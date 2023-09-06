Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark delivers remarks at Queen's Park in Toronto on Aug. 31.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Next step

Re “Doug Ford shuffles cabinet after housing minister resigns over Greenbelt outcry, ethics breach” (Sept. 5): Steve Clark has done the right thing by resigning as Ontario housing minister over the Greenbelt irregularities. The Premier should do the right thing, too: Follow the recommendations in his own government’s report that the province can meet its housing needs without encroaching on environmentally sensitive and protected land.

Return the land taken from the Greenbelt.

David Morley CM Pickering, Ont.

Risk, reward

Re “Petrol profits” (Letters, Sept. 4): “When pension funds hang on to fossil fuel holdings, they’re staying invested in an industry that’s in terminal decline.”

Look at the Dow Jones component stocks every 10 years starting from 1900. How many are still with us? How many of the represented industries are robust?

There are reasons not to invest in energy, some rational and some not. That fossil fuels may decline over the next 100 years should not in itself be a valid reason not to realize large investment returns today. And, who knows, the current energy alternatives may fail.

Pensions are prudently measuring and evaluating investment risk. Period.

Bob Ewen Toronto

Down under

Re “The monopoly in Canada’s blood: How we learned to stop worrying and love big business” (Report on Business, Sept. 4): Whether it’s the capitalists or the Laurentian elite, a conspiracy of market consolidation seems to be the one thing the Canadian left and right can agree on.

Yes, we need more competition and productivity. But concentration is just as often the result of competition as it is rent-seeking. Australia, the lodestar of a productive economy, has heavily concentrated sectors, too.

Only competition from other large firms in the protected sectors of telecom, supply managed commodities and banking can keep prices lower and incumbents sweating. For example, the entry of Costco and Walmart caused the Darwinian exit of small and medium players who could not compete on price, leaving only larger retailers.

No number of mom-and-pop shops can do what Walmart does, despite what they may tell politicians and activists. Canada’s problem, then, is not too much consolidation at the top but not enough consolidation at the bottom.

N.K Anton Ottawa

How much?

Re “Ontario colleges are fuelling unprecedented growth in international students” (Sept. 2): Why is the word “export” seldom used in the debate over capping numbers of foreign students?

More than 800,000 international students buying Canadian education and associated food, accommodation and services in an annual range of $20,000 to $60,000 constitute exports of $16-billion to $48-billion. Just $8.9-billion is the comparable figure in the export-successful fisheries sector.

At my school, foreign students not only enhanced the educational experience, but their revenue was necessary to make the school viable. This is true for programs across our educational system such as universities. And education need not be a criteria for immigration, making it a separate matter.

Which leaves housing. Why is increased demand for student accommodation not met with new supply delivered at efficient scale that benefits domestic consumers, developers and the economy at large?

That problem does not stem from a flourishing education export sector. Fixing it does not stem from capping it.

John Swettenham Ottawa

Step in

Re “Too few teachers?” (Letters, Aug. 30): I was a summer-school wonder in 1967 when there was a serious teacher shortage.

I began teaching at Lakefield District Secondary School on a letter of permission from the Ontario Ministry of Education. I had been through six weeks of teacher training in Toronto. I had never been in a classroom nor taught anyone before I met my first classes.

After surviving my first year, I did another five weeks in a classroom to finish my teacher qualification. I went on to have a successful 35-year teaching career. I sometimes feel that I was a successful teacher more for not having been to teachers college than for any other reason.

There are ways to solve the current teacher shortage.

Ted Ruddy Oakville, Ont.

Testing, testing

Re “Lower fees, fewer lawyers and disruptive startups: Legal sector braces for impact from ChatGPT” (Sept. 4): I found it interesting to read that artificial intelligence might invent legal facts, cases and citations. This reminds me of a judge in Toronto who used to test lawyers by citing cases not referred to by counsel.

The only problem was that often the judge just made up cases. Lawyers feared that if they didn’t know the case, it appeared they were unprepared and had not done sufficient research. However, if they thought that they knew the case but it was made up, the judge would chastise them.

Lawyers really had to be on their toes in this judge’s court.

Joel Hertz Toronto

Sign off

Re “Thank you” (Editorial Cartoon, Sept. 5): The first thing I have turned to in The Globe and Mail for many decades is Brian Gable’s cartoon. His wry and insightful takes are an excellent way to start the day.

I will miss his wit and artistic talent. There is no one like him. Best wishes to Mr. Gable for a happy and healthy retirement.

Deborah Campbell Fredericton

If I was ever in a rush and didn’t have time to read the whole paper, I would just glance at Brian Gable’s editorial cartoon. It always carried the same punch for me as a 1,000-word opinion.

Tom Scanlan Toronto

It’s hard to conceive of Brian Gable’s retirement. Few people have made me laugh, cry, giggle, wince, cringe and, above all, think as much as him.

And no: Thank you.

Barry Auger Vancouver

Brian Gable’s cartoon was the first item I looked at each morning. I sometimes felt I had read all I needed to know of the world that day.

What brilliance to be able to present such cogent and pithy commentary on the weightiest matters by way of a sketch and a few choice words – and with a good laugh, too.

Thanks and goodbye to Mr. Gable. He will be missed.

Elyse Graff Toronto

Say it ain’t so! Brian Gable’s keen wit, sublime humour and clever artistry will be sorely missed. A billion thanks.

Alex Lifeson Toronto

