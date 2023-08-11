Open this photo in gallery: Houses back onto a farmer's field in Binbrook, near Hamilton, Ont., an area within the Ontario Greenbelt, on June 7.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Nasty souvenir

Re “Learning from the last pandemic to get ready for the next one” (Editorial, Aug. 9): I recently returned from a cruise of Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea with my dirty laundry and a COVID-19 infection. It was not serious because I am fully vaccinated.

A friend remarked, “Oh, is COVID still around?” I hope that your editorial is widely read, and read by the right people.

Dean Chamberlain Toronto

Hold responsible

Re “Justin Trudeau needs to make housing a primary federal responsibility” (Editorial, Aug. 4): I see the housing affordability crisis as a simple matter of supply and demand.

Demand is driven in no small part by the expectation of outsized returns afforded by the tax-free status of capital gains on principal residences. Investors (domestic and foreign) piggyback on those expectations and further drive demand, regardless of their tax status.

This status comes courtesy of the Income Tax Act, which is solely a federal responsibility.

Mark Tilley CPA; Kingston

Re “If you build it” (Letters, Aug. 9): I do not know which developing country a letter-writer has worked in that left him with such a favourable view of the onerous regulations Canada imposes on its citizens’ private property – and against the well-being of its citizens who don’t own any.

What I do know is that I have emigrated to Canada from a developing country myself. Having attended numerous planning and housing committee meetings since then, it is only in this nation that I have observed how the narrow interests of affluent homeowners can trump the rights of the less fortunate who are yet to own homes.

Gabriel Lamo Toronto

Seeing green

Re “Ford’s Greenbelt removals ‘favoured’ certain developers, Ontario’s Auditor-General says” (Aug. 10): Now we know it doesn’t just look bad – it is bad.

Does Doug Ford not have to resign? Does his party not have to insist?

Kyle Harrison Lambton Shores, Ont.

The Ontario Auditor-General’s scathing report is as I expected: The government’s behaviours are indefensible.

Sadly, and also not a surprise to me, is that Doug Ford and his party vow to continue with the land swap, which benefits Progressive Conservative-connected landowners – despite the Auditor-General’s push for them to reconsider.

The only thing that can stop this process is the next provincial election. It can’t come soon enough.

Peter Hambly Hanover, Ont.

In her scathing report, Ontario’s Auditor-General has uncovered a litany of preferential treatment, bias, lack of ministerial oversight as well as possibly illegal bidding processes.

The people of Ontario deserve better; majoritarian democracy doesn’t mean control without limits or transparency. Doug Ford was elected while promising to protect the Greenbelt; now he can’t be trusted to keep that promise nor to adequately investigate his own government.

There should be nothing less than a public inquiry to get at the facts in this sorry state of affairs.

Edward Carson Toronto

Re “More housing is no explanation for Ford’s attack on the Greenbelt” (Aug. 10): Where are these 350 square kilometres of “unbuilt” land already approved for development? A lot of it is in process, a lot may be undevelopable, some is being held by owners for future sale, some is in areas where the financial returns would be inadequate.

And four-storey buildings everywhere? In Toronto’s neighbourhoods? No problem, bring it on. I am sure there would be no opposition.

We should stop the relentless attack on potential housing supply and take whatever we can to relieve the problem.

Brian Johnston Toronto

“Opening up the Greenbelt wasn’t needed in the first place.” But it was: to line the pockets of a few developers and the coffers of the Progressive Conservatives.

But as obvious as these conflicts of interest appear, nothing will likely happen to change anything.

Rick Walker Toronto

Common link

Re “Blocked out” (Letters, Aug. 10): Regarding the news media, a letter-writer says that “Meta was exploiting them by linking to their content” (left out: while not paying for it), and now Meta is “exploiting them by not linking to their content” (left out: because Meta won’t pay for it).

Given this elucidation, yes, both can be true, says this non-fanatic nationalist.

Peter Keleghan Toronto

Due south

Re “The problem isn’t Trump – it’s the willingness of so many Americans to support him” (Opinion, Aug. 5): Why do so many Americans think this way?

Does the answer lie in how they get their information? From social media? Talk radio? Fox News, along with the “prosperity gospel” from church pulpits?

Is it by surrounding themselves with friends and neighbours who reinforce lies and conspiracy theories, no matter how bizarre? Or is it the big lies from Donald Trump over and over again?

How will these minds ever open up and change? I’d love to know.

Heather MacAndrew Victoria

I am astounded and frightened that a population of nearly 350 million – one that boasts a large roster of capable leaders in business, industry, science and education – can only cough up presidential candidates of the likes of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis. Surely this reveals that these individuals represent just the symptoms of a deep-seated sociopolitical disease hindering a society that could achieve so much more for itself and the rest of the world.

It has been said that in a democracy, the people get the government (and leaders) they deserve. So what can we conclude about how deserving Americans are of being mired in the never-ending chaos they have created for themselves?

As long as the United States remains obsessed with the symptoms of the disease rather than finding ways to cure it, conflict and chaos will likely continue to define that society.

Ray Arnold Richmond, B.C.

Are we witnessing the death throes of democracy, imploding under the weight of hostile factions, polarized interest groups, hate-filled discourse and the yawning gulf separating haves and have-nots?

One answer might lie in civics. Not just the structure of government and mechanics of electoral systems, but the foundational principle that democracy cannot thrive (or perhaps survive) unless citizens understand in their bones that a willingness to listen to other views, keep an open mind and compromise are essential.

These norms are learned. Many of us need a lot more practice.

Joyce Rowlands Toronto

