projects (hydro, nuclear, geothermal, solar, wind, tidal) are in place to produce the energy needed and if they are not enough, as the contributors fear, what else needs to be done. We need to know how the energy will be stored and how it will be transmitted.

We need to know what barriers there are to these projects. We need to know whether our governments are co-operating with one another to address these issues, which clearly need national solutions.

The answers to these and other questions could fill many volumes.

Neil Jones Hamilton

Re Sorry, Earth, But Coal Investments Now Equal Free Money (Report on Business Dec. 4): Thanks to columnist Eric Reguly for explaining how even at a spot price of US$155, “coal is essentially free money for the mining companies that didn’t give it up.” He concludes with, “Sorry, planet.”

He should really say, “Sorry, humanity,” since such an approach to coal resources demonstrates that there really is no such thing as free money. Short-term profit can only hasten our species’ near-term demise.

Martyn Olenick Hamilton

Pharma futures

Re Pharmaceutical Costs Are Soaring Owing To Innovative But Pricey New Drugs (Dec. 2): Innovative therapies are on the horizon, but will come with a cost. For Canadians to take advantage, we should change the way things are done.

In the world of cancer treatment, precision oncology is the “next big thing” and is already making a mark in areas such as lung cancer. It leverages genomic testing to identify biomarkers on a tumour to determine if new, more targeted therapies will be effective and provide better outcomes. Unfortunately, access to genomic testing is not equal across the country. There isn’t clear direction on who should be tested and when.

The Canadian Breast Cancer Network recently released a report that captures patient and clinician perspectives. Since Canada is not set up to take full advantage of precision oncology, one of the core recommendations is that the federal government, provinces and territories establish a pan-Canadian committee to recommend a co-ordinated, funded national genomic testing framework.

Cathy Ammendolea Breast cancer survivor; chair, board of directors, Canadian Breast Cancer Network; Ottawa

At fault

Re Winter Driving 101: How To Stay Safe On Snowy Roads (Dec. 3): Thanks to columnist Jason Tchir for giving us an article about winter driving that doesn’t blame car crashes on Mother Nature.

As he notes, the blame falls squarely on drivers who refuse to slow down because they think nothing can happen to someone in a Jeep. Maybe that’s because manufacturers appear to believe the same thing when they show their products haring through snow or tearing up gravel roads at breakneck speeds.

Snowflakes and ice are innocent; havoc comes from lead-footed drivers.

Geoff Rytell Toronto

Beatles business

Re How The Beatles Came Together While Falling Apart (Dec. 4): Indeed, Get Back shows a lot of dead time and fooling around. What is amazing, though, is that in those few weeks in January, 1969, not only did the Beatles write and record the entire Let It Be album, but they also ran through many songs from Abbey Road, and about a dozen more that ended up on future solo albums. Afterward, strangely, they only came up with a another half-dozen songs which they would record as the Beatles.

David Bryce Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com