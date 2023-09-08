Open this photo in gallery: The Enbridge Terminal and Pipelines next to the Suncor Energy Refinery in Sherwood Park, Alta. on Aug. 23.Artur Widak/Reuters

Re “New Ontario housing minister pledges open Greenbelt review” (Sept. 7): Fair enough, but I do not think the Ontario Premier and his government go far enough. He should swap his narrow-field developers’ glasses for some wide-angle planners’ lenses.

With the growing importance of “footloose” industries and the flexibility of virtual work, along with the promise of high-frequency rail service in the Quebec-Windsor corridor, the plan should be to shift growth to other attractive centres without dismantling our precious networks of protected and sensitive areas.

Kingston, Belleville, Brockville, Cornwall, Peterborough, Renfrew, Pembroke, Deep River, North Bay and others offer educated workers, established infrastructure, excellent transportation, reliable social services and wonderful quality of life.

J. Phillip Nicholson MCP Ottawa

Downsides

Re “Enbridge bets big on natural gas with $9.4-billion acquisition of three U.S. utilities” (Sept. 6): Enbridge is betting on natural gas as a clean transition fuel. Is it?

Paris climate targets mean that transition must occur over the next couple of decades. Natural gas burns relatively cleanly, but its processing can leak methane, a gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide over that critical 20-year period.

Leaks can seep from wells both operating and abandoned, pipelines, tanks and fracking. This makes natural gas potentially worse for the climate than coal.

If Enbridge means its climate commitment, the company should aggressively plug leaks and boost its renewable energy division.

Elizabeth Snell Guelph, Ont.

Medical timeline

Re “This is why you don’t have a family doctor” (Sept. 1): I chose to pursue a medical profession in Grade 10. The required training for my specialty took another 18 years, by which time much of my previous education was not helpful in its practice.

A well-rounded education has its merits, to be sure. However, when the need is dire, there must be a better way.

Randall OBrien MD, MPH Hamilton

As the parents of a child who has dedicated more than 12 years of study to completing a residency in a specialty program, we can attest to the problems with the current physician pipeline.

It requires inordinate demands and sacrifice from those who hope to serve as physicians. It requires a commitment that delays or even prohibits many aspects of the personal lives of young doctors, including starting a family. It is designed to deter rather than encourage new doctors.

Other possible improvements, such as reviewing compensation models and facilitating accreditation of foreign doctors, all seem necessary to address this critical issue.

Suzette and Chris Blom Toronto

Exposure to different specialties is rarely, if ever, wasted.

It would be naïve to think any patient’s medical issue is limited to a single specialty. Any medical student worth their salt knows that abdominal pain and vomiting could be endometriosis, appendicitis, ectopic pregnancy, a spinal compression fracture, cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, Crohn’s disease or generalized anxiety disorder. A physician draws on their varied “med school days” for these more challenging cases.

The number of classmates who knew what kind of doctor they wanted to be, and ultimately became that doctor, can be counted on one hand. Locking someone into a discipline at the start of a varied career such as medicine would lead to unhappy physicians and unhappy patients.

Benjamin Reitzel MD, CCFP North Bay, Ont.

Taught well

Re “Too few teachers?” (Letters, Aug. 30): After graduating in 1960, I worked at Remington Rand as an assistant to the systems manager. A few months later, I visited my hometown of Comber, Ont. A friend of my father called and asked if I would consider a teaching job at Harrow District High School.

With much apprehension, I went for an interview. I was three weeks short of 20 years old. They hired me, as they had no one else.

Three weeks later I was teaching business students on a letter of permission. I taught for two years before there was a summer teaching program in Toronto.

I taught business in many schools in Windsor and eventually became a business director at J.L. Forster Secondary School and retired after 33 years in a classroom. Let’s get creative again and find people who can help the school system and students.

People like me.

Marian Markham Quenneville Windsor, Ont.

Worth it

Re “My arts degree is not a waste of time and money” (First Person, Sept. 1): I graduated with an English degree from Carleton University in 1968. It was difficult even back then to get a “real” job with that qualification.

But, as the essay-writer points out, studying English gave one insight into every era, culture and philosophy. That was made clear when one day our professor said we had a guest lecturer. Great, I said to myself, I can just nod off a bit.

But who walked into the room? None other than Northrop Frye, one of the greatest literary critics and theorists ever. I sat mesmerized while he wove the history of the world through literature.

It was one of the most influential moments of my life and I remember it vividly 55 years later.

What a privilege it was to a young 21-year-old. Unforgettable.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

Prairie prowess

Re “Thank you” (Editorial Cartoon, Sept. 5): I have been enjoying Brian Gable’s cartoons for almost 60 years, going back to the time when we both contributed to The Sheaf, the student newspaper at the University of Saskatchewan. I have known for some time that his retirement must be imminent, and I have looked upon the prospect with sadness.

Cartoonists are so often seen as the lighter part of the newspaper. Certainly not so in his case. Absolutely brilliant, insightful work year after year after year.

So sorry it has come to an end for all of us, but wishing him all the best as he goes forward in life.

Richard Holden Winnipeg

I remember when I took an artistically creative student to meet with Brian Gable at the Regina Leader-Post. His genuine interest and passionate enthusiasm for encouraging this young man was evident. It was a moment in time reflecting the beauty inside him.

Thanks to Mr. Gable for his years of clever artistic journalism. I wish him life’s best in retirement.

Ingrid Moisuk Regina

