Trump, the sequel?

Re “The United States v. Donald Trump: Trump cannot win. That’s what makes him so dangerous” (Opinion, June 17): Donald Trump is not the problem. He is a symptom of the problems currently plaguing the United States. Three big ones come to mind. First, deficiencies in the U.S. education system produce large numbers of people who are unable to adequately reason and discern fact from fiction, making them gullible and therefore vulnerable to the rantings of charlatans. Second, the political climate is so polarized that there is no trust – and even open hatred – between the Democrats and Republicans. The pool of independents who could moderate the inclinations of both parties is ineffectively tiny. Third (an extension of No. 2), their news media are so polarized. Journalistic integrity and accurate reporting of the facts have been replaced by biased organizations that distort the truth and, in some cases, promote outright lies. Donald Trump has effectively exploited these problems. We in Canada should not assume that we are immune to a similar result and must remain vigilant.

Mark Roberts Gananoque, Ont.

In his excellent article on Donald Trump’s seeming desire to “bring the whole U.S. justice system down around him,” Andrew Coyne compares the former president’s reaction to his indictment to that of a Batman villain. How fitting then are the words that Michael Caine’s Alfred uses in the movie The Dark Knight to explain how Batman’s arch-villain nemesis the Joker is unlike any other criminal Batman has ever faced: “Some men aren’t looking for anything logical, like money. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.”

Kirk Layton Oakville, Ont.

Death defining

Re “The definition of death is a deadly serious matter” (Opinion, June 20): André Picard’s column on the definition of death was both concise and insightful. The bottom line was that death occurs with the “permanent cessation of brain function.” Will this definition apply to criminal law?

The issue was raised in a murder trial of two individuals in the B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon, B.C., before the late Justice Josiah Wood in 1988. The two accused were charged with the murder of a taxi driver. Both accused had shot the victim in the head. Either shot would have been fatal. Expert evidence was that the victim after the first shot would have been brain dead however the victim’s heart would have been beating for the second shot. Defence counsel for the second shooter argued his client was shooting a dead man.

Justice Wood ruled “The test for the time of death is whether any of the victim’s vital organs including the heart continue to operate. The criminal law does not recognize brain death or cessation of brain function as the legal standard of determining when death occurs.” R. v Green (1988).

Both accused were found guilty.

Justice Wood went on to become a Court of Appeal judge. Where does the criminal law stand with the finding of Dr. Sam Shemie?

Scott Van Alstine North Saanich, B.C.

Corporate secrets

Re “McKinsey pitched Purdue Pharma Canada on plan to boost opioid sales in 2014, memo reveals” (June 19): I welcome The Globe’s series on the problems impeding access to government records in Canada. But as this recent front-page opioid crisis article implies, The Globe has covered only one side of a much wider problem. Corporations have a major impact on society and in this case an even greater one than governments. The Globe’s use of the Opioid Industry Documents Archive at the University of California, San Francisco and Johns Hopkins University to write the article shows how important corporations’ records are to understanding that impact. Yet, access to records and archives in corporate custody is much more restrictive than access to records in government custody and receives far less attention than it should. I urge The Globe to follow the current series with one on corporate records.

Tom Nesmith Winnipeg

Treasure boxes

Re “Almost 18,000 boxes still unopened after 50 years at National Archives” (June 16): In 1973, I was hired in my first job of a 35-year career, to work at the National Archives. As very junior clerk, my job was to rummage through unopened boxes and document what I found. I recall a huge room, with row on row of tall shelves stacked high with boxes. Among the treasures I found was a scroll, stamped in wax by Queen Victoria, approving the Canadian ensign, the original engineering documents for building Parliament and many, many boxes of submissions by Canadians for the current Canadian flag. These ranged from elaborate hand-sewn efforts to school child drawings. I should have stuck with the job longer. One wonders what treasures remain.

Ian Gadbois Orleans, Ont.

Insufficient Ado

Re “Stratford Festival: Much Ado About Nothing is really something else with a little Shields added to the Shakespeare” (June 20): I recently saw Much Ado About Nothing at Stratford and came away most disappointed. Too many important cuts were made to this production, and it ended up being yet another attempt to be “woke” to fill seats. I am ashamed of the Stratford Festival.

I understand that sometimes subtle changes in theatre productions, particularly comedies, are made to great merriment, but there is a fine line between this and catering to the lowest common denominator. Continuing to lower standards contributes nothing to counter society’s preoccupation with instant gratification.

Elizabeth Anne Hutchison Thornhill, Ont.

Parthenon history

Re “Lost marbles” (Letters, June 17): Contrary to what was stated in this letter to the editor, the Parthenon was not intact after an explosion there in 1687, when the Ottomans were using it to store gunpowder.

One could quite reasonably argue that Lord Elgin saved the frieze. I mean, who else gave a tinker’s toot about this magnificent building? Certainly, neither the Christians who tried to make it a church nor the Muslims who desecrated its beauty nor the ordinary person in the street. We often have contempt for ancient things: Modern is better. I’m a Latin teacher with a couple of degrees in Classics. I am very familiar with this ignorant refrain.

Could we stop this revisionism?

Catherine A. Mori Richmond, B.C.

Tennis love

Re “Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final” (June 11): Novak Djokovic has the statistics, but my GOAT vote goes to Roger Federer, who is blessed with a graceful playing style that borders on elegance. Other athletes with this unteachable attribute include Joe DiMaggio, Bobby Orr and Ronaldinho. They are Cary Grant at play.

Tim Jeffery Toronto

