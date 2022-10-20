Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Oct.18, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Next up

Re Trudeau Accused Ford Of Hiding During Ottawa Convoy Protest (Oct. 19): What delicious irony this may prove to be. While the Conservatives have railed against the Liberal imposition of the Emergencies Act, the Ford government appears to have sat firmly on the sidelines, for fear of alienating convoy protesters and sympathizers on the eve of a provincial election.

Doug Ford should take the stand to clear this up.

Neil Freeman Toronto

Stay or go?

Re Should We Abandon Ukraine? (Editorial, Oct. 18): While I have never disagreed with the original reasons for NATO’s establishment, there was a tacit understanding that its purpose was basically over when Mikhail Gorbachev took the Soviet army home from Central Europe and ended the Cold War.

However the West, led by the United States, seemed so anxious to consider themselves morally right that they pushed a greatly expanded NATO into Eastern Europe. If the shoe were on the other foot and there was communist encroachment upon American neighbours, I have no doubt the U.S. would respond in an immediate manner.

This being said, I have always asserted that diplomacy ought always be attempted, and is always much better than war. This despite my almost 35 years of service with the Canadian Armed Forces beginning in 1953.

Rollie Keith Chilliwack, B.C.

I believe Vladimir Putin came to power because Russians saw that he would not be fooled the way Mikhail Gorbachev was fooled on NATO and Western expansion. Before the invasion, he demanded assurances that Ukraine would not join NATO and was peremptorily rejected.

Suppose the United States split up. How would Washington react if California or Texas decided to make a military pact with China? We know how it reacted during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Masud Sheikh Oakville, Ont.

Surely it is possible both to support Ukraine and to support efforts to end the war before things get worse.

Those who seek ways to de-escalate the conflict ought not be accused of being toadies for Russia. If ending the war isn’t the objective, what’s the alternative?

Seeking peace ought not to be construed as being supportive of Russia’s invasion, and it’s clear to anyone paying attention that many different things led to this conflict. We should put away the cudgel and encourage the quest for peace and resolution, however unpalatable some of the consequences may be.

If things moves to the point of world war, we’re all as good as dead. What will that have proven?

Matthew Larkin Ottawa

Canada has had and should have more courage and conviction. We stood shoulder to shoulder with other great nations against oppressors and tyrants in the past. We should continue to do so.

I find no valid argument for walking away, for abandoning our values.

Gail Harris Toronto

The precursor Ukrainian conflict began in late 2013 as a student demonstration against endemic corruption and inadequate educational funding. Their generation was the first not born in the Soviet Union, identifying with a wider and more principled democratic world.

It continued more like a teach-in until demonstrators were viciously beaten by state police. The reaction of a horrified general public brought on a revolution and transition to a new concept of Ukrainian nationhood.

I have a beautiful map by German master mapmaker Johann Homann from 1720, Ukrania quae et Terra Cosaccorvm, which places two nations, Ukrania and Tartaria, within present Ukraine and Crimea. The nearest equivalent to “Russia” is Muscovitica, well north of there.

In contrast, Vladimir Putin is mired in a belief that he is ordained to resurrect an ancient, mythical Russian realm, justifying this war. He calls Ukrainian a “regional linguistic peculiarity.”

Prospects for peace look grim.

Greg Michalenko Waterloo, Ont.

Any different?

Re Haiti Must Be Put Under UN Control (Oct. 18): In Haiti, Brazil and Nepal provided military muscle from 2004 to 2017 that was largely successful in stabilizing the country. But within a few years of their departure, gang warfare returned with a vengeance and has resulted in a terrorized population.

The current proposal is to send the United Nations into Haiti for up to a decade. But what makes anyone believe that a 10-year intervention will be any more successful that the previous one of 13 years? What is the definition of insanity?

Brian Caines Ottawa

Different interests

Re Let’s Treat Gig Work Like Regular Work (Editorial, Oct. 15): Recent coverage provides an interesting contrast in struggles between employees and employers.

On one hand, we have big tech seeking ways to underpay employees. On the other hand, we have white-collar work-at-home professionals battling with old-fashioned managers over working conditions.

What is lost in all this is that many people (often underpaid) have jobs which cannot be done from home. Think policemen, nurses, restaurant staff, hotel workers. Worse, many can no longer afford to live in the places where they work, and face daunting daily commutes.

This is a conundrum which should be solved. But good luck expecting governments to get interested any time soon.

Perry Bowker Burlington, Ont.

Keep it

Re CRTC Weighs Telus’s Application To Pass Credit-card Fees On To Customers (Report on Business, Oct. 17): Some businesses are trying to use credit-card fees, which have been in place for decades, as a reason to jack up prices.

When credit cards first came into wide use, businesses saved on processing costs for cash, cheques and bounced cheques, helping to reduce bad debts. They also got instant payments that improved cash flow.

If businesses now want to charge credit-card fees but still retain credit-card benefits, maybe everyone should go back to paying by cash or cheque. It should be entirely another matter as to whether fees charged by credit-card companies are reasonable or not.

This looks like nothing but a badly disguised cash grab by businesses trying to pass on fees that have always been there.

Ian MacLeod Richmond, B.C.

Re Dollar Here, Dollar There (Letters, Oct. 18): A letter-writer asks, “But what next? Charging for toilet paper if I use the loo?” I worked at a large company that decided there was profit to be found in limiting the number of paper towelettes employees could use to three.

The unexpected discovery of people who didn’t wash their hands at all more than made up for the number of employees using four or more sheets.

Tom Cmajdalka Oakville, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com