Open this photo in gallery One reader is bothered by groups of protesters – such as those seen here on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory on Feb. 16, 2020 – blockading 'important transportation infrastructure, while elected federal and provincial governments don’t uphold the rule of law for the quiet masses of voters.' CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Tech crunch

Re U.S. Senator Warns Canada Of Blowback If It Approves Huawei 5G (Feb. 14): Canada finds itself between a rock and a hard place. To break our security links with the United States, as is being threatened, might be dangerous, but to “cut off our nose” to appease U.S. anger might hurt us worse in the long run. Either way we would face undesirable consequences, but I would hope that honesty and reason will overcome the lies and innuendo that I’ve seen permeate this discussion.

Keith Hester North Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

Telecommunications chips are highly complex, containing multiple processing engines that can be readily subverted through code “upgrades.” It is really beyond outside analysis at a certain complexity – even by someone with full information – to identify all the technological vulnerabilities. The political vulnerabilities, though, are blatantly on display, and I think the government is doing the right thing in stalling on a decision about Huawei. The network operators had best assume there will be a ban and operate accordingly.

Pierre Mihok Markham, Ont.

Around the block

Re Protests Force Via To Cancel All Trains As CN Halts Eastern Lines (Feb. 14): It really bothers me that we have small groups of protesters blockading important transportation infrastructure, while elected federal and provincial governments don’t uphold the rule of law for the quiet masses of voters.

I find it embarrassing and sends a message that Canada is not to be taken seriously, that we can be easily pushed around.

Jeff Nahuis Calgary

Many settler Canadians seem to fear that Indigenous people will someday take revenge for colonialism. I’ve never seen this much anger over the disruption of colonialism and poverty. We should understand that anti-Indigenous policy has underwritten Canada’s success. That the “unceded territory” we love to acknowledge – but never return – means we live where we do unjustly.

Sadly, many Canadians are a paycheque or two away from being homeless. I believe many of us have more in common with Indigenous land defenders – who fight for everyone – than we ever will with oil billionaires.

Story continues below advertisement

Kate Ellison Vancouver

Re How The Wet’suwet’en Nation Hereditary System Works (Feb. 12): This thorough report on the hereditary system underlying the pipeline blockade carries a strong subtext of repression of the views held by leading Wet’suwet’en women; this in a traditionally matriarchal culture. Where are the feminists, who should be supporting their oppressed sisters?

John Edmond Ottawa

Do Canadians really believe that the colonial law which forcibly replaced Indigenous laws is really the only option we have today? Or are we open to the evolution of Canada in the process of reconciliation? Can we make peace with our unhappy history, especially in British Columbia?

Do Canadians know that B.C. entered confederation in 1871 without fulfilling the federal mandate to make treaties for settlement lands as in the rest of Canada? Instead, small reserve lands were unilaterally assigned to Indigenous communities, disregarding traditional lands. Today, these lands are still disregarded by B.C. and Canada along with its keepers, traditional chiefs.

Thus Canada is now faced with the injustice of its past, which can be corrected with acknowledgement and respect between the chiefs, the Premier and the Prime Minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Carol Vignale Delta, B.C.

Enlightened

Re E-learning: Way Of The Future Or An Ineffective Teaching Plan? (Feb. 12): For several years, I designed and taught e-learning courses for adults. In my experience, the courses suit well enough for some students and purposes, but to think that it can serve effectively as a mainstay form of education is misguided. Some students need the social interaction of a classroom and face-to-face time with a teacher to thrive. This need applies to teachers as well – e-mail and online chat don’t always cut it.

But I find the bigger issue is cost. The days of teaching by text and quizzes are long over. Effective learning courses require meaningful learning objectives, timely, relevant feedback and high-quality multimedia. Studies have shown that one hour of online training takes substantially more time and money to develop than one hour of classroom time.

E-learning can serve in some situations, but to make such courses mandatory would be inviting trouble.

Gwen Harris Toronto

Re Job Gains, Rising Wages A Bright Spot In Sluggish Economy (Report on Business, Feb. 8): It was reported that “average hourly wages for permanent employees rose by a lofty 4.4 per cent from a year ago.” Currently, the Ontario government is offering striking teachers a 1-per-cent raise. Hmm?

Story continues below advertisement

Ben Labovitch Toronto

Water world

Re Amid The Threat Of Rising Sea Levels, It’s Every Community For Itself (Feb. 10): The Pacific coast is iconic to British Columbia and vital to the province’s identity, culture and economy. We agree that the lack of government co-ordination in climate-adaptation planning puts people and ecosystems that rely on the coast at risk. It should be time B.C. addresses this problem by enacting a province-wide coastal strategy and law.

B.C. is one of the few jurisdictions in North America without such policy, which would enable co-ordinated planning between the province and Indigenous, federal and local governments on sea-level rise. It would also address other issues that coastal communities face, such as reducing marine debris, protecting key fish habitat and supporting ocean-dependent economic activities and jobs.

Facing a climate-change emergency, B.C. should act now to protect the millions of people and unique ecosystems that call this coast home.

Kate MacMillan Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, Vancouver

Michael Bissonnette West Coast Environmental Law, Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

Down in the valley

Re The Don Valley Should Be A Park First – Not A Parkway (Feb. 10): Every time I visit the Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto’s Don Valley, I think of the proposal a few years ago to have an aerial gondola travel between the floor of the valley and the city’s east end. It would be a perfect outing for tourists, accessible for everyone, a great view of downtown and an enticement to take transit and leave the car behind. What’s not to like?

Maureen Hulbert Toronto

Hockey sticks in Canada

Re China’s Manufacturing Shutdown Has NHL Players Strapped For Sticks (Sports, Feb. 14): This could be a great opportunity for CCM and Bauer to do the right thing and move the manufacturing of hockey sticks to Canada. There are numerous areas that would benefit from a factory offering steady, good-paying jobs. And why not make hockey sticks and equipment right here, where hockey is one of our national sports?

Michael Jones Calgary

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.