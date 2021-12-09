Dominic Barton, Ambassador of Canada to China, center, arrives at a detention center to meet Canadian Michael Spavor in Dandong, China, Aug. 11, 2021.Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

Ripple effect

Re Let’s Stop Repeating Our Pandemic Mistakes (Dec. 7): I find it foolhardy to ban flights from Africa while not restricting entry to Canada from the United States, and while also not ensuring widespread vaccination around the world.

Who is the collateral damage of this policy? Refugees, such as the family my private sponsorship group was scheduled to welcome on Dec. 13. A Syrian family, stranded in Egypt for many years, thought they were at last to arrive in Canada. They had sold their furniture, given up the father’s job and prepared to travel to Cairo for their flight – which has now been arbitrarily cancelled.

Yes, just one family in this world of fears and tears. But this did not need to happen to them.

Kate Chung Toronto

Our part

Re Sending A Message At The Beijing Games (Editorial, Dec. 8): This is to confirm that, inspired by the actions of government, I will be conducting a boycott of the Beijing Olympics. That’ll show them.

A.S. Brown Kingston

Long goodbye

Re Barton Can’t Hold A Candle To Canada’s Great Diplomats (Dec. 8): I would like to express my gratitude to Dominic Barton for his service to Canada.

Mr. Barton took over as Canadian ambassador to China during one of the darkest moments in Canada-China relations. He had a lucrative job in the private sector. There seemed no reason for him to get involved in the whole mess of a diplomatic standoff other than his love of country.

Mr. Barton worked tirelessly to secure the freedom of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Because he is not a China hawk, he took many swipes and attacks for being “soft” on China. I wonder: If it were not for Mr. Barton, where would Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor be today?

As Mr. Barton exits the role, I would like to wish him and his family all the best. His country owes him a debt of gratitude.

Wei Ding Calgary

John Ibbitson believes that Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly’s description of Dominic Barton as “one of Canada’s great diplomats” is a huge exaggeration. But public appreciation of any departing employee or colleague often involves hyperbole.

They were always high-performing, selfless and indispensable. The best. This discourse is the essence of diplomacy, and in this sense Ms. Joly’s comments seem to show excellent understanding of her department.

Rod Phillips Ottawa

I am surprised that columnist John Ibbitson omitted R.A.D. Ford, the former Canadian ambassador to six countries, notably the Soviet Union from 1964 to 1980.

Besides being recognized as the senior dean of the diplomatic corps by other Canadian ambassadors, Mr. Ford was also a gifted poet, linguist and Companion of the Order of Canada. He was a respected Canadian representative whose advice and wisdom was taken seriously by numerous prime ministers from both governing parties.

Bill Bousada Carleton Place, Ont.

Penalty problems

Re Liberals Say Tory Crime Policies Need To Go. So Why Haven’t They? (Dec. 8): The Liberals had a perfect opportunity to reverse the Harper “reforms” on mandatory minimum penalties during their first (majority) mandate. Their failure to do so, despite repeated entreaties from outside experts, was crushing and really should mean that they now own these measures.

There were three options for MPs: complete abolition; adding a safety-valve clause for judges to deviate from them; cherry-picking their application. The Liberals look to have chosen the worst option, Door No. 3.

Justice Minister David Lametti called it “an important step moving forward.”

No, not if it’s going in the wrong direction.

Mary Campbell LL.M, Ottawa

Coal pricing?

Re Sorry, Earth, But Coal Investments Now Equal Free Money (Report on Business Dec. 4): The government should apply a gradually increasing fee on coal mined here, as well as enact an increasing coal import border fee, to make it less and less profitable to be in the coal business.

Like the carbon-pricing dividend, the proceeds of coal fees should go to all Canadians to compensate for higher thermal heating and electricity costs.

Glady Farquharson Oshawa, Ont.

Stick around

Re U.S. Fed’s Inflation Ball-dropping Shows The Downside Of Its Dual Mandate. Freeland Would Be Wise To Steer Clear (Report on Business, Dec. 8): If inflation is 2 per cent per annum, a dollar loses half its purchasing power in about 35 years. If inflation is 10 per cent for one year and 2 per cent thereafter, a dollar loses half its purchasing power in about 30 years.

Thus inflation may be short-lived, but owing to compound interest it should never be considered transitory.

Larry Rosenberg Hamilton

On the ground

Re Cheer Up. Things Could Be Worse (Editorial, Dec. 7): Why don’t we feel as good as the economy looks? As the saying goes, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.”

I don’t see the “positive” numbers matching reality. There is so much anxiety out there, it’s staggering. The housing bubble is one driver of this situation.

A friend who was a census worker discovered this first-hand in Bradford, Ont. She encountered numerous people who feel they will never be able to afford a home, let alone rent something decent. They are unhappy.

Even hardworking, successful people are expressing anxiety. Governments should find meaningful ways to address this crisis, rather than just making polite noises.

Page Graham Huntsville, Ont.

First look

Re Remembering The Indomitable Agnes Macphail (Opinion, Dec. 4): This article brought back a pleasant memory of this 93-year-old.

The time was Christmas, 1937, and I was nine years old. I was visiting my grandparents and uncle at their farm near Flesherton, Ont. The four of us were in the local grocery store for our weekly Saturday night shopping.

A small group was having a discussion with Agnes Macphail. She walked over to us and asked my uncle if I was his brother Frank’s boy. He replied yes, and she said something like me being a fine-looking boy.

Many years later in recalling this incident, I have thought about how fortunate I was to meet and be honoured by the first woman elected to the House of Commons in 1921.

Jim Williamson LCdr. (Ret’d), Victoria

