People pass images of Queen Elizabeth following her death, in London, on Sept. 9.ANDREW BOYERS/Reuters

Re Manhunt Ends With Death Of Mass-stabbings Fugitive (Sept. 8): I wonder if anyone can explain death by “medical distress.” They didn’t teach us that at the University of Toronto school of medicine.

William McKay MD, Saskatoon

Time to remember

Re Remembering Our Queen (Sept. 9): My earliest memory of Queen Elizabeth was of seeing her image on a quarter during a family trip to Toronto. I was struck by her beauty, grace and elegance.

She maintained the same gracefulness throughout her life, while devoting herself to public service.

Stephen Silver San Francisco

On Friday morning, I opened my door to retrieve The Globe and Mail. What I found was nothing short of astonishing: 24 pages of detailed coverage of Queen Elizabeth.

Having a bit of personal history in the newspaper business in Canada, I have a tiny bit of knowledge of how newspapers work; this was astonishing. This section will eventually find its way into my sweater drawer, to join newspapers featuring the ends of the Second World War and the Vietnam War, the election of Barack Obama – and the ascent of Elizabeth to the Crown.

Barry Auger Vancouver

Where to?

Re Doug Ford Is Not Building A Granny Gulag (Editorial, Sept. 3): He may not be building a Granny Gulag, but for all we know, our grannies could be sent as far away as any gulag.

So where are they going? Since the government has chosen not to answer this yet, we can only assume that available places are far from major urban centres or of dubious quality. As one of the government’s own employees told my family a few years ago: “Any long-term care home with availability has a short waiting list for a reason.”

Statistics from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development suggest to me that Ontario is indeed at gulag-quality health care. But I disagree that the province is scrambling to rectify this. Instead, the government appears to be playing whack-a-mole with our seniors.

Freeing up hospital beds is a great goal, but Bill 7 would even further exacerbate the crisis. Better senior solutions are needed, and fast.

Cynthia Rowden Toronto

Re Duty Of Care (Letters, Sept. 5): In Old Ottawa South, a team of engaged citizens has been working for almost two years on developing a “health innovation hub” for their own and neighbouring communities that will facilitate an older cohort to age in place more safely.

Considering Ontario’s dearth of professional health resources, as outlined by letter-writer and former Kingston mayor Helen Cooper, our team has established productive working relationships with local organizations, Carleton University and the University of Ottawa to develop innovative and cost-effective solutions.

It has been a long slog so far, but if we succeed and get the province to buy in, even as an experiment or pilot project, it would realize the core element of Ms. Cooper’s letter.

Anna Cuylits Co-chair, Senior Watch Old Ottawa South

Better way

Re Development Plan Fuels Debate About Protecting Calgary’s Heritage Buildings (Sept. 3): Existing skyscrapers already negatively affect the amount of sunlight on Stephen Avenue. I fear what more of the same might do.

Stephen Avenue should have as much sunlight as possible to make it inviting for shopping, dining or strolling toward Olympic Plaza and Arts Commons, city hall and the impressive public library beyond.

We should all be alert to protecting valuable historic buildings from replacements which may harm the quality of the surrounding environment.

David Lawson Calgary

Time to go

Re The Great Resignation Has Arrived In Canada (Report on Business, Aug. 11): As a retiree who was a victim of “quiet firing” some years ago when I defied management, I am not surprised that a record 300,000 persons chose to retire in the past 12 months.

I have lots of friends who are retiring. One was the last remaining worker from a department of five. She was pressured into staying late every night and coming in on weekends. No extra pay. She quit when her health collapsed.

A nurse friend finally could not handle 12-hour shifts, “mandatory” overtime, cancellation of holidays and fear of personal harm from violent patients. She quit, too.

As long as the bottom line and profit for shareholders rule the workplace, watch the line of near-retirees sprint out the doors. People are done with killing themselves for uncaring corporations. They would rather downsize and live humble, minimalist lifestyles.

They want to enjoy life.

Linda Stortz Sicamous, B.C.

Walk it out

Re Are Your Kids Walking To School? (Editorial, Sept. 6): The options for getting to school should be: walk if a student lives within walking distance, or get on the school bus if a student does not. I cannot think of many valid reasons that anyone should be driven to school on a regular basis.

In our school, we have a number of out-of-catchment parents using a relative’s address to enroll, which increases the number of drivers. So they would like their child to go to school in a different neighbourhood and the board will not bus them? Time to move, or be the change they want to see at their own neighbourhood school.

Driving to school reeks to me of class privilege and a “anything for my children, but nuts to the greater good” mentality. What a lesson to learn.

Sarah Timney Toronto

Another important consideration: unnecessary pollution. What about the thousands of vehicles idling outside schools as parents (or nannies) wait to pick up their kids?

Talk about teaching young people the wrong environmental lesson.

David Nayman Toronto

The same question should be directed at able-bodied adults: Are we walking to work?

If we live within a reasonable distance from the office, say three to five kilometres, why not walk? The whole family can then stay healthier, the health system will heave a sigh of relief – and we can give up on the idea that Teslas will save the world from overheating.

Geoff Rytell Toronto

