Trucks in front of the Chateau Laurier as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa on Feb. 10.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Vaccination views

Re You’re Blocking The Way Out Of The Pandemic (Editorial, Feb. 9): Now that the Omicron variant has become the dominant strain, getting vaccinated is important – not as a defence against catching COVID-19, but as protection against being hospitalized, admitted to ICU or dying.

There should consequently be less emphasis on how easily transmissible the virus now is, and more on how much less serious the consequences of infection are for those who have been vaccinated. It may be true that vaccines are no longer helping to reduce the number of cases. However, what is impressive is the massive contribution they make to prevention of avoidable hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths.

Alistair Macleod Kingston

Protests prolonged

Re No End In Sight For Ottawa Protests: Mayor (Feb. 10): I’m grateful for moral, law-abiding citizens like my foster brother, a proud Canadian trucker who spent his childhood in 51 group homes (and on the streets) before moving in with our family. He is appalled by this demonstration.

A 15-year veteran transporter, he is a vaccinated worker who wants to ensure his clients are safe when he meets them. These fringe protesters do not represent the morally responsible majority of truckers who provide us with daily essentials.

This convoy preaches “freedom.” However, with dangerous actions, deplorable behaviour, negligence and indecency, they are impinging on the rights and freedoms of the majority of vaccinated Canadians, by prolonging this terrible pandemic and putting lives at risk.

Chris Nihmey Ottawa

As a retired social-service worker, I am both appalled and somewhat amused at the vehemence of truckers occupying downtown Ottawa. I see their protest as one of a rich, white, semi-privileged minority against another rich, mostly white, very privileged minority.

I don’t identify with either group. I am old, white and poorer than those who can raise $10-million in a matter of days for their own benefit. I live on a fixed pension of $21,000 a year, yet by living simply I am able to give about $2,500 a year to charities.

There is also a rich, white majority, some of whom are inconvenienced by the convoy. But let’s be clear: This should not be seen as a fight for the restoration of freedoms, but for restoring privileges that both sides take to be entitlements.

Let the trucks stay in Ottawa; they weren’t doing much good on the road anyway.

Roger Schmitz Saskatoon

Re Time For Leaders To Assert There Are Rules On The Road (Feb. 10): As I drove down the 401 recently, I couldn’t help but think of the majority of truckers who are vaccinated and just trying to get on with their lives during the pandemic.

I fully support one’s right to choose whether to get vaccinated, without being shunned from society. But these groups lost me with demands for Justin Trudeau to step down and end all pandemic measures.

Their freedoms are not worth any more than mine. The same democratic principles that protect their right to protest also protects every Canadian’s right to elect their leaders, who they trust to serve in the public’s interest.

Pierre Poilievre and Candice Bergen have politicized the protest, to the potential downfall of their party. Failing to temperature-check the majority to begin with – Conservatives included – may make it one of their own making.

Neeraj Khanna Waterloo, Ont.

Mother tongue

Re Russian Relations (Letters, Feb. 8): I read with dismay and disappointment a letter-writer who suggests that Ukraine should be pressured to accept language diversity as a condition of Western aid.

In 1991, Ukraine finally became its own country. Before that, only Russian had been taught in schools. Every effort was made to Russify the land and language.

One of the new democracy’s first acts was to bring back Ukrainian as the primary language. Since students and their parents only spoke Russian, grandparents became an important source for reintroducing Ukrainian language to society.

This did not please Russia. I see no logical way to make language a condition of Western aid to a democratic country under siege.

Gloria Lindsay Luby Toronto

Long read

Re Ulysses is the pinnacle of literary ambition – it’s no wonder today’s novels still reflect its influence (Arts & Pursuits, Feb. 5): “Until Joyce and Woolf, writers hadn’t figured how to render that incessant, often unflattering chatter [of the human mind] on the page.” I find that no writer expresses the workings and meanderings of the human consciousness more than that 16th-century English playwright, William Shakespeare.

Taking my cue from Harold Bloom’s 1998 book Shakespeare: The Invention of the Human, it’s not only the dark soliloquies of Hamlet and Macbeth, but the everyday thoughts of a simple soul like Bottom in A Midsummer’s Night Dream that illustrate the musings of a fully rounded human being.

Anne Carr Sechelt, B.C.

I took a deep dive into Ulysses while at university many years ago.

After wading through a lot of academic writing, I was delighted to come upon Re Joyce by novelist Anthony Burgess. The 1965 book was by far the clearest and most useful discussion of the novel’s sometimes complicated structure, as well as James Joyce’s daunting modernist techniques for advancing what a novel was capable of expressing.

I believe Ulysses is a great literary masterwork, but one where some guidance is invaluable for anyone undertaking this exciting journey. A serious reader, armed with Re Joyce, should be capable of understanding enough of the novel to be engrossed, charmed and exhilarated by Joyce’s literary creativity.

Robert Moyes Victoria

Live to air

Re Howard Hesseman’s WKRP Character Dr. Johnny Fever Moved The Dial (Arts & Pursuits, Feb. 5): An ode to Howard Hesseman and his signature role in WKRP in Cincinnati reminds us of the good ol’ days of television sitcoms and freeform radio. Many lament the demise of the latter, but it thrives today on campus and community stations across the land.

Stations like CIUT 89.5 FM in Toronto, CFUV 101.9 FM in Victoria and CKUA 93.7 FM in Calgary all feature programmer-driven content and give no quarter to global media conglomerates. Dr. Johnny Fever may be gone, but his spirit lives on.

Arman Mirza Toronto

Word

Re The World Of Wordle (First Person, Feb. 8): Lovely essay. It enticed me to look up Wordle. I believe it is similar to the pencil-and-paper game Jotto, which I have played for 50 years.

Lynn Goruk Hamilton

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com