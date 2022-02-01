Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Canada, on Jan. 29, 2022.LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

The aftermath

Re In The End, It Wasn’t Just About The Truckers (Jan. 31): I am not sure it is well understood that just laws increase freedom.

The classic example is traffic laws: They allow us to traverse a complex city safely, to exercise our freedom to see others, shop etc. Cancel traffic laws and it would be mayhem. So it is with vaccine mandates and other restrictions.

Taking a foreign substance (vaccines) into our bodies has proved to be remarkably safe. Wearing a mask is safe. Not congregating indoors is safe.

All these actions entail some sacrifice. And the reward: More people would live and the pandemic gets closer to its end. Way more freedom.

Brian Kirsh Toronto

I am happy to live in a country in which government sets public-health policy not in response to shouts from the sidelines but according to scientific evidence. Everybody should respect the expertise of people in different areas.

I trust that government will not put the brakes on public-health mandates because a trucker puts on a turn signal.

Alan Morinis Vancouver

I think the Conservatives have gotten it wrong and COVID-19 fatigue is not feeding resentment of vaccine mandates and restrictions. Rather, it is the unvaccinated that clog our emergency rooms, which in turn forces government to issue lockdown orders – that is causing resentment on the part of many Canadians.

Susan Dawson Caledon, Ont.

Re Ottawa Police Investigate Desecration Of Monuments By Protesters (Jan. 31): People have a right to protest. That right does not extend to desecrating memorials, or harassing the homeless and the shelter staff supporting them.

Perhaps some of the millions of dollars raised to support the protest could be directed to the Terry Fox Foundation, Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope or the Soldier On program.

Linda Newton Ottawa

I believe the government is destroying a generation (or two) without debate, adding hundreds of billion of dollars in debt to our balance sheet and putting thousands of entrepreneurs out of business. Yet when citizens voice concerns by protesting in Ottawa, the Prime Minister attacks their views for being “unacceptable” and then criticizes their behaviour.

“Frankly disgusted?” There’s certainly enough of that to go around.

Joseph Shlesinger Toronto

Most baby boomers remember half-empty classrooms as waves of childhood diseases sickened us.

I was only inoculated for smallpox and polio as a child. By 11, I had succumbed to rubella, measles, chickenpox, mumps, whooping cough, viral meningitis and the 1968 flu (also a pandemic). My point? Virtually all of the protesters against masks and vaccines are under 50, and have been fully vaccinated against all those childhood diseases so many of my cohort suffered.

Many of them don’t know what it’s like to be really sick. Most unvaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19 end up expressing deep regret for their decision to forgo vaccines and encourage others to get the shot.

Why does it take grave illness to change minds?

Susan Franzini-Teeuwen Peterborough, Ont.

To the east

Re Canadian Troops In Ukraine Moved For Safety Reasons (Jan. 31): If we really want to show our support for the people of Ukraine, we should move our Canadian soldiers back into harm’s way.

Gary McKay Toronto

Dairy debate

Re Canada’s Dairy Industry Will Inflate Our Bills (Report on Business, Jan. 28): I am a consumer and not a dairy producer, but I do value what dairy farmers produce for us.

Our milk is the product of family farms, free of additives used to stimulate milk production. The supply management system was put in place to ensure that these farms would survive the globalization of dairy products produced on factory farms.

Opening the floodgates to factory farm output in Canada would have the immediate consequence of a drop in prices for dairy products. The midterm consequence would be the slow and painful selling-off of family farms dotting the countryside, along with many jobs associated with the Canadian dairy industry.

Consider what we buy daily as consumers. Are we advocating to offshore everything? Look where that has taken us across Canada.

Can we really complain about a cost increase in dairy products, sourced in Ontario, of six cents a litre?

John Armstrong Kingston

The cold, hard fact is that Canadian dairy farms must store feed for half the year. That is compared with Australian, New Zealand and Southern U.S. dairies that can pasture their herds essentially year-round, and put dairy products on the world market at very low prices. It would be impossible for Canada to compete.

Supply management is the price Canadians pay for food quality and security. Like we have recently found with vaccines, masks and health-mitigation supplies, would Canadians be happy to let the U.S. dairy industry sell its excess dairy products to us, at varying prices and without a guaranteed supply chain?

If we choose that path, we would see most of our 100 to 200 dairy farms disappear, with a tragic impact on rural welfare in Canada. I salute the government for holding fast to food security.

Ted Burnside Ottawa

According to a 2018 Dalhousie University study, there are approximately 850,000 vegans in Canada and 2.3 million vegetarians (and millions more who choose to limit or reduce their dairy and meat intake). Affordable plant-based options are increasing in Canada as people choose to avoid animal-based products for reasons of health, environmental impact or animal cruelty.

Maybe the price hike won’t cause a sticker shock after all.

Lynda Bottoms Toronto

Our game

Re Montreal Strikes Out After Failed MLB Bid (Sports, Jan. 26): It appears that columnist Konrad Yakabuski does not consider the Canadian Football League and its nine teams in six provinces, including the Montreal Alouettes, to be a major professional sports league.

I find it’s slights like this that harm the image of a truly Canadian sports league. Do only leagues with U.S. teams constitute professional ones? What a pity.

Alex McNiven Ottawa

Cap off

Re On The Cusp Of Qatar (Jan. 31): Thank you for publishing such a joyful photo that reflects the freedom and diversity of our great country on the front page.

The emotional Canadian soccer players yelling in the foreground, along with thousands of people in the background draped in Canadian flags, tell a great story – a story very different than the one told by photos of similar composition from Ottawa this weekend.

Sean Muldoon Toronto

