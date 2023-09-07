Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford takes questions from the media during a press conference at the Ontario Legislature on Sept 5.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Cause, effect

Re “Dear premiers: No, the Bank of Canada is not an ogre” (Editorial, Sept. 6): Rising interest rates increase the cost of doing business for every company with a mortgage, line of credit or any other kind of debt. In other words, almost every company in the country.

With few exceptions, those businesses respond by raising prices. It feels like willful blindness to suggest that increased interest rates aren’t a significant factor in inflation, regardless of what other effects they may have.

John McLeod Toronto

Consumer’s choice

Re “Petrol profits” (Letters, Sept. 4): If we have to rely on us plebes to save ourselves from burning up or choking to death, as a letter-writer suggests, then we are likely doomed.

It is the oil companies and their ilk who dangle shiny objects in front of us. Since a good majority of us are consumed with trying to pay rents or mortgages, buy food, educate our kids and stay sane, suggesting we are responsible for the state of our Earth would be akin to a drug dealer lecturing an addict on the dangers of heroin.

The oil companies, as well as our politicians, have the power to change direction. Profit and votes, however, seem to prevent them from telling us precisely how to avert catastrophe: Stop consuming so much.

If they did, I am convinced we would listen.

Richard Row Toronto

A letter-writer believes that the solution to climate change lies solely in reducing demand for oil, and that means changing our lifestyles. This is what many people are desperately trying to do. We want change. But we need help in order to change the way we live.

Many of us are asking government to help build more and better public transportation; to help build more housing that is both affordable and climate-resilient; to encourage the growth of good green jobs by supporting skills training and providing subsidies to industries trying to do the right thing.

These are just some examples of the changes Canadians are demanding. Meanwhile, I see fossil-fuel lobbyists meeting with politicians to demand subsidies for oil and gas companies and a less ambitious regulatory regime, diverting a lot of public money into these private – dying – industries.

Stephen Douglas Toronto

In review

Re “Ontario to launch Greenbelt review, Premier Doug Ford says” (Sept. 6): In resigning as Ontario housing minister, Stephen Clark has done the right thing. I believe Doug Ford is doing the wrong thing.

Not only is he refusing to reverse the existing removals of Greenbelt land for housing, but according to interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser, he is “prepared to open up even more of the Greenbelt to benefit wealthy developers.”

That political considerations can override environmental protection is behaviour that should be unworthy of our time – and illegal. Many experts have confirmed that there is ample land available for housing without encroaching upon the Greenbelt.

Mr. Ford should be stopped.

Carol Lewis London, Ont.

While Doug Ford is examining the Greenbelt fiasco, he would do well to conduct a similar review of his cabinet. Starting at the top, questions of corruption, mismanagement, favouritism, efficacy and the quaint yet pertinent concept of public service should be evaluated.

I find that those are the issues underlying what happened with Ontario’s Greenbelt decisions.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Have we become so used to politicians’ untruths that no one cares that The Globe and Mail’s report on the Ontario Premier’s statements can have these three lines?

“The Premier also falsely stated …”

“And he erroneously suggested …”

“Mr. Ford inaccurately said …”

Maybe the Integrity Commissioner’s mandate can be extended. He surely would have a heavy workload.

Dave Carson Hamilton

A “top-to-bottom” review of Greenbelt land-removal decisions should be straightforward for Doug Ford: Just face a mirror and look at himself from top to bottom.

M. L. Smith Toronto

Put paid

Re “Merger court awards Rogers millions over Competition Bureau’s attempt to block Shaw merger” (Report on Business, Aug. 30): Canadians pay some of the highest cellphone and broadband rates in the world, yet a federal court says the Competition Bureau was “unreasonable” in questioning the merger of two of the biggest players.

Given decades of sky-high rates, it’s understandable for the public to question the legitimacy of this decision. An “unreasonable” approach may be our only chance to limit the price gouging we’ve experienced from big telecom.

Blaise Salmon Victoria

Learning process

Both an elementary school educator (“I believe in the future of school – without screens” – First Person, Sept. 4) and university professor (”In defence of the good old, tedious (and yes, sometimes boring) student essay” – Sept. 4) wisely champion process over product as they place students at the centre of the learning experience – despite working in different disciplines with students at different levels of experience, and espousing outwardly different approaches to knowledge acquisition.

After more than 40 years employed in an ever-changing university system (now retired but volunteering to teach third-age learners), I am heartened to see some contemporary educators continuing to prioritize process – whether in service of connection or self-direction – to foster individual and societal development.

Ginny Ratsoy Kamloops, B.C.

Best of

Re “Thank you” (Editorial Cartoon, Sept. 5): Brian Gable has drawn a long career to a close.

Others who will also miss him can take heart that a trip to the University of Saskatchewan library is well worth it. There, one can find Mr. Gable’s work in back issues of the Regina Leader-Post and The Sheaf student newspaper.

An artistry of such high quality that his legacy as one of the cartooning greats was cemented before he even made the move east.

David Collier Hamilton

Few weeks went by over the years where I would not pronounce at least once (often from the bathroom) to my wife: “Today’s Gable is the best ever!”

This week I said to her: “Today’s Gable is the worst news ever.” If ever there were a more well-earned and deserved retirement, I cannot think of one. Thanks to Brian Gable for the thousands of laughs through his brilliant insight into politics and all aspects of life.

I will miss his work and wish him the very best.

Michael Bakker Toronto

