Under control

Re “Electric avenue” (Letters, Nov. 29): Letter-writers express the skeptical view that the electric vehicle revolution is causing more harm than good.

The costs and harms of mining, manufacturing and the associated pollution are immediate, directly controllable issues which can be corralled by legislation and supervision. Not so future environmental disaster, which would result from doing nothing and do much more harm.

Pierre Mihok Ajax, Ont.

Better idea?

Re “Ten per cent of prescription drugs linked to support programs sponsored by pharmaceutical companies: study” (Nov. 27): Are pharma companies guilty simply by association?

These programs help patients by providing support in navigating complicated reimbursement policies, as well as clinical support as they embark on complex therapies that are often injected.

Should we have disease-support programs and not ones for drug support? For sure. But that seems a little beyond a system that struggles to provide basic primary care. Who’s planning to provide that?

Before being critical of these programs, I would like to hear proposals for alternatives.

Ravi Deshpande PharmD Toronto

Give and take

Re “Take it back” (Letters, Nov. 28): As a senior citizen of modest means, but not destitute enough to qualify for Guaranteed Income Supplement, I have a suggestion for a letter-writer who is “financially comfortable” and laments receiving unneeded Old Age Security: I would be more than glad to provide options for transferring that odious supplement to my account.

I can assure him that it would be put to less frivolous use than travel or renovations.

Silverio Viola Thornhill, Ont.

Bad luck happens and should be absorbed by everyone through means-tested government programs. But not all poor elderly have made good choices or taken responsibility for their futures.

There are middle-class workers who, over decades, have developed or are gaining maturity to distinguish between necessities and wants, sacrificing accordingly. After long days in completely unrelated jobs, we teach ourselves investment concepts through self-paid courses, reading, etc. The millionaires next door? They are likely savers and investors.

My husband and I are now retired, using investment income and his government pension. I am waiting until 70 to claim mine, so that we can eventually stop investment strategizing when we likely will lack the brain power needed.

The financial self-sacrifice (think of the delayed-gratification marshmallow experiment) was well worth our present and future comfort. Do not eliminate seniors’ benefits for those like us.

Debra Saxe Thornhill, Ont.

Re “Better care” (Letters, Nov. 28): A letter-writer suggests an estate tax at death, so that boomers pay back some of the money borrowed to fund the generous benefits we’ve provided ourselves.

When I was a practising lawyer, I drafted many, many wills. I always insisted that my testators listen to a lecture as part of the estate-planning process.

Suppose someone had an estate worth $800,000 and four children. Those children, generally all past middle age, would receive $200,000.

Could they possibly get by on a mere $150,000? Could the leftover $200,000 be donated to charities? The testator wouldn’t miss it, the children would barely notice and charities can leverage any receipts many times over.

Sadly, few ever took my lecture to heart. But I can still try.

We should leave a chunk of our estates to those who helped us along the way. Our kids would be proud, and thousands of others would be thankful.

Tom Curran Prince Edward County, Ont.

Money for nothing

Re “Money trail” (Letters, Nov. 30): A letter-writer from Kingston asks how transferring the cost of something from one jurisdiction to another can be deemed savings at all. My answer is that it can’t.

Just as it couldn’t in the 1990s, when then-Ontario premier Mike Harris transferred the same highways from the province to Toronto, without giving the city more ways to pay for them. That, of course, didn’t stop him from taking a victory lap for “balancing the books.”

Doug Ford, then, is merely taking back what had been the province’s all along, and freeing up money from Toronto’s budgets for desperately needed housing.

Additionally, I find that the Gardiner Expressway is not and has never been for Torontonians as much as for those who drive here to work, then pay their taxes in the vote-rich suburbs.

Tom Sullivan Toronto

Re “Doug Ford’s business case for the Science Centre move is all spin” (Nov. 30): Using the assumptions in Ontario’s newly released business case, I have calculated that moving the Ontario Science Centre to a revamped Ontario Place would save trillions of dollars over the next billion years.

A once-in-an-eon opportunity.

Ron Freedman Toronto

Myth buster

Re “How Kent Monkman is fighting myth with myth” (Opinion, Nov. 25): Kent Monkman’s painting and Gisèle Gordon’s words break the heart and further opens the history of the mass execution of eight Indigenous men in Battleford, Sask., in 1885. As we Canadians slowly learn how to implement the terms of truth and reconciliation, Compositional Study for The Going Away Song, 2022, proves that a painting is worth a thousand words.

It was not until 1972 that the grave was rediscovered by students. Thank you for helping us learn about this sad Canadian history.

Richard Grover Winnipeg

Reading list

Re “Books gift guide 2023: The best reads for everyone on your list” (Arts & Books, Nov. 25): I would recommend Terry and Me: The Inside Story of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope by Bill Vigars.

Mr. Vigars was the Ontario representative from the Canadian Cancer Society who was with Mr. Fox every day as he ran across the province, until his sad ending in Thunder Bay.

It will make you laugh, it will make you cry, it will help you to never forget. A must-read.

Richard Getz Ottawa

Personal experience

Re “My wife’s dementia has changed my life – sometimes for the better” (First Person, Nov. 27): I had the same experience when my late husband was in long-term care for five years with Alzheimer’s.

The wonderful staff became my second family, and other residents and activities were so enjoyable. Although the relationship with my beloved husband of course changed, it was still meaningful.

And I agree that should I have to go into long-term care with any illness, it no longer scares me.

Maggie Lederman Ottawa

