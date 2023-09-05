Open this photo in gallery: A grade two classroom on Sept. 14, 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Addicted to phones

Re “A Constant Distraction” (Opinion, Sept 2): Naomi Buck’s opinion piece notes that cellphones have taken over our classrooms, and it’s been a disaster. Why don’t journalists, parents, educators and cellphone users name it for what it actually is? Cellphone “dependency” is cellphone “addiction.”

By definition, an addiction is an unhealthy dependency on something ... be it alcohol, drugs, pornography, video games and, yes, electronic devices, including cellphones. Why else, when a cellphone is taken from a compulsive cellphone user do we see withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, agitation, emotional outbursts and meltdowns?

Parents, children and educators need to understand that cellphones provide an endless resource of new and stimulating information to the user, which in turn gives the user a dopamine release, and a sense of pleasure and well-being.

Let’s introduce educational classes for parents, children and educators on the addictive nature of cellphones and how best to regulate their use. Parents need to take responsibility for their young children’s cellphone use, and when they sense cellphone use is out of control, they need to enlist their children in a cellphone rehab program.

Personally, I would prefer to see cellphones banned from schools because “cellphones destroy our kids’ brains and ruin their social skills,” as one educator says in the article.

Jan Dobson Oakville, Ont.

Although it would be good and well to ban cellphones from schools, it won’t happen. Parents, grandparents, guardians, caregivers, teachers and administrators are all addicted to their phones. And when these people are not on their phones (for those few seconds), they are thinking about being on their phones.

Teens are just mimicking the society around them. Why don’t we all start with something a little easier than a phone ban in school: Put your own phone away and say good morning to your children while making eye contact. Maybe even give a hug. You are on display. Act like it.

Nathan Stoffman Toronto

One note regarding the negative influence of cellphones in classes: They usually do not belong to the students. Parents are the owners of the devices. Their names are on the contracts; most often they pay for the service. Parents are 100 per cent responsible for phone issues but virtually never own this. Over my 20 years as a school administrator, I shudder to think of the thousands of hours spent dealing with phone-related problems, none of them remotely to do with education.

Rob Keith Calgary

The power of books

Re “Kids benefit from seeing their lives reflected in books. Banning ‘difficult’ titles isn’t a solution” (Opinion, Sept. 2): Self-appointed grand inquisitors appear to believe it’s their job to comb through the books in a school library in search of heresy. This cancel culture, originating on both the left and the right, will narrow our children’s world and lead to increased social polarization and conflict.

In any case, this is a quixotic endeavour. Do children do most of their reading in a school library or on the internet, with its rampant bullying, shaming, predators and pornography? That’s why we need to focus on electronic media, including the negative impact of cellphones in schools and the social and emotional consequences of screen dependence and addiction.

Norm Beach Toronto

Return of chicken scratching

Re “Flipping the Script” (Opinion, Sept. 2) So, Ontario’s Education Minister is reintroducing cursive writing into the curriculum. What’s next? Roman numerals for math class?

Rod B. Taylor Georgetown, Ont.

We have yet to see any discussion of the effects of the return of cursive writing on one particular group – those of us who are left-handed. I can recall my school days – the awkward gripping of pencil and pen, the twisted arm, elbow and wrist contortions that were required to avoid, if possible, the smudging and smearing of the product on the page, and the staining of the fingers and hand. All of this would lead to the sinister scrawls and scribulations that resulted in the repeated criticism by my right-minded teachers that my work was not neat, even sloppy.

Good luck to this generation of students, then. Let us hope that the whole issue doesn’t become political and give rise to conspiracy theorists complaining about these lefties trying to take away our rights.

Bill Kummer Waterloo, Ont.

Thought control?

Re “Classroom Politics” (Letters, Sept. 1): One of the letters cannot be left unchallenged. The letter-writer states, referring to his daughter, “If her school had been pushing the gender-identity agenda on her when she was in school …” I’m sorry, no school “pushes” any such “agenda” – that’s a discredited conservative meme.

In his final sentence, he says, “Parents of goodwill and common sense are right on the mark.” This sounds like yet another dog whistle to cleverly disguise the iron fist of control that conservative parents impose on their children, while they resist the openness of schooling that allows children to fully develop into their own independent personhood.

Children absolutely must have that space to learn and grow, in the safety of the school, away from that iron fist. Hey, parents, leave them kids alone.

Kathleen McCroskey Surrey, B.C.

Teacher troubles

Re “Too many teachers are feeling overwhelmed” (Opinion, Aug. 30): Teachers are feeling overwhelmed because of a lack of funding, and disrespect from the provincial government. Classrooms that are overcrowded and lacking in resources, such as books and math manipulatives, cause educational success to be thwarted. Paying teachers just a 1-per-cent pay raise will not attract new teachers to the profession. Dealing with diverse needs in a classroom, such as learning disabilities, autism, student poverty at home and mental-health concerns, would overwhelm anyone.

Communities and parents need to give teachers support and credit for the work they do in such impoverished environments.

Diane Sullivan Toronto

Untapped resources

Re “Canada has a teacher hiring problem” (Editorial, Aug. 29): I’ve been teaching at the college level for 12 years and I have a master’s degree in geography. I would love to teach in the elementary or secondary school system in Ontario, but the province won’t take me. Despite my experience and qualifications, I’m treated no differently than a recent university graduate. I still have to do an additional two years of full-time teacher training and that’s not going to happen. I can’t take two years off work with a family to support.

So if we’re in such a teacher shortage crisis, why is there no fast-track training system for people with teaching experience? I’m here to help and I can step in right now, but I’m not permitted to do so.

Mark Brooks Ottawa

