Canadian divide

Re “Canada is no longer one of the richest nations on Earth. Country after country is passing us by” (Opinion, March 2): East versus west; rural versus urban; provinces versus Ottawa; haves versus have-nots; resource extraction versus manufacturing; research and development versus housing; religious beliefs versus moral obligations – there is a growing divisiveness and strife across the spectrum of Canadian life.

I see no unifying national vision (social, technological, economic) from an elitist and tone-deaf Ottawa. The lack of one that builds on our country’s unique differences and strengths, from coast to coast to coast, is our greatest weakness and challenge.

Without this vision, Canada seems to have no choice but to continue falling in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s ranking of developed countries.

David Weir Edmonton

Root causes

Re “Why Canada spends so much on health care and still has a crisis” (Report on Business, March 7): Yes, it’s true that Canadian health care spending is inefficient. But another factor that contributes to spending is our woeful lack of preventative care: stable housing, adequate diet and community connections.

I believe that’s what is really causing our health care crisis.

Linda Peritz Vancouver

Home hardware

Re “We do not fully appreciate the consequences of Canada’s housing problem” (Report on Business, March 4): Housing is a multiheaded monster that involves a co-ordinated effort from government and the public to solve. Innovative thinking is required.

One way of chipping away at the problem is modular homes. High-quality prefabricated homes can be imported from Europe at the fraction of the cost to build here. And I can buy a 1,200-square-foot home, ready to live in, at one-third of the cost to buy here.

High-quality and inexpensive modular homes can be just one piece of the puzzle – but a valuable piece.

Janek Jagiellowicz Real estate agent; Waterloo, Ont.

Time and again

Re “Unsound judgment” (Letters, Feb. 27): Doug Ford has a habit of justifying egregious behaviour by claiming that his real purpose is honourable.

He wants us to believe that he put his ex-staffers on a judicial appointments committee to make our streets safer, not to make the justice system more amenable to a government frequently in court.

Last year, he claimed that he had to break his promise on preserving Ontario’s Greenbelt in order to build more houses, not enrich any developers who might cash in on hyperinflated land values.

And before that, the appointments process for Ontario Provincial Police commissioner was mysteriously altered. A Ford family friend ended up in the position.

Is this time any different?

Norm Beach Toronto

For the birds

Re “The Tower of London’s new ravenmaster takes charge” (March 2): So many questions remain.

What are the credentials required for the top job of ravenmaster? What exactly are the duties beyond feeding, cleaning cages and arranging vet appointments?

Why is a team of five required to mind seven birds? Are all posts full-time paid positions?

Will there be a female ravenmaster? There have been only six female Beefeaters in 500 years.

What stops the ravens from flying off during uncaged hours? How would new ravenmaster Michael Chandler substantiate the claim that they are as smart as seven-year-olds? That’s a very specific cohort.

Inquiring minds want to know.

Shirley Phillips Toronto

I’m a creature and bird lover, and I somewhat appreciate that the new ravenmaster and his Beefeaters are delighted to be doing this work. But at what cost?

Might there be millions of global refugees who’d take exception to this outpouring of time and energy? Out of the nearly three million tourists who arrive in London to “soak up a millennium of history,” is there no one to challenge King Charles II’s 17th-century decree around continuing this feathery tale?

I say this law is past due for an update. Beefeaters should redirect their time and energy elsewhere.

Madelainne Joss Calgary

Stamp of approval

Re “Navalny’s funeral marks end of era of hope” (March 2): Alexey Navalny was a martyr to the cause of moving Russia away from autocratic rule and toward a more democratic society. A truly noble cause so dear to him that he risked and lost his life for it.

I believe all democracy-loving countries should embrace Mr. Navalny’s memory by jointly issuing a commemorative postage stamp showing his face and name. Not only would these stamps be a symbol of solidarity among these countries, they also would find their way into Russian society and strengthen his legacy. In collections, these stamps could remind people of him and his cause for many years to come.

I write this as a challenge to Canada Post and our Prime Minister.

Otto Wittenberg White Rock, B.C.

Think of the children

Re “Under Brian Mulroney, Canada punched above its weight on the world stage” (Online, March 2): In all the many tributes to Brian Mulroney, I’ve seen no mention of one of his most significant international achievements: the 1990 World Summit for Children which he helped initiate, actively promoted and personally co-chaired.

I was responsible for foreign relations with multilateral organizations and involved in the summit’s planning and management. I can attest that it would not have succeeded without Mr. Mulroney’s leadership and commitment.

He used Canada’s then-considerable power to convene and influence to good effect. Importantly, he persuaded an initially reluctant George H. Bush to attend, which prompted other leaders to follow suit.

The summit diverted billions of dollars of multilateral and bilateral aid to children. It also catalyzed action to support families in legislation and domestic programs in Canada and around the world.

At home and abroad, credit where it’s due: The World Summit for Children was one example of Mr. Mulroney at his best.

Chris Westdal Ottawa

