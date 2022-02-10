Alberta Premier Jason Kenney removes his mask during a COVID-19 update in Calgary on Feb. 8, 2022, where he announced plans to end the province's vaccination passport system and masking requirements.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Restrictions, response

Re Alberta, Saskatchewan Move To End COVID-19 Restrictions (Feb. 9): Omicron seems to be gradually easing. So, at just the wrong moment, some politicians are ending restrictions on gathering and masking, seeming to bend to the world-owes-me-a-living herd of protesters.

I look forward to a miserable summer as the whole horror begins anew.

W. Selby Martin Bracebridge, Ont.

Premiers have been rushing to announce time frames – so-called road maps – for the lifting of pandemic restrictions. COVID-19 doesn’t read maps. It goes where it will. Often that means places where the most vulnerable are found: seniors’ homes, low-income neighbourhoods and homeless shelters, to name some.

We are told that people will have to live with COVID-19. Which people? Doesn’t that mean they might have to learn to die with it, if the virus changes route once again?

What I don’t hear much of from premiers is a contingency plan in the event that infections trend upward, possibly caused by a new virus strain. How and when will they decide when enough people – and which people – die to reintroduce measures? A cost-benefit analysis of human life? Pressure from people with big trucks?

Ian Lindsay Toronto

For the past two years, I have been a loyal foot soldier in the battle against COVID-19. I’ve followed orders to get vaccinations (all three), dutifully worn a mask and avoided non-essential travel.

Now I’m asking my leaders for something in return: the lifting of mandates and restrictions, right away. Doug Ford should take a cue from what his counterparts in Saskatchewan and Alberta are doing, not to mention parts of Europe and the United States.

Do this and he’s got my vote.

Dan Nyznik Keene, Ont.

Did Scott Moe hear himself speak when he said, “Don’t lose a friend to COVID”? He may have offended anyone whose friend died after contracting the virus.

Amy Soule Hamilton

Mob message

Re It’s Time To End The Sedition In Ottawa (Feb. 8): Mark Carney’s view of the protests seems out of line with his declaration of peace, order and good government. There is no doubt to me that the protests are part of a larger undercurrent in society, and this should be the real problem being addressed.

The pandemic has lit the fuse of dissent for all the social inequalities that plague our country. We should be addressing a core issue of government inaction and apathy in dealing with problems in Canada.

Then maybe we would not have people in the streets expressing their opinion in the same way that I find he does.

Adrian Heaps Toronto

Re Elected Governments Will Decide When To Lift Restrictions, Not Street Mobs (Feb. 9): It is a well-established principle of international relations that governments should not reward hostage-takers with big payouts. Give them a million dollars today and they will soon come back for 10 more.

This principle should apply to the demands of protesters who have terrorized Ottawa. As columnist Andrew Coyne puts it: “It is unthinkable that they should be given any concessions whatever.”

Meanwhile, Jason Kenney and Scott Moe will end vaccination passports and mask mandates in Alberta and Saskatchewan. But doesn’t the scrapping of public-health measures amount to capitulation to protesters?

The loser in all this is Canadian democracy. When push came to shove, I believe those premiers gave in to mob rule.

Michael Craig Owen Sound, Ont.

Perhaps the truckers may be the “deplorables” of society, but they bring the essentials of life to us. At the beginning of this crisis, they were our heroes.

It is my understanding that most of them are vaccinated and that their main complaint concerns mandates that greatly complicate their lives, not a matter of “give me what I want.”

Canada has one of the lowest death rates from the disease. What is so threatening about hearing them out?

Leslie Martel Mississauga

Perhaps we should end all restrictions now and call the bluff of protesters. I think this is about far more than objections to pandemic restrictions; they are attacking our country and way of life.

By calling their bluff, we would see how quickly they disperse – not as fast as one might think.

Peter Belliveau Moncton

Please stand up

Re Wanted: Tory Leader/Miracle Worker (Opinion, Feb. 5): If one imagined our political parties as a reflection of the population, it would be a barbell with no middle.

The Conservatives have moved steadily to the right, embracing a mash-up of conservative social beliefs and ideological intolerance for anyone with more centrist politics. During the last leadership race, I joined the party for the sole purpose of voting for Peter MacKay, who seemed to operate from the middle and be willing to compromise and be pragmatic.

I suggested that a friend do the same, but they could not join the party because of its record on climate change, abortion and any number of issues. I am sure my friend was not alone; as a result, the social conservatives increased their stranglehold on the party.

If a centrist Conservative candidate comes forth, people should get over themselves, pay for membership and vote. Once the deed is done, one can always unsubscribe.

Robert Koby Wardner, B.C.

I am watching this so-called freedom protest unfold with growing concern. This is reaching the point where it is challenging the authority of government. In that regard, it is approaching the status of an insurrection.

My anger is firstly with protesters, many of whom have gone too far in making whatever point they wanted to make. But my greater anger is with the Conservative Party, which has encouraged this protest with expectations of political gain.

In times past I have voted Reform or Conservative. But by encouraging the protesters explicitly or tacitly, by not standing with government in calling for protesters to go home, the party is communicating to me that it is part of the problem.

Shame on the Conservatives.

Ross Hedley West Vancouver

Pierre Poilievre has wasted no time in blaming Justin Trudeau for inflation in Canada. What about the inflation in the United States, Britain, Germany and elsewhere? Is that not also Mr. Trudeau’s fault? Not to mention all the snow lately.

And how about the crisis in Ukraine? The Liberals must somehow be behind that. It is good to know that the Conservatives have answers for everything that ails us.

Did someone say “pandemic”? I’m sure they have a fix for that as well. I think it involves parking trucks on city streets and honking horns day and night.

Jim Reynolds Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

