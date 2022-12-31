Sunwing passengers line up for check-in at Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Dec. 27, after many flights to Canada were cancelled because of severe winter weather conditions in various parts of the country.PAOLA CHIOMANTE/Reuters

Planes, trains and travel pains

Re Although Storms Ease, Holiday Travel Chaos Persists For Stranded Passengers (Dec. 29): I’ve never come close to running an airline or a major Canadian airport. There are, however, two realities that I might have considered in my near-term business plans: a surge in holiday travel demand and, remembering where we live, the probability of winter storms.

In their planning, did the airlines and airports not ask a few “what if” questions and include potential problems analysis? Given the strategic importance of airlines and airports, I would expect the federal government to investigate the nature of the industry’s planning. It seems to me that the circumstances that lead to this “travel chaos” were entirely predictable and should have resulted in robust and effective responses.

Martin Birt Uxbridge, Ont.

Re Somewhere, In An Alternate Time And Space ... (Editorial cartoon, Dec. 29): My wife and I returned on Nov. 24 from a trip to Antarctica. We flew back from Buenos Aires to São Paulo on Ethiopian Airlines and then on to Toronto via Air Canada. My wife’s luggage showed up 13 days later at our home. My luggage hasn’t shown up yet.

Sadly, there is no one at Air Canada that can actually help me find my luggage. The online tracer app says it has been turned over to the claims department, but there is no contact number for the Air Canada claims department. On Jan. 7, my file will be closed. So I am only left with a hope and a prayer that my luggage will show up some day from a galaxy far far away.

Mark Turner Toronto

Ovi and Putin

Re Ovechkin Passing Howe’s Goal Record All About The Moment, Not The Man (Sports, Dec. 24): Thank you Cathal Kelly. Every time I hear some fans scream “Ovi! Ovi! Ovi!” to cheer on that talented player of that game, I am gobsmacked.

That player has refused to distance himself from, let alone condemn, Russia’s Vladimir Putin. “He’s my President,” explains Alex Ovechkin. Remember, that “President” is relentlessly shelling and bombing civilians and infrastructure across Ukraine, murdering thousands of innocent children, women and the elderly. His “President” is committing horrific genocide.

I can’t help but wonder, what would have been the reaction to a sportsperson with some connection to Nazi Germany, if they refused to distance themselves from Adolf Hitler, tritely explaining “He’s my Fuhrer.” How can this be acceptable now?

Walter Daschko Toronto

It now seems likely that Vladimir Putin admirer Alex Ovechkin will eclipse the all-time scoring record set by Wayne Gretzky. How should fans react? Can we, or should we, separate sports from the real world?

At a New York-Washington game earlier this week, fans at Madison Square Garden booed every time Mr. Ovechkin touched the puck. I don’t know what those fans were thinking. But I hope at least some of them wanted to atone for the 1939 night at Madison Square Garden in New York when 20,000 cheered on the Nazis. Maybe the MSG fans this week were saying “never again.” And maybe fans in other NHL arenas should do the same.

Ian Thompson Halifax

Fun and games

Re The Globe and Mail (Dec. 24): Like many others, I give copies of the Christmas edition as gifts to friends. This year’s edition was exceptional. The Diversions section provides a week of fun in itself. I read A 12 days of Christmas blog by Mrs. Claus (Opinion) to my five grown children and I think they are still laughing.

Tom Osborne Dartmouth N.S.

Holiday humour

Re Here We Come A-wassailing (Editorial, Dec. 24):

Praise be to Warren [Clements] for making us laugh.

He makes the best use of political gaffe.

His humour is wicked, his wording’s unique;

Come end of the year, it’s his column we seek.

Jo Meingarten Toronto

Ode to a tree

Re A Tree Of One’s Own (Dec. 24): We don’t know what signing bonus you had to offer Shannon Proudfoot, or how many players you had to trade back to Maclean’s, but now that this valuable writer is in your Ottawa Bureau don’t let her go. She is a wonderful storyteller and an illuminating reporter.

John Collins Mahone Bay, N.S.

Pitch perfect

Re How Do You Pick The Perfect Concert Piano? (Arts, Dec. 24): I am not sure if Ian Brown plays the piano, but it is clear he can sight read – this piece was music to the reader from start to finish.

Joe Wright Toronto

Renters rejoice

Re The Rapid Rise Of The Rental Nation (Editorial, Dec. 26): You talk about renting like it’s a bad thing. I wish I was a renter!

Many still cling to the outdated notion from our parents that “renting is paying someone else’s mortgage.” On the contrary, renting is a fixed cost every month with no need to worry about interest rates or fixing a roof or getting a new furnace. And if the dishwasher breaks, it gets fixed by the landlord.

Derek Rolstone Winnipeg

Loon hazards

Re Disappearance Of Canada’s Loons Is A Mystery (Dec. 26): Loons build their nests on the water, in shallower areas, usually not far from shore. Their eggs (only two per nest) usually hatch in late June or early July. The timing is significant because the human population near their habitat erupts around Victoria Day weekend.

Anyone who spends time on a lake and cares about these birds sees reckless behaviour from individuals in personal watercraft, wakeboarding boats and other vessels driving far too fast and close to the birds and their nests, frequently swamping them.

This is not a mystery, and it is not rocket science. If there are fewer loons, Homo sapiens (the heedless variant of the species) can take a big chunk of the blame.

Karen MacDonald Waterloo, Ont.

Energy transition

Re Electric-Vehicle Mandates Will Make Us More Dependent Than Ever On China (Opinion, Dec. 23): Konrad Yakabuski is correct that the transition to electric vehicles presents formidable challenges, but he neglects to offer helpful alternatives.

Electric vehicles are not a panacea, but as long as governments promote development that encourages sprawl rather than densification and effective public transit, people will need personal vehicles. The emissions status quo is not an option – we need solutions, not pot-shots.

The energy transition presents a huge opportunity to develop new industries as we leave carbon based fuels behind. The reason most EV batteries come from China is because we have allowed them to corner the market. We can take that market back if we choose. And we get clean air as a free dividend.

David Booz Toronto

