Training days

Re “Plan to extend residencies for family doctors in Canada paused” (Nov. 7): The College of Family Physicians of Canada has thankfully decided to abandon its proposal to extend the residency program for family medicine to three years from two years.

Although we all agree that the complexities in medical care have increased, I don’t think there is any evidence of inadequately trained family doctors (or specialists) having played any factor in our present crisis in health care. Remember as well, that to maintain one’s certification in the CFPC, each physician is required to complete continuing medical credits.

If the CFPC hadn’t changed course from its proposal to lengthen the training, it would have exacerbated the shortage in family doctors.

Michael Gilman MD (retired) Toronto

Canadian medical students are exceedingly smart, but are they smarter than those in Britain, Australia, the United States, Ireland and other countries that have at least three-year programs?

Our two-year family medicine residency has always been too short. Many graduates already do an extra year to concentrate in emergency medicine, care of the elderly, and other areas. Being a family doctor providing comprehensive care to all ages is one of the hardest jobs in medicine. We need ours to be the best they can be. Let’s train them more (and pay them better).

John Carsley MD Vancouver

Who’s an engineer?

Re “Alberta tables proposal to legalize more widespread use of engineer title” (Report on Business, Nov. 7): It took me five years of university and two years of apprenticeship to earn the title of professional engineer under the authority of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. So I can understand the resistance to allowing the use of the term “software engineer” for those who may have a less regimented path to achieving such a title.

But there are many professions where educational and practical training requirements differ, resulting in tiered designations. If regulatory frameworks can accommodate doctors (MD) and nurses (RN), and dentists (DDS) and dental hygienists (DH), then the APEGA can easily design a framework for professional engineers (P.Eng) and software engineers (S.Eng.).

John P.A. Budreski Whistler, B.C.

Burning the candle

Re “What Ottawa’s immigration plan should be” (Editorial, Nov. 3): The editorial states that foreign students should be limited to working on campuses. I have recently moved into a retirement residence. We have a number of international students from Georgian College working here. These young people have good work ethics, and are competent and pleasant. They pay very high tuition to attend college. They most often live in crowded rooms on a shoestring, requiring them to work. They are waiters, kitchen workers, housekeepers, maintenance workers and so on. Limiting these students to working solely on campus would have unintended consequences. It would create a huge problem for retirement and nursing homes. For the most part, our local people are not applying for these positions.

Pam Logan Barrie, Ont.

As a recently retired Ontario college faculty member, I have to agree with the comments in the editorial.

Allowing international students to work off campus 40 hours a week guarantees that their academic pursuits will suffer, and very likely their physical and mental health as well. Any educator would agree it is utterly impossible for a student to hold down 40 hours of work off campus each week, generally at minimum wage, and be able to keep up academically in any full-time postsecondary program.

This results in high levels of student stress as they inevitably fall behind, and undermines the entire academic process for which they are ostensibly in the country in the first place. There were clearly no educators consulted in the policy decision allowing this.

Barbara Dobson Camlachie, Ont.

Backfire beware

Re “McGill, Concordia will ‘just have to adapt’ to tuition hike: Quebec government” (Nov. 4): Quebec Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec government has instructed Concordia and McGill universities to adapt to the new out-of-province tuition hike. I am left to wonder how Quebec would adapt if these institutions find that it is no longer viable to graduate doctors, nurses and engineers.

Stephen Halman MD Toronto

Rights and wrongs

Re “Alarm grows as Saskatchewan bars third-party sexual health, sexual abuse prevention educators from classrooms” (Oct. 30):

It seems to me that the policies stemming from the “parents’ rights” movement are outright ignoring the most basic rights of children. These policies can increase the risk of suicide, abuse and other kinds of harm to children by depriving them of the resources and knowledge that can defend them.

Knowing how to identify abuse and find help is vital, and third-party educators are uniquely well-positioned to teach it. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s ill-advised move to ban these programs advances vague parental rights at the expense of children’s very real rights to life and security of the person.

Jaromir Sulja Vancouver

Re “What are parents’ rights groups actually fighting for in schools” (Nov. 7): As a Gen Xer, I believe I am the same age as most of the parents who are making derogatory and ignorant comments toward school staff, sexual educators and the LGBTQ community. That means we all grew up as part of the Degrassi High and MuchMusic generation, where topics of inclusivity, acceptance, wellness and open-mindedness were commonplace.

Seeing all of these parents protesting against the very same topics in schools today confuses me. Did they watch those shows in the 1980s and 1990s and cheer for the bully?

Craig Drebit Calgary

Calling the outing of vulnerable young people to parents who may react badly a matter of “parents’ rights” is a slick bit of rhetoric, but that’s all it is – slick rhetoric. After all, who is going to respond by saying parents should be denied rights?

But in reality, the issue isn’t the rights of parents. It’s the emotional and sometimes physical safety of young people. I keep wondering why it is beyond the capacity of some people to understand that a young person might fear their parents’ reaction to, for example, their trans identity.

Young people can confide in doctors, police officers, lawyers, nurses, social workers, psychologists, clergy, psychiatrists and many other professionals without those professionals being obligated to tell parents everything; some are bound from doing so. People waving signs about “grooming” and “indoctrination” had better haul themselves off to the nearest doctor’s office.

Mind you, if they have evidence of grooming, they need to put their signs down and go to the police. As for indoctrination, well, it’s hard enough to get them to hand work in on time and put their phones away, so good luck with that.

Rob Ruttan Barrie, Ont.

