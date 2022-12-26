Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on Dec. 6.ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

Peacetime?

Re ‘Ukraine is alive and kicking’: Zelensky courts U.S. Congress in bid to boost support (Dec. 22): Volodymyr Zelensky’s offer to Russia is for Russia to withdraw from all Ukrainian territory seized since 2014 and pay war reparations. This is an eminently reasonable offer.

What might the West offer in return? For NATO to withdraw or renounce membership from all countries that border Russia. Ukraine would be a neutral country. All sanctions against Russia would end.

Peace is an agreement that nobody likes, but which everyone should be prepared to live with.

Mark Leith Toronto

On campus

Re The Remedy For Controversial Speech Is More Speech (Online, Dec. 21): While I applaud University of Toronto president Meric Gertler’s condemnation of antisemitism, he goes beyond the scope of his committee’s recommendation and singles out the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of such as especially unworthy of endorsement. That he does this so blithely only adds fuel to an otherwise unnecessary fire.

But frankly, the particular definition of antisemitism should be irrelevant in this context. There should be no inherent contradiction between holding individuals accountable for bigotry and serving a critical role as a bastion of free speech. Solutions are realistic and attainable, but require good-faith efforts to centre Jewish experiences, to listen to our concerns and to take concrete steps that improve Jews’ lives.

We look forward to working with the university to advance shared goals of equity and inclusion, and to put an end to the repugnant intolerance and ignorance that have been brought to light.

Seth Goren Rabbi; CEO, Hillel Ontario Toronto

Comments from University of Toronto president Meric Gertler do nothing to persuade B’nai Brith Canada or Jewish community members that the school’s administration understands the severity of its antisemitism problem.

B’nai Brith cannot understate how serious the university’s antisemitism problem is. This comes from years of receiving complaints and concerns from Jewish and non-Jewish students, as well as faculty members. Many instances of antisemitism have gone unaddressed on campus.

The university would be failing its students and faculty members by not adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, which we do not think Mr. Gertler refers to accurately. His comments reconfirm to us that the University of Toronto seems incapable of solving its antisemitism problem on its own.

How sad.

Michael Mostyn CEO, B’nai Brith Canada Toronto

While University of Toronto president Meric Gertler accepted the recommendations of a working group, implementation is far from complete. Of the eight recommendations that the university tracks as commitments needing to be fulfilled by the administration (available at commitments.utoronto.ca) only one is marked as completed.

Doctor Ayelet Kuper raises important issues specific to the Temerty School of Medicine that affects collegiality and patient care. Mr. Gertler promises that issues would be solved by more speech, and more debate about contentious issues such as Israel and Palestine. However, few of the troubling stereotypes and tropes that Dr. Kuper describes as frequently shaping encounters with Jewish colleagues and patients are tied to Middle East politics.

The university can combat harmful stereotypes and tropes while respecting academic freedom and encouraging critical debate and scholarship, but doing so requires the implementation of measures that the administration pledged months ago to support.

Renan Levine Associate professor, department of political science, University of Toronto Scarborough

Re Antisemitism Is Everyone’s Problem (Editorial, Dec. 20): It is indeed, in that it reveals critical shortcomings in decision-making.

It is illustrated by the following: The practice of medicine is tethered by the absolute that there is no eraser on the end of a scalpel. And when things don’t add up (for example, 2+2=4), risk is broadened.

Seemingly, there are those who apply bastardized recruiting constructs so that, rather than equal 4, 2+2 is altered to equal 22, where 22 accommodates values inconsistent with science. Antisemitism that excludes the best medical practitioners is an example of such debasement, where the absolute best in patient care is compromised by suboptimal relativity.

And the problem extends beyond antisemitism to society at large.

Douglas Martin Hamilton

Back on track

Re How Ottawa’s LRT Careened Off The Tracks (Editorial, Dec. 19): The Globe and Mail is right to conclude that secrecy was a major cause of Ottawa’s LRT problems, and also that former mayor Jim Watson was responsible for much of it. But I believe the finger should also be pointed at the public-private partnerships (PPPs) used on the project.

These PPPs seem to thrive on secrecy, with participating corporations trying to hide all sorts of information, supposedly for commercial competitive reasons. Municipal governments are then tempted to do some concealment of their own.

PPPs may have a place in municipal financing when a project is fairly straightforward, such as the construction of a building. With complex projects like an LRT, the basic contradiction of a “partnership” – encompassing the public purposes of government and the private purposes of corporations – can lead to all sorts of trouble.

Not least is the lack of transparency.

Colin Beattie Ottawa

I take issue with the view that “optimism bias” was a core part of the problem with the Ottawa LRT.

No large, ambitious project would get off the ground if its backers did not have some degree of bias toward optimism. The mistakes in Ottawa – the lack of transparency, the many poor choices along the way – are there to be learned from. When decisions are to be made, pessimistic voices should always be heard from, too.

But the last thing this overly timid nation needs is a retreat from optimism in contemplating new projects.

Don LePan Nanaimo, B.C.

Thumbs down

Re Meghan And Harry’s Documentary Is Both Torturous And Insightful (Dec. 20): Contributor Jen Gerson finds “30 to 45 minutes worth of necessary television” in Harry & Meghan on Netflix. Necessary how, I wonder?

Not for those not surprised that a royal “system” of exclusive lineage and class has racist and misogynist tendencies. Nor to reveal the tabloid press as a profit-driven competition for the slimy bottom of public opinion. Surely not for the insight that entitled people with large audiences can amplify their grievances for attention and profit. And not to understand zero-sum public morality, where justified claims of horrible treatment does not make the victims virtuous.

Necessary perhaps to warn of dangerous distraction. Guardian columnist Nesrine Malik cautioned against “reducing racism to skirmishes expressed in the language of hurt feelings and symbolic gestures.” The false comfort of racist royals and tabloids often distracts from the unglamorous, but necessary, action on racial problems in policing, health care, education and the workplace.

Chester Fedoruk Toronto

