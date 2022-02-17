Women drum as they pass under a giant Canadian flag in front of Parliament Hill on the 20th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa on Feb. 16.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Emergency response

Re PM Pushes Ahead With Emergencies Act As Border Protests End (Feb. 16): My daughter, who is tiny and in her mid-50s, was stopped by Ottawa protesters as she attempted to drive to work. She was held until she answered their questions as to where she was going and why.

It is not obvious to me that the action was a valid form of protest. It seems to be in the nature of hostage-taking. I imagine there have been hundreds of incidents similar to this.

While protesters may be proud of their efforts to terrify a lone woman, I for one do not dispute use of the Emergencies Act if it is the only way to control them.

A.S. Brown Kingston

The invocation of the Emergencies Act is likely excessive, but I’m exasperated with protesters for the inconvenience and economic loss they’re causing, thus bringing on this extreme government step. How do we turn this mess into a win-win situation?

I’m hoping protesters (whose leadership seems pretty well-organized) will, after a few arrests made under the act, go home. These few cases can then play themselves out in the courts (with the government losing?) while the public is saved any more nonsense and restrictions are soon lifted as medical advice allows.

Will government and protesters permit the situation to resolve itself in this way?

John Fagan Toronto

As someone who is triple-vaccinated and who does not support the tactics of truckers who have blocked trade flow and disrupted cities, I fear the government is meeting civil disobedience with the heavy hand of summary justice.

Those who call for a swift and forceful end to protests should be careful what they wish for. Our system of peaceful arrests, public trials and presumption of innocence is a fragile and precious inheritance. It should not be trifled with by desperate politicians.

George Galt Victoria

Re Make It A Very Short Emergency (Editorial, Feb. 16): A park-in? An imposition? Not exactly an existential threat to the country? Burning Man meets Letterkenny?

This language feels like a stunning minimization of what has been happening in Ottawa.

Rachael MacKenzie-Neill Toronto

As a resident of downtown Ottawa and an executive working in the tourism industry, I can say that we don’t have time to wait out this impasse. The industry has already been decimated by COVID-19.

The Rideau Centre mall is closed, ByWard Market is all but closed and other businesses are shut down. Hotels are under siege and continue to lose future bookings every day that this drags on. Residents are being held hostage and afraid to go out.

Millions of dollars of economic impact are being lost in our city. The reputational damage we face as a community could last years. What’s frightening is that the most militant of protesters have made clear they are willing to wait it out, no matter what.

What if they were set up under your bedroom window?

Steve Ball President, Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association

Other business

Re Ottawa Police Chief Resigns 19 Days Into City Blockade (Feb. 16): Shame on the powers in the city of Ottawa – politicians, administrators and decision makers – for creating conditions that have persuaded Peter Sloly to resign as chief of police. I want to register my severe disappointment that an experienced and competent professional should have to make such a horrible decision.

This tragic outcome should not have manifested. I wish profoundly that the various powers had more strength, determination and backbone to act more “American” (shudder) and less “Canadian.”

William Bezanson Ottawa

Re Banks Grappling With New Powers To Curb The Flow Of Funds To Protesters (Report on Business, Feb. 16): A list of those who contributed funds to the protests should be made public. With “freedom” paramount to this cause, full disclosure should be welcomed.

The rest of us would then exercise our freedom when choosing whether or not to endorse businesses or services that appear on this list.

Carol Victor Burlington, Ont.

Mandate is the message

Re World Is ‘Done’ With COVID-19: Ford (Feb. 16): Why don’t I feel like COVID-19 is done with us? After two years of living with it, why the rush to tell me that my vaccine passport will be worthless in Ontario?

Would it not be more prudent to wait a couple of weeks to see what happens in Alberta and Saskatchewan? I will be more confident in mingling with unvaccinated Ontarians once I see positive results in other jurisdictions, and get a sense that our hospitals will be better able to handle a dwindling number of patients.

Don Sephton Hamilton

Re ‘Endemic’ Does Not Mean ‘Harmless’ (Feb. 15): Walking back from the grocery store, I noted the social-distancing lines painted on the sidewalk at the beginning of the pandemic, when only 10 shoppers at a time were allowed. We were all in lockdown to flatten the curve of the first wave. We all pitched in.

As columnist André Picard writes, “The rules, however disliked, saved many lives.”

Truckers should not be demonstrating for restrictions to be removed; they will be as the fifth wave flattens further. Instead they should be celebrating the majority of Canadians who have followed the rules and rolled up their sleeves.

It is only because of the actions of the majority that a minority will be able to get away without adhering to public-health guidance. They can thank us by going home.

The silence will be bliss.

Bruce Peckover Toronto

Re Drop It? (Letters, Feb. 16): A letter-writer seems to suggest that two years of lockdowns, closings and mandates are “minor inconveniences,” and to desire an end to these things is to be indifferent to the suffering of others.

I guess perspective is everything. Just another example of how divided we are.

Matthew Larkin Ottawa

Age-old

Re The Minimum Age To Compete In The Olympics Needs To Be Raised (Sports, Feb. 16): The United Nations, in its Convention on the Rights of the Child, defines a child as anyone under 18. We would be wise to adhere to this definition.

While adulthood stretches for many decades, childhood is a short and precious period that should be nurtured, respected and protected.

Paul Thiessen Pediatrician, Vancouver

