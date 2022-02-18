A couple kiss as a pop song plays on a speaker in front parked trucks on Rideau Street 21st day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Feb. 17.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Out of options

Re From No Action To The Nuclear Option (Feb. 16): These people and their ideologies aren’t going away once this crisis is resolved.

They displayed a sophisticated and co-ordinated effort to disrupt peace, order and good government. Despite the best efforts of our institutions, police, especially in Ottawa, were unable to dismantle this debacle. The Emergencies Act provides the structure, process and power to deal with these lawbreakers.

Columnist Robyn Urback asks, rhetorically: “If the current situation … meets the threshold of a national emergency, why wouldn’t the same apply to a future protest?” It should.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Newly resigned Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has been pilloried in public. It has been amplified by comments from the ministers of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

For almost three weeks, the federal and provincial governments seemed to have no plan to deal with large-scale protests, leaving the Ottawa Police Service to cope unaided with well-executed and well-funded actions. All this despite the urgent pleas of Mr. Sloly and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

Even with the Emergencies Act, it remains to be seen whether there will be an orderly end to this chaotic protest.

Scott Burbidge Port Williams, N.S.

Whether or not the Emergencies Act should have been invoked seems to miss the point.

It would not have been necessary if the federal government had not mishandled the unfolding crisis. It still would not have been necessary if the police and city of Ottawa had done their jobs. But emergency measures have been enacted, so let’s get it done and get back to as normal a life as 2022 permits.

Above all else, what this should require is for Justin Trudeau to stop playing the blame game. Stop accusing the opposition of inflaming tensions. I believe it serves no useful purpose.

Roger Emsley Delta, B.C.

(Mis)information

Re Dealing With It (Letters, Feb. 15): I find that a letter-writer’s defence of his “highly educated” but unvaccinated friends, neighbours and colleagues is a classic case of not seeing the forest for the trees.

They appear to spend too much time “reading the annoying small print,” when vaccine safety concerns are minuscule in comparison to the immense benefit for the masses. Due to my experience, I am generally suspicious of “highly educated” people; many times their education is a mile long and an inch wide, like studying the leg hairs on a centipede.

Hal Finlayson Guelph, Ont.

As someone who was infected with COVID-19 in March, 2020, and has had two positive antibody tests since, I have been reading the small print and following the numerous studies showing evidence of natural immunity.

I therefore resisted taking the vaccine until I felt coerced to do so in order to travel and see family. I had a neurological reaction to the first shot, but was unable to get an exemption for the second. I have resented being seen as misinformed and anti-vaccine.

Science and medicine are complex and ever-evolving. Let us hope that more people speak up and be heard soon, without being dismissed as “ignoramuses.”

M. K. Handyside Burlington, Ont.

Re In Praise Of Vaccine Mandates (Feb. 14): As one who has taken three COVID-19 vaccines, as well as annual influenza shots, I basically believe the science behind their safety and reliability. Still, I feel the term “science” gets used too readily, especially for political purposes.

Due to increasingly common privatized research for the aims of corporate profit, even “scientific fact” can be for sale. Research results, however flawed, can and are known to be publicly amplified if they favour a corporate product, and accurate research results can be suppressed or ignored if they are unfavourable to business interests – even when involving human health.

Frank Sterle Jr. White Rock, B.C.

Not well

Re An Oil Windfall And A Big Climate Bill (Opinion, Feb. 12): Thanks to lax provincial regulations, orphan wells are a danger to the environment throughout the West.

Oil companies should have been required to set aside funds in trust to take care of wells when the inevitable day came to shut them down. Failure to do so forces governments to pick up the billions of dollars in costs to clean up the mess – another subsidy taxpayers are expected to shoulder.

When looking for ways to use windfalls from rising oil and gas prices, setting aside adequate funds to clean up orphan wells, and to cover costs for future orphan wells, should be at the top of the list.

Peter Love Toronto

Government should use regulation to require oil and gas companies to find solutions.

It should establish a requirement that any oil and gas produced needs to be offset by sequestering an equivalent amount of carbon. Phased in over time, such a standard should meet a deadline of net zero emissions by 2050. Failure to comply should result initially in financial penalties, then ultimately in loss of rights to produce Canadian oil and gas.

This would unleash the innovative capacity of the industry, motivating companies to focus resources on developing technologies needed to comply. New approaches would emerge, including carbon capture and storage, as well as the sequestration of carbon within products such as plastics and cement.

The current pace of industry efforts to cut emissions is nowhere near what is required. Companies have the capability to change the pace of climate change. It’s time to put them to work.

Hugh Helferty PhD, Houston

Think about it

Re Michael Schur’s Guide To Navigating ‘Consequence Culture’ (Feb. 15): According to television writer Michael Schur, philosophical ethics is futile because it is “just grey and mushy and hard and weird.” Thanks for that astounding insight.

I’ll let my colleagues know that we can pack it up now.

Glenn Parsons Professor of philosophy, Ryerson University; Toronto

Younger

Re The Minimum Age To Compete In The Olympics Needs To Be Raised (Sports, Feb. 16): If she’s cute, tiny and a gifted athlete, competing in a sport that requires a cute and tiny costume, then by all means let her compete. And if, woe betide her, she buckles under the pressure, then criticism would double or triple.

Young girls can be trained to exhaustion in facilities far from home and made vulnerable, all for the titillation of the public and the glory and money of trainers and the International Olympic Committee.

If she fails? Blame the child. Shame on us all.

Sally Barker Victoria

