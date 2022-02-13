People arrive at Parliament Hill to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa on Jan. 29.LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Charge back

Re Walmart Goes Back On $35 Orders For Rapid Tests (Feb. 10): We have made it a policy never to shop at Walmart. Fortunately, our local grocery store has rapid tests with no strings attached.

We will continue to patronize them and other local stores. Walmart? Never.

Roger Bell Tay, Ont.

Protest by example

Re New Zealand Police Make Dozens Of Arrests As They Try To Break Up Protests (Feb. 11): After three days of protests outside New Zealand’s parliament, police moved in. They made about 120 arrests, started ticketing and removing vehicles blocking traffic and even used pepper spray. There were also children who were being used by some adults as shields. Leaders of New Zealand’s main political parties agreed that it was time to move the demonstrators on.

Contrast that with Canada. Interesting that New Zealand scores ahead of Canada on the Democracy Index. Whose freedoms are our police and politicians actually protecting?

Jeff Berryman Windsor, Ont.

The occupation of public space by protesters brings to mind the clearing of homeless encampments in Toronto parks.

Local authorities and police had no qualms about removing people and their temporary dwellings, citing safety concerns. Homeless people have little power and, frankly, not too many people care about them.

On the other hand, these protesters have money and resources for political purposes, despite the fact that their activities have caused more disruption and safety concerns than a few homeless people in public parks.

On with the political games.

Frank van Nie Toronto

Long-term outlook

Re Ottawa, Provinces Set To Clash Over Long-term Care (Feb. 4): In long-term care, emotion-based models of care have track records of fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths, fewer staff sick days, lower staff turnover, minimal use of psychotropic drugs, etc. Let’s hope that such innovative approaches are implemented in new and existing homes alike as we move forward to improve the system.

The last thing we should have is more homes built with 1970s institutional-like construction, similar to many existing buildings for long-term care. Unless major transformation gets under way with unyielding commitment, the likelihood is that complacency and “same old” status will continue to be with us, regrettably so, for decades to come.

Carol Dueck Lincoln, Ont.

Share the wealth

Re Shares Of Facebook Owner Meta Plunge 26% In Historic Rout (Report on Business, Feb. 4): If Mark Zuckerberg can lose US$29-billion in one day, he can certainly afford to pay billions in wealth taxes. The same can be said of other billionaires who can make and lose tens of billions of dollars.

I’m sure there are similar, if not quite so grandiose, Canadian stories. The revenue that governments need, to buttress health care, education, security and foreign alliances, seems to be on the table waiting to be picked up.

James Russell Ottawa

City planning

Re City’s Waterfront Opportunity: Build Big (Feb. 7): Columnist Alex Bozikovic argues that the new Villiers Island being created on Toronto’s waterfront should be built much more densely with skyscrapers. Didn’t the city already try that once, to disastrous effect?

For an example of a truly livable part of Toronto’s waterfront, I suggest we look to the Beaches neighbourhood. From the shoreline up, it is water, park, low-density housing and finally retail on the main street.

A wall of skyscrapers should be the last thing Toronto needs in the new gem that Villiers Island is becoming.

Derek Jansen Toronto

Re A Plan For Ontario To Grow Up (Feb. 10): The provincial government task force calls for a reduction or elimination of parking spots to be included with new residential construction. We have a new nine-storey condominium 100 yards down the road from us, and now the available parking in front of our house is routinely taken up by condo owners.

If the objective is to encourage people not to have cars, why do we continue to subsidize cars by making their parking virtually free on taxpayer-funded streets?

Andrew Vanderwal Toronto

Get back

Re Why Won’t Museums Speak Up? (Opinion, Feb. 5): We agree: Society needs museums.

As unique institutions where ideas can be debated constructively and safely, museums are well-suited to provide credible insight and debunk myths around societal issues, from the state of democracy to climate change. We agree the sector has been challenged by COVID-19. Like most other businesses, museums had to adapt quickly to closures, significant financial impacts and human resource shifts.

At the Canadian Museum of Nature, we focused on engaging Canadians digitally through content about the natural sciences. We addressed big ideas and offered positivity through a focus on nature. We also launched a new exhibition on ice ages that invites visitors to encounter climate change from a new perspective.

We are still not done, but we submit our success has been in inspiring visitors to think, learn and flex their curiosity about nature and our planet.

Meg Beckel President and CEO, Canadian Museum of Nature; Ottawa

Hear, hear

Re Suffering In Silence (Opinion, Feb. 5): This rang a bell for me and countless other tinnitus sufferers. The debilitating effects of this affliction are known only to those with it.

We live in hope that a remedy will be found, and that we can renew our lives with family and friends, rather than avoiding them and becoming recluses, fighting depression and considering a way out.

There’s a fortune to be made, and so much happiness too.

Clive Milner Kingston

Safety first

Re Another Lap (Letters, Feb. 5): My life enjoying lakes started at the cottage at age 2. I would jump fearlessly into the arms of my father, who was a retired water polo player and lifeguard. He could have taught me himself, but instead I went to Red Cross lessons at the local YMCA.

These were followed by Royal Life Saving Society Canada badges and finally I taught and examined students in both systems. I have always loved swimming and have a great respect for water safety. I put my own children in the Red Cross system.

There are many countries whose children grow up without learning valuable swimming strokes and lifesavings skills. The fact that Red Cross lessons were a revenue stream for other projects was an important bonus.

There was also the pride of accomplishment that was instilled by the Red Cross. Each stage was acknowledged by a wonderful square badge.

Lorna Froidevaux West Vancouver

