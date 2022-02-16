Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media availability about the ongoing protests in Ottawa and blockades at various Canada-U.S. borders, in West Block on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Feb. 11, 2022.Justin Tang/The Associated Press

In case of emergency

Re Trudeau Invokes Emergencies Act For First Time To Clear Blockades (Feb. 15): Our Prime Minister declares the Emergencies Act and calls it a “last resort.” As I have seen him do nothing so far, I would say it is an act of first resort.

Like most Canadians, I have been bewildered by the government’s lack of action.

Nigel Smith Toronto

As someone who was tear-gassed with his young daughter and wife while peacefully protesting the 2001 Summit of the Americas meeting in Quebec, and who also witnessed massive shows of force during the 2010 Group of 20 meeting in Toronto, the response of governments and police during the so-called freedom convoy has made it clear to me that Canada has two law-enforcement systems.

If people peacefully protest for social justice from a progressive viewpoint, they can expect the full brunt of the state to swiftly quash any obstruction of “business as usual.” But if they are part of a conservative extremist group backed by ample funding, they can carry out all the lawless activities they want, even at tremendous cost to society.

We’re living in an era when public confidence in our leaders is scraping bottom. When they issue empty threats of action, we can expect even more cynicism about politics.

Murray MacAdam Peterborough, Ont.

I believe that the longer protests go on, no matter what police do from now on, the more they shape up as a win for demonstrators – for Indigenous people, for unions, for those protesting environmental disasters, for any liberal organization with political concerns.

After all, if conservative protesters are allowed to take over city streets for weeks with little police confrontation, then there should be no reason to use different approaches against the other end of the political spectrum. Even Alberta’s Bill 1 protecting essential infrastructure seems to have a hidden clause that says “not to be used until several weeks after the start of a protest.”

We live in a country where the law should be applied equally and fairly to all, don’t we?

James Dickinson Calgary

Be it the War Measures Act or Emergencies Act, both were imposed during states of relentless rage and harboured grievances that percolated menacingly.

The parked protest can be seen as a measure of the distance Canadians travelled, from a shared sense of quiet decency that once stitched together our communities and ending here.

Shelly McQuillen Ottawa

Drop it?

Re Political Response (Letters, Feb. 15): Because other jurisdictions are cancelling vaccine mandates, Preston Manning believes the Canadian government will be “obliged to do so as well. So why not sooner rather than later?”

I imagine him as a pilot: “Passengers, this plane is going to land sooner or later. Why not get off now, rather than wait until it is safe?”

Frank Loreto Halton Hills, Ont.

There is an increasing chorus to drop vaccine mandates like other countries are doing. Yet Denmark, the poster child for dropping restrictions, currently has one of the highest infection rates in the world.

What they really seem to be saying is that they are okay with many Canadians dying in order to free them from minor inconveniences.

Stephen Godfrey Ottawa

Preston Manning and I went to school together. We are the same age, grew up in the same neighbourhood and learned the rules of a civilized country from the same teachers.

He should know that the real killers are not mandates, but the lack of full vaccination and masking. Would he take responsibility for the tens of thousands of Canadians who have died?

There can be no rights without responsibility for those rights.

Deborah Green Duncan, B.C.

Conservative course

Re Ontario To End Vaccine Passports, Ease Capacity Limits, But Masks Stay on (Feb. 15): After March 1, Doug Ford will make entering public places less safe for the vast majority who are vaccinated. For those who still have not been vaccinated, he will remove any motivation to do so.

Where is common sense? I hope the vaccinated majority will remember the lack of it at the ballot box this spring.

Marilyn Gear Pilling Hamilton

Re Tories Reverse Course On Support For Demonstrations (Feb. 11): The Conservatives came out in support of the protests, which seemed a definite declaration of policy and intent. But just when I thought I understood the party, they flip-flopped.

Did they decide that they would be unelectable by supporting a small percentage of Canadians unwilling to give up their “rights?” Or did they realize that it was not a good position for the law-and-order party to support a group advocating the overthrow of government?

Can someone tell me what the Conservatives stand for? It feels like déjà vu all over again.

Daniel Levin Winnipeg

Bridge too far

Re Industries Focus On Recovery After Border Blockade Ends (Report on Business, Feb. 15): Those naive truckers. If only they had stuck to merely spreading vaccine misinformation, obstructing health care workers, keeping Ottawa awake night after night and otherwise threatening the well-being of Canadians, they could have continued to get away with it.

But then they blocked the Ambassador Bridge and impeded the flow of money across the border. At which point, of course Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden all leaped into action.

It’s clear to me the protesters misread our governments’ priorities.

John Lazarus Kingston

Imagine that a union organizer persuaded a fringe group of truckers to blockade the Ambassador Bridge seeking better working conditions, more benefits and higher wages. Then imagine the government’s response.

The bridge would have opened in no time.

Philip Siller Toronto

It was striking to see the people blocking bridges and roads versus those who were in their trucks trying to make deliveries.

What I saw was a sea of confident white guys loving their moment of attention. Then I saw lots of non-white faces stuck in their vehicles, unable to get through the border.

It seems that newcomer Canadians are the ones trying to deliver products we so desperately need. If I owned a trucking company, I would take note next time I’m hiring.

Phil Canon London, Ont.

Well that was easy. A good day’s work. No muss, no fuss and no protesters died for their cause.

Let’s do the same in Ottawa.

Tim Jeffery Toronto

