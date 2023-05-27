Open this photo in gallery: A Tesla Model S sedan is plugged into a Tesla Supercharger electrical vehicle charging station in Falls Church, Virginia, on Feb. 13.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Re “Gentleman Johnston pushes back at politicians, but problem lingers” (May 24): David Johnston has earned the trust of his peers as a professor and dean of law, university principal and president and in a variety of public service roles over decades. He has earned the respect of Canadians as a distinguished governor-general.

By all accounts, he is eminently qualified to determine if a public inquiry into foreign government interference would serve Canadians. He decided that such a process will not provide any greater transparency owing to national security concerns than can be obtained via a process of public hearings.

Given Mr. Johnston’s character and legal expertise, I trust that this “gentleman” made his decision based on principles, not politics.

Mary Ellen Chown Oakville, Ont.

I have found, in my long corporate and personal lives, that generally if one has to ask the question, ”Am I in a conflict of interest?“ the answer is, “Yes.”

David Johnston should never have been selected by the Prime Minister to fulfill this task. On being asked, he should have had the judgment to refuse it.

Disappointing to me all around.

Eve Giannini Toronto

Re “Smith picks her own adventure” (May 20): Danielle Smith talks about her love of Choose Your Own Adventure books, saying that, in her story, “I’m not quite done yet.”

The problem with that folksy analogy is that this is not her own adventure; the choices she makes will affect all Albertans. If we do elect the United Conservative Party again, one can only hope her decisions do not lead us down a path to the “absolute calamity and destruction” that these books often provide.

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

Too hot to handle

Re “We built a volcano, and then threw Alberta in” (Opinion, May 20): Alberta is burning and it is not the first time, nor the only example of fossil-fuelled wildfires.

What is it going to take for the industry and its financial backers (one of the biggest being the Royal Bank of Canada) to stop playing with fire? Let’s start a discussion about all the solutions ready and waiting, and call out those whose short-sighted pursuit of profit continue to slow the renewable energy transition.

Valerie Endicott Toronto

The middle

Re “Canada has room for a new centrist party, provided we can define what ‘centre’ means” (Opinion, May 20): Over 20 years ago, I asked a former provincial premier whether he believed in good government or political government. To my shock (I was unquestionably naive) he quickly responded: “political government.”

This has manifested in parties not wanting to offend voters, and in other instances embracing niche programs to attract pockets of voters. Yet I believe voter malaise is driven by disappointment in all parties. Politicians often overestimate how they might be harmed by making a “courageous” decision, to quote Sir Humphrey Appleby from Yes Minister.

Columnist Andrew Coyne lists a number of policies that a new centrist party might implement. I agree with every one of them. I can’t wait for such a party to be formed, so that I might vote for their candidate in an upcoming election.

Ron Fritz Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

When the Conservatives elected Pierre Poilievre as leader, I was dismayed. As a pragmatic, right-of-centre supporter of democratic governance, I felt abandoned and politically homeless. Justin Trudeau’s free-spending approach to government is equally distasteful to me.

Therefore, columnist Andrew Coyne’s musings regarding a new centrist party got my attention. What uplifted me most was the idea that “centrist” should apply to the approach, rather than the position of the party.

A party aiming to form government, not locked into rigid dogma but rather seeking pragmatic solutions from whomever and wherever they might emerge, will get my vote. I suggest this group find a better party name to project the concept of pragmatism than Centre Ice.

Robert (Bob) Askew Surrey, B.C.

Canada used to have such a party: the Progressive Conservatives.

Unfortunate that we let it wander away.

Dick Patrick Toronto

Columnist Andrew Coyne’s proposal, or dream, of a minority centrist party, free to support either majority party based on soundness of position, is an appealing thought. Even more appealing is the idea that such a centrist party could help deter the disrespectful behaviour and pervasive nonsense that dominates what seems to pass for political discourse.

Minority parties have had significant influence in Canada: The NDP pulled the Liberals to the left, and briefly overtook it; the Reform Party pulled the Progressive Conservatives to the right before subsuming it.

A minority party that pulled decision-making in a moderate direction would be a new experience.

David Steele Regina

Electric avenue

Re “The ugly downsides of Canada’s costly obsession with electric vehicles” (Report on Business, May 20): In North America, we have urban sprawl, cheap gasoline, big cars and manufacturers happy to make money from them.

One can debate whether a high-speed rail link between Montreal and Toronto is better than $12-billion in subsidies to Volkswagen. Perhaps both efficient public transport and electric vehicles are needed.

However, there should be no question about the dire need to get rid off internal combustion engines and drastically decrease dependence on fossil fuels.

Jagjit Khosla Ottawa

Didn’t the pandemic make us stop and imagine a different future?

The production of electric vehicles necessitates more mining, pillaging and destruction of the Earth. We don’t need more cars, more highways, more congestion.

There should be a radical reimagining of transportation: a transition to high-speed rail, bus systems and subways that move people efficiently, comfortably and cheaply, from place to place, city to city and coast to coast to coast.

The pandemic gave us time to think. Let us change the trajectory of a car-dominated world and build one that will sustain us for generations to come.

Theresa Mathers London, Ont.

Electric vehicles are no magic bullet.

Extraction of oil and gas would be replaced by extraction of rare minerals from regions like sub-Saharan Africa, where lax environmental standards make resources easily exploitable by mining companies. Cars, parking lots and highways would continue to crowd and make ugly our cities and countryside, making the planet less livable.

If public transit is designed right, people would use it. We should get past small-mindedness and business-as-usual thinking and put our money into transit, instead of paying huge subsidies to build more cars.

Otherwise, what will cure us of our motor-vehicle addiction? The end of the world, I guess.

Colleen Alstad Victoria

