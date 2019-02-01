Feb. 1: In Humboldt’s aftermath. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Andrea Joseph, whose son Jaxon was killed in the 2018 crash where 16 people died when a truck crashed into the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus, visit the memorial on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 in Tisdale, Sask. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

In Humboldt’s aftermath

Earlier this week, you stated in an editorial that the family of Sherman Quisses has been deprived of “an essential right,” as Adam Capay will not be tried and, it is implied, punished if convicted of Mr. Quisses’s murder (The High Cost Of Abusing Adam Capay, Jan. 30).

Your pages this week have also included the voices being heard through victim impact statements in the sentencing hearing for the truck driver in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

In Canada, many victims publicly state after a sentencing whether the punishment meted out was equal to their sense of grief and desire for “justice.” We are collectively outraged when they haven’t been satisfied – but there is no “essential right” in our Charter that victims of crime or negligence should feel satisfied following criminal proceedings and sentencing.

Punishment, suffering and grief never sum to zero. Even those who see the suffering of another as an important step in their healing journey will ultimately be disappointed. My own difficult experience as a secondary victim of violent crime taught me that no amount of “justice” will ever entirely satisfy grief.

I wish healing and peace to all who have been wounded in these two tragic events. It’s easy to forget in our quest for solace that we do not forgive those who have wronged us for their sakes.

We do it for our own.

Jeff Calvert, North Vancouver

There are many of us across Canada who grieve with the families of the Humboldt tragedy. Perhaps we could take this opportunity to pressure the authorities to clamp down on the dangerous driving on roads each day that causes senseless deaths across Canada.

I dread the days family members are on the road and warn, “Stay away from trucks” – often difficult to do when they barrel down the road in their multiton wrecking machines, frequently oblivious to weather and driving conditions, riding up the backsides of helpless drivers. Surely, we can make our roads safer.

Janet Patterson, MD, Hamilton

People go through stop signs. Every day! It makes no difference if the sign is extra large and/or has a flashing red light, someone will ignore it. Too often, we are tragically reminded of this fact. Why do governments accept this all too obviously dangerous situation and do little to prevent it happening again, other than erecting a bigger sign for someone to ignore?

Roundabouts, or traffic circles, force drivers to slow. The orderly process of slowing and maneuvering around the circle drastically reduces the likelihood of an accident. Yes, some large inner-city circles with multiple access and exit points are difficult for visitors to negotiate, but country-road traffic circles are easy to handle.

Trev Jones, Stoney Creek, Ont.

Medical profession, too

Re Ontario Emergency Room Chief Who Hired No Female Doctors For 16 Years Resigns Amid Probe (Jan. 31): Discrimination, bullying, sexism in the medical profession? Imagine that.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario featured an article on this some years ago, and published a letter I wrote about how these problems are self-perpetuating when they are not addressed and remedied. Official statements and policies are useless if they are ignored. They merely give the illusion something is being done to remedy such unacceptable behaviour.

Discrimination is still far from being eradicated – and it urgently needs to be.

David Hughes Glass, MD, Grey Bruce Health Services Owen Sound, Ont.

Bad policy, bad water

Re The Inherent Racism In Our Indigenous Water Crisis (Jan. 30): The issue is not racism but rather a two-fold policy blunder. The first is simply size. No country in the Western world has communities with an average population of around 600 managing communal water systems. Such communities lack the capacity to plan, design, construct and operate potable-water and water-treatment systems. One estimate by the American Environmental Protection Agency is that a minimum of 10,000 customers is required for a viable water system, a standard that no First Nation can meet.

The second deficiency is the total reliance on the federal government for the funding to design, build and operate these systems – again a unique feature of First Nation governance, and one that distorts accountability between First Nation governments and their citizens. Sadly, until these two policy blunders are fixed, there will be no end to water problems on First Nation communities.

John Graham, Ottawa

Diagnosis? More data

Re Better Data Is Good For Our Health (Jan. 29): I can attest to the fact the lack of longitudinal data acutely affects our ability to evaluate the success of public-health interventions to prevent illness.

Many public-health interventions require ongoing systematic collection of data to follow changes in a population’s behaviours over several years to identify which improvements are needed and benefit population health.

That’s because these data need to be analyzed over many years to determine if positive change is occurring. Take, for instance, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which has been shown to reduce precancerous cell changes that can lead to cancer. However, it will only influence cancer deaths decades after it is given.

When vaccines are introduced, they are based on short-term, small clinical trials. We need the consistent collection of vaccine information, ideally in the form of population-based vaccination and cancer registries, to demonstrate the effectiveness and impact in larger populations.

We need confidence in population-wide public-health programs and services to improve the health status of our population, such as vaccination programs.

This will only be achieved by providing clear evidence of success gathered through the collection and sharing of meaningful longitudinal data that demonstrates impact and value.

Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health, Toronto Public Health

When talk helps

Re People With Mental Illness Don’t Need More Talk (Jan. 30): Talk may not be “the” answer. But it is healthy for those who are willing and able.

I cannot explain what a weight lifted from my shoulders as I watched the first Bell Let’s Talk Day program. For so long, I had been thinking: It’s just me! And only then came to realize these symptoms were not just me – they are commonly shared symptoms of an illness: depression.

As much as I need to talk, I need also to hear others, to be reminded that I am not alone. The more open I am, the more others open up to me. I am shocked by how many people have responded to me with an admission that they, too, are undergoing treatment for depression/anxiety.

For me, Let’s Talk Day is a door, unlocked and set ajar. And I am standing on the threshold of that door, calling hopefully through to anyone on the other side willing to listen. Even if just for a day.

Donna Troicuk, Glace Bay, N.S.