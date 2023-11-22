Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Calif. to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week on Nov. 15.JASON HENRY/AFP/Getty Images

Up in the air

Re “Afghan couple waiting to resettle in Canada hiding from Taliban after being deported from Pakistan” (Nov. 21): Other Afghan refugees in Pakistan have similarly been approved and are waiting for next steps. Why has Immigration Minister Marc Miller not been able to carve out a diplomatic safe space for these Afghans who are in the process of finalizing approvals and flights?

Rita Davies Toronto

Fair warning

Re “Donald Trump is telling the world who he is. We need to listen” (Editorial, Nov. 20): This was also true before the 2016 U.S. election.

The unfortunate truth appears to be that rather than reducing Donald Trump’s chances of winning the next election, this openness is increasing his chances. Rather than a majority who reject him once they wake up to what his plans really are, there may be a majority who embrace him.

We can only hope that events prove this assumption wrong.

Richard Spencer Vancouver

I was struck by how your editorial and editorial cartoon (“Meanwhile, at the APEC summit…” – Nov. 20) capture the dilemma facing the United States and Canada, presenting Donald Trump as a dictator in waiting and Justin Trudeau a lightweight among giants.

I believe both men are symptoms of the disease, not the cause. Mr. Trump exploits the ignorance of a disgruntled electorate looking for scapegoats and simple solutions to complex problems. Mr. Trudeau’s leadership by poll and political advisers tries to please everyone at home, at the expense of influence in the world.

Both nations desperately need honest, decisive and visionary leaders. But sadly, a truism of a democracy is that we get the leaders we deserve.

These kinds of leaders seem to be what far too many of our respective electors want.

John Rankin Burlington, Ont.

There should be a Part 2: What steps should Canada take to prepare for the possible re-election of Donald Trump? Or do we just sleepwalk into such a nightmare?

There is a feeling that our current federal and provincial leaders are too distracted by other issues to make much of what another Trump reign might mean. Either that, or they’re thinking U.S. voters will rise to the challenge and turf him and all that he represents.

For Canadians, it would not be a case of not knowing what we don’t already know. If Mr. Trump does regain power, I sense that Canadians may need their own Churchill to appear sooner rather than later.

Leo Deveau Halifax

It’s unsurprising to witness your concern at the prospect of a former U.S. president’s future electoral success. Others have sounded similar warning notes.

But Canadians ought not be smug. Populism has reared its head in selected provinces, with the notwithstanding clause becomes an escape hatch from oversight, judicial or otherwise. On the federal scene, populism is manifested in different ways, on different occasions, as some leaders choose to stir divisive pots whilst, circling spoon still clutched, denying it.

Whatever one thinks of the Prime Minister, the increasing vitriol directed his way is ghastly. Protest is encouraged in democratic states, but its worst manifestations can take us elsewhere.

Politicians who nurture large-scale disruption sometimes achieve it. Elsewhere could get here.

It’s not too late. Until it is.

Dale Churchward Toronto

In China

Re “Spavor blames fellow prisoner Kovrig for Chinese detention, alleges he was used for intelligence gathering” (Nov. 18): To describe Michael Kovrig as an intelligence asset seems a stretch. As a Global Security Reporting Program officer, Mr. Kovrig would be expected to report information he received. Mr. Kovrig was not an intelligence officer tasked to collect intelligence by all methods, including clandestine ones.

China makes the situation complicated because the Chinese view of what is secret is so broad. If Mr. Kovrig was playing by the rules applicable to diplomats, then Michael Spavor would not have much of a case.

Unfortunately, some GSRP officers push the envelope and may even be encouraged to do so. If that is the case, then Mr. Spavor may well be able to make his case.

And if that is indeed the case, one might well question the judgement of those allowing diplomats to operate beyond their mandate and training, particularly in a country with an oppressive domestic security apparatus.

W. P. D. Elcock Ottawa

Am I the only one to feel duped by Michael Kovrig, who it seems was in fact providing information to the Canadian government and subsequently the Five Eyes spy service? Not only is Michael Spavor allegedly a victim of these actions, but so are those like me who protested and joined in letter-writing campaigns.

I will not be so quick to assume next time that China’s allegations are false.

Michael Wills Toronto

Police jurisdiction

Re “RCMP’s federal unit has shortfall of 1,000 police officer positions” (Nov. 17): Why is the RCMP involved at all in provincial, territorial and municipal policing?

In other countries, local policing is done by local authorities because it is a local matter. That was supposed to happen in Canada, but failed to occur when the North-West Mounted Police remained the force on the Prairies and gradually took over in all provinces except Ontario and Quebec.

The result is the mess that has been documented in numerous studies: namely, a force that seems incapable of properly executing its responsibilities and of reform.

Provinces and municipalities are reluctant to establish their own forces because Ottawa subsidizes RCMP contracts to the tune of 35 per cent. Why? It is a reversal of every other federal-provincial program, where Ottawa often attempts to minimize contributions.

Policing in this country will likely remain unsatisfactory until Canadians demand that the RCMP’s role be limited to the enforcement of federal laws.

Ed Whitcomb, Author, Rivals for Power: Ottawa and the Provinces Ottawa

Smoke out

Re “Snuff out” (Letters, Nov. 20): If letters to the editor and articles from scientists won’t convince people to quit smoking before addiction kills them, maybe this will.

I quit smoking in 1988, but I still crave it. I am 75 and almost all my friends who couldn’t quit smoking are now dead – some long dead – with the notable exception of the two with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Those friends who were able to quit, and those who never smoked, are still here.

Coincidence? I don’t think so.

Claudette Claereboudt Regina

