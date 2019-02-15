Feb. 15: Carbon tax isn’t the peril. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Pump jacks at work in the oil fields around Estevan, Sask., on Nov. 21, 2018. Saskatchewan is challenging the federal government's authority to impose a carbon tax in provinces that don't meet its standards. Amber Bracken/The Globe and Mail

Carbon tax isn’t the peril

Re Carbon Tax Puts Confederation In Peril, Saskatchewan Argues (Feb. 14): Despite what a handful of provinces is arguing, a federal carbon tax is not the threat. The threat is the weaselly, political so-called leaders, provincial and federal, who hide behind anything that helps them not come up with their own proposals for slowing down the march toward a climate-challenged world.

“Provincial thinking” is also defined as “someone or something that is small-minded and unsophisticated.” We love being Canadian when it suits us – sports and favourable international surveys – but become provincial when we don’t like what is happening. Too many people are playing at governing us. We need leaders with vision, a real sense of public service and the ability to co-operate.

David Waller, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Political theatre

Re Liberals Call Hearings On SNC, Reject Former A-G As Witness (Feb. 14): Based on the optics of its initial meeting, the Commons justice committee’s hearings on the SNC-Lavalin affair show signs of becoming a partisan exercise in obfuscation and farce – with the Liberal majority carefully avoiding potentially embarrassing testimony from key witnesses, most notably Jody Wilson-Raybould. Regrettably, it’s shaping up to be nothing more than political theatre, no ifs, ands or Butts.

Barry Francis, Toronto

The Liberals are apparently blocking any real Commons investigation into the hot-potato SNC-Lavalin affair. How about a Senate committee investigation? In theory, the Senate is now in the hands of a combination of independents and unaffiliated members; senators have “safe until age 75” seats, with pensions thereafter. What do senators have to say at this important juncture in Canada’s political history?

John F. Fagan, Toronto

Leadership …

Re Trudeau’s Management Style Fails Him Again (Feb. 14): Konrad Yakabuski’s reminder that Justin Trudeau sees his role as largely ceremonial casts a great deal of light on the mess we are in today, because if Mr. Trudeau’s role is ceremonial, who is in charge? By default, the country is being managed by the PMO, a group of unelected, unaccountable persons.

If Mr. Trudeau is not prepared to assume the real job of being PM, he should apply for the position of governor-general and let someone who is prepared to do the heavy lifting replace him.

The country desperately needs a real leader, not a figurehead.

John Sutherland, Victoria

As Carter Chambers said to Edward Cole in the movie The Bucket List: “Edward, I’ve taken baths that are deeper than you.” Not to belabour the aquatic point, but perhaps the PM is in over his head.

Sandy Blazier, Mississauga

Throughout this shameful affair, the main takeaway has been Justin Trudeau’s evasive denial. Mr. Trudeau is hardly a weakling, so why does he not simply speak from strength? It would have been reassuring to hear: “Yes, she was approached, as would happen under any government, but she was not put under pressure. Yes, we did not handle this well. It is a shame that we have lost a valuable minister. Absolutely, we will have to improve our handling of such issues, especially at the intersection of law and politics. We are consulting the advice of experts.”

Pierre Mihok, Markham, Ont.

I heard Jody Wilson-Raybould deliver a keynote speech in Prince George when she was regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, and had a chance to chat briefly with her afterward.

Having worked with First Nations people in several public land use processes over the past 25 years, I thought I knew something about First Nations history in B.C., but she gave us an entirely new and refreshing perspective. I was delighted when Justin Trudeau appointed her to cabinet, and shocked when she was shunted aside. This will prove to be a colossal political mistake. I hope we haven’t heard the last of this highly qualified, principled British Columbian in federal politics.

Mike Nash, Prince George, B.C.

Michael Wilson’s legacy

Re Giving Thanks For Michael Wilson’s GST (editorial, Feb. 12): Not being an economist, I can’t say I really understand the difference between “traditional sales taxes” and the GST.

What is clear to me, however, is that both are taxes levied when buying something (which is why it should be called a purchase tax). Equally clear is that retailers are allowed to advertise prices that are about 12- to 15 per cent lower than the actual cost to the customer. This means that “Drive it away for only $29,995” likely translates to, “It will cost you nearly $34,000.”

Strangely, this trick does not apply to purveyors of gasoline or liquor, where, in terms of price, what you see is what you get. Maybe some economist could explain to me why all retailers aren’t required by law to display the real and final price.

Dave Ashby, Toronto

For me, Michael Wilson’s greatest achievement was not the GST but the creation of OSFI (Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions) during his time as finance minister.

Consider the 1980s – the bank failures (all of them, not just the two in Alberta), the trust company failures coupled with the demise of Massey, Dome and other corporate giants.

Consider not only the incompetent management but also the regulatory absence in the banking and trust part of the financial sector. Mr. Wilson led the charge, assisted by Tom Hockin and some highly competent anonymous civil servants in getting OFSI established.

Two decades later, in 2008, when most of the world, particularly the United States, had a terrible financial crisis, Canada didn’t, primarily because of OSFI.

Saving your country from a financial meltdown rates higher in my mind than passing a fairer consumer tax. And while we are at it, let us not forget the “Little Bang” of the late 1980s which gave us universal banks.

Joe Martin, Executive in Residence and Director of Canadian Business History, Rotman School of Management

Flocking together

Re Birdwatchers Flock To Ottawa Woman’s Backyard To Catch Glimpse Of Rare Lazuli Bunting (Feb. 12): For fans of the late Stuart McLean, the story of the Lazuli Bunting is his story, “The Bird,” brought to life.

Some years ago, I was on a nature walk on Toronto’s Leslie Spit led by the man who was managing what was then a rare bird hotline. (It’s all online now, of course.) He told us how he had gotten a phone call from Stuart McLean, whom he didn’t know from Adam. Mr. McLean asked him what would happen if a rare bird showed up at some ordinary guy’s backyard feeder in downtown Toronto. He picked his brains for a couple of hours, and turned it into his lovely story.

Elizabeth Block, Toronto