Open this photo in gallery: A housing development is seen on the edge of the Ontario Green Belt in the Greater Toronto Area of Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ontario, Canada, on May 25, 2023. A billboard at the foot of a field on the far outskirts of Toronto heralds the coming construction of new homes, while highlighting a broken promise never to permit encroachment on this vast green space, which has provoked a public outcry. (Photo by Cole BURSTON / AFP) (Photo by COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images)COLE BURSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Shattered image

Re “Death of migrant family a tragic symptom of Canada’s failure to respond to crisis” (July 15): Justin Trudeau has set a target of 500,000 immigrants per year. In the face of a half-million unknowns, we were willing to tear asunder an immigrant family, who were doing exactly what we want immigrants to do, by deporting them.

What kind of mindless, soulless bureaucracy does it take to exercise such policies? This totally destroys my image of a caring, compassionate Canada that welcomes immigrants while other countries balk.

David Kister Kingston

When and where

Re “Forcing all Canadian hospitals to offer MAID would be a toxic dose of intolerance” (Opinion, July 15): As a palliative care doctor whose practice has included the provision of medical assistance in dying since 2016, I take exception to the following statement: “The same Catholic belief that prevents these hospitals from terminating the lives of their patients also compels them to treat patients with life-affirming care that other facilities are often unable to provide.”

I find this an affront to colleagues of mine at palliative care facilities across the country, for whom MAID would be a last resort while continuing to provide “life-affirming care.”

Gerald Ashe MD; Brockville, Ont.

The highest functioning societies allow all faiths to exist, and Catholic-run hospitals provide excellent care. I am struck by the naïveté of the anti-religious or just plain selfish who demand that Catholic hospitals be shut down because of beliefs about medical assistance in dying.

Do they not realize that these same organizations are also primary providers of social services to Canadian families who need help with clothing, food, shelter, counselling and other support? Perhaps a few people can take the short trip to the next hospital, so that millions of others can continue to receive help from these non-profit organizations – and maybe they can say thanks for the wonderful care received before wanting MAID.

Marcus New Port Moody, B.C.

I am registered for medical assistance in dying. But thanks to those imposing their religious beliefs on MAID patients, my problem is twofold.

Only a limited number of physicians perform MAID, so waiting lists are long. And even now being on the “fast track” without the new three-month requirement, I still have not been assigned a second doctor who approves the procedure. Having no firm date is a huge inconvenience to loved ones who need to plan air travel in advance.

Following a series of strokes after COVID-19, I am almost immobilized with only some tunnel vision left. My periphery is surrounded by hallucinations that are hard to tell from real life. I dread that another stroke will leave me unable to consent to MAID before our system gets around to providing it.

Most Canadians will never ask for MAID. But for those who do, speed is of utmost importance.

Roedy (Munroe) Green (as dictated to Geneva Hagen), Victoria

Help wanted

Re “A crisis of neglect: How society can help those with mental illness” (Opinion, July 15): I began my career in the so-called chronic wards of the former Queen Street Mental Health Centre, now the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

I recall the “warehousing” of patients with severe mental illness, many for years. Eventually, the plan was for gradual releases into neighbourhood group homes with outpatient follow-ups. Sheltered workshops and non-stressful employment were offered by other agencies. This can be updated to provide meaningful help for many.

I did not see the word “prevention” used. My 50-plus years in psychiatry convince me that we should do more to help children grow well and families thrive. The recent announcement for Ontario schools to include mental health literacy is a remarkable, significant step in the right direction.

My three Ps are prevention, prevention, prevention.

Frank Sommers MD, FRCPC; Toronto

Adequate funding to build out community mental health services would make a difference.

In 2012, the Mental Health Commission of Canada proposed that provinces target 9 per cent of health spending to mental health. No province has yet to make that policy commitment. (Ontario’s mental health share of health spending is estimated at less than 6 per cent).

Research has identified underfunding of mental health as a structural artifact of stigma. We should end that so Canadians can get the services they need.

Steve Lurie CM; former chair, service systems advisory committee, Mental Health Commission of Canada; Toronto

Contributor David Gratzer is describing my brother’s life right now.

He was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his early 20s. He is now in his early 60s.

He lives by himself in Halifax. He was taking his medication regularly and doing well. But then COVID-19 hit.

He couldn’t get a doctor’s appointment. Then his doctor retired. It was too hard to get his prescription refilled, so he stopped taking it.

I know all this because we communicate every day. He is now in a full-blown psychosis.

I live here, he lives there. He won’t talk to anyone other than me. He believes his diagnosis is a conspiracy.

There are no supports. I fear sending someone to do a health check, for him and them.

He is waiting for the end of the world. That’s how hopeless this situation feels to him.

Paula Cook Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

Work it

Re “Canada’s approach to housing is bad for the economy” (Report on Business, July 15): Home ownership is bad for the economy? Of course.

Once I settled into my own home, I was loath to move anywhere else for work more suited to my talents. Now that I think on it, this line of reasoning should be extended.

Canadian policy should discourage marriage. All of those married people, “for obvious reasons,” tend to hang on wherever their spouses work, rather than moving across the country for jobs that more efficiently match their skill sets.

Children are problems, too. They grow into teenagers who don’t want to move.

Oh, and friends. Every time a worker makes a friend, they’re getting more rooted in one place.

Churches, downtown improvement efforts, parks, festivals, neighbourhood parties, anything that makes a worker like where they live: Stop encouraging it, the economy needs mobility!

Back to work, people. Back to work.

Sophie Wilson Waterloo, Ont.

Out and about

Re “Vibrant public spaces make for a great city” (Editorial, July 15): Three words: more public bathrooms

Penny Rose Toronto

..................................................................................................................................

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com