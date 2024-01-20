Uncharted

Re “2024 in charts: Experts predict what’s to come for housing, jobs, wages, interest rates and more” (Report on Business, Jan. 13): After reading this, I was left wondering how many politicians have an economic view anywhere close to as complex or nuanced as that presented here.

I suspect most are only interested in one chart: poll results or, even worse, poll results for one geographic area or demographic in our enormous and diverse country.

George Olsen Calgary

Immigration issues

Re “The Liberals’ half-measures won’t fix a broken immigration system” (Jan. 18): I believe the immigration system, which had been a competitive advantage for Canada, has been transformed by the Liberals into a source of economic decline.

Aside from the shortage of housing, uncontrolled immigration is also a significant contributor to shortages in the availability of health care and, given laws of economics, the rising cost of other goods such as food.

In the past, U.S. politicians have expressed admiration for Canada’s points-based immigration policies. I can’t imagine that any country would want to emulate us now.

John Harris Toronto

Immigration Minister Marc Miller tells us that the system has “gotten out of control.” The Globe then queries “who, precisely, might have been so negligent as to let things get quite so out of hand.”

It was in 2015 when Justin Trudeau told The New York Times Magazine that Canada could be the “first postnational state” and added “there is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada.” Perhaps the answer to The Globe’s query relates not to someone’s negligence, but to someone’s design.

John Budreski Whistler, B.C.

Let’s not overreact to student immigration. Presently they finance our universities.

Three-year terms for foreign postgraduate students should not be considered an “oxymoron.” One cannot do serious postgraduate work in a shorter time period. Their work adds to Canada’s scientific and social knowledge.

Temporary foreign workers allow the harvesting of our vegetables in a timely manner. Our agricultural production is expanding and needs more workers, not fewer. Canada should ensure they are fairly paid and have proper living conditions and access to health care.

These students and workers add to Canadian life. Hopefully the government will not overreact and ruin a good thing for political advantage.

Ken Stock Port Hope, Ont.

Speak up

Re “Renewing campus civility in illiberal times,” “Campus culture wars are a teachable moment in how freedom of speech and academic freedom differ” and “Counterprotests are turning up the heat of public debate in Canada” (Opinion, Jan. 13): Thank you for this trio of articles.

Although a majority of readers have probably attended universities, most, not having spent their working lives there, likely have a superficial understanding of academic freedom and institutional neutrality.

One theme that emerges is that faculty themselves often have a selective understanding of these concepts, a reality I can attest to as a former colleague. Since universities are to a large extent self-governing through general faculty councils or senates, decisions which violate these fundamental principles are consequently difficult to avoid.

One remedy might be to include a mandatory module on academic freedom and institutional neutrality in every PhD program, so graduates have a solid grasp of the academic framework they may be entering, just as scientists have to comprehend the methods that govern science.

Manuel Mertin Dean emeritus, Mount Royal University; Calgary

I think there is another critical component of the strife challenging academic freedom: the hundreds of full-time non-academics employed at Canadian universities as diversity, equity and inclusion facilitators and policy makers.

Most of these administrators are grounded in a Foucauldian ideology that can offend not just the right-wing fringe, but also strike at the heart of left-wing liberals. Critical race theory, like other critical theories, views reality through a singular lens of oppressed versus oppressors.

Such an ideology easily, but I believe inaccurately, differentiates the two sides in many current debates, including the continuing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Terry Anderson Professor emeritus, Athabasca University; Edmonton

Go electric?

Re “How do EVs stack up on total cost of ownership?” and “Electric vehicle production mandates, like Canada’s, are so wrong on so many levels and could backfire” (Report on Business, Jan. 13): One article reports that electric vehicles cost 70 per cent less to maintain, while another highlights that Hertz disposed of 20,000 rental EVs because of (in part) high maintenance costs.

Am I the only one confused?

Rick Walker Toronto

One article suggests that “the problem” of electric vehicles is high prices, and the solution lies in educating individuals about the “real” cost savings. Another says EVs will remain expensive because they are made from rare and limited materials mostly controlled by foreign businesses. They also “still have to be parked, still need roads and still kill pedestrians.”

The problem, in sum, is the automobile itself: Both EVs and gas guzzlers will have toxic, anti-social and community-destroying effects on our society until replaced by electric mass public transportation. EV hesitancy, paradoxically, just may be the most positive sign yet that Canadians are taking a first step at reducing their reliance on fossil fuels – at least if the second step is a huge Canadian lobby to create more electric transit.

Ruth Sandwell Kingston

Sand trap

Re “Rory McIlroy waves the white flag to signal the Saudis have won” (Jan. 12): PGA star Rory McIlroy’s principled stand against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour seemed to catapult his growing popularity to an unprecedented level. In an unexpected turn of events, he has sadly reconsidered that noble cause.

Mr. McIlroy built a massive following with a swashbuckling style built on immense talent, Irish charm and what seemed to be an unshakable integrity. This, then, is an odd decision for an ultrawealthy traditionalist who had virtually ensured his legacy as one of the PGA’s all-time legends. (That legacy is still missing an essential title as he seeks to become only the sixth man in PGA history to win the career Grand Slam.)

Perhaps now that he has joined the ranks of those forever beholden to a new group of despotic “masters,” he will finally don the elusive green jacket that accompanies arguably the most prized trophy in professional golf.

But at what cost?

Jeffrey Peckitt Oakville, Ont.

