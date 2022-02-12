Police officers patrol on foot along Albert Street as protests against COVID-19 restrictions continue in Ottawa, on Feb. 10.Justin Tang/The Associated Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Canada and beyond

Re Time For Leaders To Assert There Are Rules On The Road (Feb. 10): Given recent laws against demonstrations blocking public access for commerce in Alberta, the blockades at Coutts and Milk River illustrate yet again the institutional racism that still exists in the way laws are enforced in our county.

I hope that all governments finally take up responsibility to remove and prosecute lawbreakers and those who fund them. Am I the only one to think it is ironic that we are training police and soldiers in other countries, but we don’t mobilize our own forces to protect our capital and international trade routes?

Gloria Jensen Saskatoon

Re Canadian-inspired Convoy Protests Planned For European Capitals (Feb. 10): It is reported that the protest in Ottawa is inspiring others because of its success, which makes me wonder how they define success.

A protest is not successful because it lasts a long time. If it continues to antagonize and turn off many Canadians, then the less successful it will be. It seems all that has been achieved so far is increased political polarization and a greater sense of us versus them.

While I see this as damaging to Canada’s political discourse, I am aware that it is beneficial for politicians who thrive on polarization. Their ascendancy is likely the real achievement of the protest, not any changes in mandates.

Sascha Maicher Ottawa

As a Canadian spending time in France this winter, I often receive commentary on the political and social differences between our countries. At the weekly market this week, a number of locals expressed disbelief with what is going on with the protests in Canada.

Of course, this is coming from people who are quite accustomed to protests large and small. They are puzzled why officials appear to be caught off-guard and unwilling to take action, especially when the core of a major city is shut down.

It seems when there are protests in France, they are generally less disruptive. When they get out of hand, swift action is taken.

Perhaps there are lessons to be learned.

Ian Mumford Éguilles, France

In Jane Jacobs’s 2004 book Dark Age Ahead, she identified five pillars of North American culture that were in serious decline: community and family, higher education, effective practice of science, taxation and government responsiveness to citizen needs and self-regulation by learned professions.

She argued that this decay threatens to create a dark age unless trends are reversed. They have not. Since 2004, I have only witnessed further decline.

Perhaps we have now reached the point of no return.

Kathleen McMullin Sidney, B.C.

Three steps

Re Wise Council (Opinion, Feb. 5): I agree with contributor Jim Balsillie that an Economic Council of Canada should be brought back – with a few caveats.

First, confirm the objectives of the defunct council and determine whether they were achieved, in order to direct the governance of the new group.

Second, as this council would direct government, downsize the Prime Minister’s Office substantially and use those funds to pay for the council.

Third, to maintain independence and rigour, locate the council at Mr. Balsillie’s Centre for International Governance Innovation.

The focus of the council’s economic fixes should meet the climate crisis head on. If successful, it would be a win for the environment and all Canadians.

As a member of the dwindling middle class, I would volunteer my time to be on the board or help in any way I can. Let’s get started.

Sandra McEleney Markham, Ont.

Museum message

Re ‘Nothing About Us Without Us’ (Arts & Pursuits, Feb. 5) and The Long Return Home (Opinion, Feb. 5): Exhibits on the third floor of the Royal BC Museum have been torn out. Indigenous people also want artifacts back, which should be returned if they were stolen.

The museum used to be a big draw and well attended. As a former teacher, I know many students learned about how people lived years ago. They walked through a small town, went on a fishing boat and sat at a railway station. They learned how Chinese railroad builders made great contributions to British Columbia.

What will replace those immersive displays?

Sandra Lang Vancouver

Organic operations

Re For Canada, Organic Food Is A Status Symbol. For Sri Lanka, It’s A Catastrophe (Opinion, Feb. 5): Soil health is a priority for organic producers as that is the foundation of a prosperous farm.

Organic agriculture mimics natural systems to enhance and protect the soil, leading to less soil erosion, greater biodiversity and more carbon stores at deeper depths. Because these farmers implement a range of earth-friendly practices that protect drinking water and future harvests, more of the true costs of production are evident in the economics of organic agriculture.

Conventional farmers should be thanked for their hard labour. However, the environmental and social costs of fossil-fuel-based agriculture are not only borne by the sector. These externalities are ultimately paid for by taxpayers, communities and human health.

In the face of climate change, organic agriculture provides a regulated choice that is as important domestically as it is for our global neighbours.

Tia Loftsgard Executive director, Canada Organic Trade Association; Ottawa

Tut approval

Re The Afterlife Of King Tut (Opinion, Feb. 5): My grandfather lived in Michigan and opened several successful women’s clothing stores in the 1920s. When the craze over anything related to King Tut was at its height, he couldn’t resist buying a women’s camel-hair coat, bearing symbols related to the pharaoh.

Unfortunately, his customers were looking for practical long-term purchases and not impressed by 1920s fads. The coat stayed in my mother’s closet.

After her death, we three daughters had no trouble finding new homes for most of her belongings. But who wanted an out-of-style camel-hair coat? All three of us did, not only for sentimental reasons, but because it would make a perfect bathrobe during winter.

We drew straws; alas, I didn’t win. But I am left with good memories of King Tutankhamun.

Carol Greene Westmount, Que.

To quote the great comedian Steve Martin on King Tut: “He gave his life for tourism.”

Dave Morgan Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com