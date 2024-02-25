Open this photo in gallery: A person gestures in front of portraits of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as people attend a protest and vigil held in front of the Russian embassy in Kappara, Malta, on Feb. 19 following the death of Navalny.DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI/Reuters

Remember him

Re “My friend Alexey Navalny is dead. But we must continue his fight” (Feb. 17): As Russia is (predictably) arresting people for simply trying to pay tribute to a great, courageous man, someone else should step up.

Since Toronto seems intent on renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, may I suggest Alexey Navalny Square? Has a nice ring to it, I think.

Michelle Gage Toronto

Russia has lost a great soul.

Alexey Navalny was the best of modern Russia: principled, brave and persistent. Returning there after the attempt on his life was an audacious act. Some might say it was foolish and reckless, but it would only be done by someone with a deep love for his country, as well as a great fear.

Rest in peace. May Mr. Navalny’s vision of a modern Russia, free of corruption, continue.

Tom Suhadolc Grimsby, Ont.

What better way to keep Alexey Navalny’s memory and struggle alive than to name an award after him and hand out a substantial amount, say a minimum of US$100,000 annually to a recipient who shows great courage in opposing authoritarian regimes?

If his friend Daniel Roher starts it, I’m happy to contribute.

Michael Di Paolo Toronto

No thanks

Re “Will the government learn anything from the ArriveCan saga?” (Report on Business, Feb. 19): Some years ago, when I was still working in pharmaceutical and health care marketing research (I’m retired), I was approached by Health Canada to submit a lengthy proposal for research on primary asthma care.

I had completed a number of projects for the manufacturers of virtually all key asthma products on the market at the time. At that time, no one in Canada had better experience in the field.

However, I was based in Toronto and had no previous professional contact with the government. And there were errors in their request.

I lost the project to an Ottawa-based consulting firm that was not a player in the pharmaceutical marketing research business, so not in direct contact with physicians and respirologists. They had “contacts” and I didn’t.

I never responded to another Health Canada request for proposal. I always wondered what, if anything, they achieved with that project.

Kathryn Kossow Toronto

Nurses wanted

Re “How Canadian hospitals grew dependent on expensive out-of-town nurses” (Feb. 17): I am becoming increasingly irritated by your coverage of private nursing agencies. What I believe we are looking at is yet another way the work of nurses is devalued and undercompensated.

$300 dollars an hour for a highly trained, experienced nurse, or any nurse for that matter, should be considered a bargain.

Mary McIninch RN, BScN; Ottawa

What if there was another source of experienced nursing professionals, ready to take on extended periods of time in needed locations and willing to work for less exorbitant rates?

Cuba has a surplus of well-trained medical personnel and teams of nurses and doctors who regularly travel on medical missions to other countries. They’ve been working across the Caribbean for years, with glowing reports from prime ministers and health ministers.

Medical internationalism is now the No. 1 source of income for Cuba; their medical personnel helped during the pandemic in 42 countries. For individuals, medical missions offer the chance for foreign experience and more money than they could earn at home.

If Qatar, Mexico, Italy and Northern Ireland can welcome Cuban medical personnel, why not Canada? Our politicians say they are committed to improving health care. Are they ready to consider something innovative?

Valerie Bachynsky Halifax

If I had $1-million

Re “Here’s what you should do with $1,000, $10,000 or a million dollars” (Report on Business, Feb. 17): As the only fundraiser for the Victoria Native Friendship Centre, which delivers 60 programs and services for the urban Indigenous community, I would spend this money differently.

$10,000 would keep our 440 food hampers going for another month to elders and sick and disabled citizens.

$100,000 would keep the Awakening the Warrior Woman Within program going. Women need to know how to protect themselves and their children from family violence.

$1-million would help the urban Indigenous population to buy land to build more affordable housing. We have the know-how and capacity, but we just need the money to get on with the job. We run a homeless shelter and could fill a 45-unit building in a week.

Lynne Milnes Victoria

Pour moi

Re “Former Alberta premier Don Getty’s personal story behind the first Family Day” (Feb. 19): Family Day is a great idea that has germinated across Canada. Why not a holiday for nearly nine million Quebeckers, too?

Midway through February, are Quebeckers not also tired of cold, dark days and in need of a day off? Family Day and its other incarnations dovetail with U.S. President’s Day, basically making that Monday a holiday for most of North America. The United States also has Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.

Yes, Quebec has National Patriots’ Day in May and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day in June. But by then, days are longer and warmer. We need a day off in February, too, to recharge our batteries midway through winter and feel a sense of normality and inclusiveness.

Gary Raich Westmount, Que.

Crystal clear

Re “A plausible fix for a disastrous reno” (Feb. 17): I laugh when others describe the Royal Ontario Museum’s “Crystal” as looking like a plane crashed into a Walmart. But I don’t find architect Daniel Libeskind’s design terrible. The amount of money to be spent on improvements is no joke.

The building’s entry may puzzle visitors, and the hall that greets them is brutish. The stairwells are awful.

Despite awkward interior spaces, the earlier renovation brought to life the brilliant Patricia Harris Gallery of Textiles and Costumes, as well as improved displays of the outstanding Chinese collection, among others.

Whether the final bill for the next “reno” is $130-million or swells to $250-million, I would rather see the money spent on research, safeguarding artifacts or new exhibitions.

I am a longtime ROM member. While I made a (small) contribution to the previous building campaign, I am not so sure I will again when the fundraising letters and calls start coming.

Anthony Pepper Toronto

In June, 2007, Leonard Cohen came to perform in the first edition of the annual Luminato Festival Toronto.

On his way to the Elgin Theatre, he passed the Royal Ontario Museum with the newly built Crystal. During his performance, Mr. Cohen solemnly announced to the audience, “You should know that something has crashed into your museum.”

A pause, and then he added, “But I think it may be quite spectacular.”

Lucille Joseph Former vice-chair, Luminato Festival Toronto

Hot stuff

Re “With the warming of the Rideau Canal, we are at risk of losing another cherished winter tradition” (Opinion, Feb. 17): A key detail of the authentic skating-on-the-canal experience: The hot chocolate has to be made from a powdered mix, be terrible and burn one’s mouth.

I find the account of anyone claiming to know the authentic experience, but failing to mention that, slightly suspect. But because contributor Andrew Cohen had everything else right, I’m willing to let it slide – this time.

Patrick O’Connell Saint-Philippe, Que.

