Dealing with it

Re The Pandemic Enters Its Messy Phase (Feb. 11): As someone who never lived through war, I am reluctant to argue that pandemics are like wars. But I tend to agree with columnist Gary Mason, who wonders how present-day Canadians would have handled Second World War conditions.

This is hardship – indiscriminate and seemingly never-ending, as wars can be – and clearly we’re not used to it. The virus is the enemy, not each other. Science offers us amazing “weapons.” It’s beyond me why we’re not using them all.

Jeff Zuk Hamilton

Re Driven By Misinformation (Opinion, Feb. 12): I don’t see my unvaccinated friends, neighbours or colleagues as misguided, misinformed ignoramuses who spout conspiracy theories and propagandistic clichés. Maybe I don’t get out enough.

They are mostly highly educated, a class that includes university professors, engineers, researchers, doctors, librarians and even some journalists. I find these are intelligent people with nuanced interpretations of science, who spend a lot of time reading the annoying small print of research studies and asking awkward questions. I therefore find it tiresome when they are labelled as misinformed ignoramuses who don’t “follow the science.”

In the drug-safety world there is a truism: Drug safety never leads, it always follows. It is a sentiment that might be best summed up by a line from the singer Tom Waits: “The large print giveth and the small print taketh away.”

Alan Cassels Victoria

Political response

Re In Praise Of Vaccine Mandates (Feb. 14): The Prime Minister, Ottawa chief of police and mayor all say they want the truckers and their supporters to go home. This can be accomplished by the federal government simply cancelling the vaccine mandate that has been responsible for killing the jobs, incomes and businesses of truckers and many others.

Other countries and some provinces are now beginning to cancel such mandates, and sooner or later the federal government will be obliged to do so as well. So why not sooner rather than later?

Preston Manning Former leader of the official opposition, Calgary

Re Tories Reverse Course On Support For Demonstrations (Feb. 11): It is encouraging to see our political leaders realizing the need to set limits on public demonstrations.

While failure to give voice is an enemy of democracy, protests must have a purpose and a legitimate audience; cannot take place absolutely anywhere; must be peaceful; cannot have change of policy or law as a condition of cessation.

Their purpose is to draw attention, communicate positions and build support. They cannot be converted into coercive threats.

J. Phillip Nicholson Ottawa

Re The Trucker Talking Down Trudeau (Feb. 12): Many years ago at a Blue Jays game, it was announced that then-prime minister Brian Mulroney was in the crowd. There was a significant amount of booing.

A colleague at the game was a lifelong Liberal with no love for Mr. Mulroney. But he was disturbed by the disrespect shown toward the office of the prime minister.

With the current protests in Ottawa and other locations, he would have no problems with signs saying “stop the mandates” or “end the lockdowns.” But he would object to any disrespect of the Prime Minister and of Canada, the country which has given these protesters the right to protest.

Jim Burke Woodstock, Ont.

Conservative edge

Re The Conservatives Are Too Quick To Ditch Their Leaders (Feb. 14): Contributor Andrew Steele writes that both the Diefenbaker and Mulroney governments “collapsed dramatically.” Mr. Diefenbaker never won less than 95 seats in a 265-seat House of Commons. Unfortunately, the aftermath of the Mulroney years was a reduction to two seats in a 295-seat House.

Every Conservative leader since then has been a beneficiary of Mr. Diefenbaker’s legacy: a Western redoubt which has stood the party leader in good stead no matter who it is.

Joe Martin Albany Club historian, Toronto

Stand to lose

Re Canadian Troops Retreat From Ukraine Amid Threat Of Invasion (Feb. 14): The moment is also dangerous for Vladimir Putin, who seems to believe that Ukraine is a subsovereign Russian dependency. The Orange and Maidan revolutions, and events since then, should prove him wrong.

Ukrainians now stand ready and willing to defend their country’s sovereignty against any incursion by Russian forces amassed at their borders. If Mr. Putin unleashes his military, and the West stands united in penalizing his aggression with severe sanctions, Russia would then reap the bitter fruits sown by the resulting calamity.

For Mr. Putin, this would include the possibility of regime change, especially if his war fails to go as planned.

Patrick Bendin Ottawa

Luxury of precedent

Re Bombardier Warns Ottawa Over Luxury Tax (Feb. 11): Canadian lawmakers should look at the devastating effects of a U.S. luxury tax on the U.S. marine industry.

When the tax was imposed on yachts in 1991, thousands of people were laid off and hundreds of companies went out of business. Viking Yachts, our family business, nearly went bankrupt, was forced to close a plant in Florida and laid off 1,500 of 1,560 employees.

The industry’s grassroots effort led to the tax’s repeal in 1993, but only after causing tremendous amounts of unnecessary hardship with a pathetic amount of revenue to show for it. We urge our northern neighbours to learn from our past.

A July 16, 1993, article in The Washington Post hit the nail on the head: “What went wrong with the luxury tax was that, in trying to go after the rich guys’ toys, Congress put the toymakers out of business.”

Pat Healey and Bob Healey Jr. New Gretna, N.J.

Welcome mat

Re Architect Doubles Up A Single-family Dwelling In Toronto’s Upper Beaches (Real Estate, Feb. 11): Kudos to architect Craig Race for his thoughtful conversion of a single-family home into a semi-detached dwelling that accommodates two families and integrates beautifully with the surrounding homes.

Those who are wary of intensification in our single-home communities would be more receptive if assured that any additional concentration of housing would be similarly complementary to the aesthetic of existing communities.

Janet MacPhee Ottawa

Bestsellers

Re Sexual Wellness Now A Mainstream Industry (Feb. 14): So we can now find high-end vibrators and luxury arousal serums at Indigo. I’ll be sure to look for “Heather’s Picks.”

Michelle Gage Toronto

